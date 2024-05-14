Inside the SXSW World Premiere of Immaculate

Conception to Execution: Making A Horror Film

By Olivia Cruz

05/14/2024

Film & TV



Michael Mohan makes a triumphant return to the SXSW Film & TV Festival to screen the World Premiere of his latest spine-chilling feature, Immaculate. This time he's teamed up with first-time producer, Sydney Sweeney and the Italian countryside to bring audiences a new go-to horror favorite.

After years of production obstacles, the creators assembled a collection of trusted friends and colleagues to help revive the story and return to Austin for it's initial launch. Follow the cast and crew of 2024 SXSW Headliner Immaculate with exclusive interviews on the SXSW Conference stage, the SXSW Studio, in a Post-Screening Q&A, and more.

Conference

Sydney Sweeney stopped by the SXSW Conference stage in a Featured Session with journalist at Collider, Perri Nemiroff, to discuss her approach to the entertainment industry in front of and behind the camera. Sweeney detailed the strange twist of fate that transformed an enthusiastic teenage audition into the actress's first producer credit and fueling the completion of Immaculate.

"When I was filming Sharp Objects I had a small role, but Jean-Marc created such an incredible environment on set where I felt like I didn't have to leave. So I would come and hang out and sit at video village...and I would just sit and watch and learn and listen." – Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate Actor/Producer

Sydney Sweeney & the Immaculate World Premiere | SXSW 2024

SXSW Studio

Cast and creators of Immaculate sat down with SXSW Studio host JuJu Green (@StrawHatGoofy) just before the late-night World Premiere during the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Director Michael Mohan recounts setting Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Sydney Sweeney, and Simona Tabasco in locations from classic 70's Italian horror films, his longtime working relationship with his former college roommate, now cinematographer Elisha Christian, and returning to SXSW after finding success.

"You have no idea how much [being at SXSW] means to me. The last time I was here, it was 2015 with a short film called Pink Grapefruit (2015) that actually won the jury prize, and that award is what launched my career in a real way." – Michael Mohan, Immaculate Director

From Everything Sucks! (2018) and The Voyeurs (2021) to Euphoria (2019) and The White Lotus (2021), connections made on past projects filled the Immaculate set with old friends and cast-mates collected over years of industry collaborations.

World Premiere Red Carpet

The World Premiere of Immaculate began at 10pm on March 12, making the horror screening a last stop for attendees and the source of many sleepless nights. Red Carpet interviews had us on our toes before even entering the historic Paramount Theatre.

"The concern you have about working with an actor like [Sydney Sweeney] is that she's going to be protective about her image, her brand. She was fearless. She delivered a performance that shocked everybody involved, and was constantly pushing the envelope. She wanted to go harder, she wanted to go darker, she wanted to go grosser." – Andrew Lobel, Writer

World Premiere of Immaculate

2024 SXSW Studio

A Conversation with Sydney Sweeney

2024 SXSW Conference

Immaculate World Premiere Red Carpet + Q&A

2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival

 

