Inside the SXSW World Premiere of Immaculate

Michael Mohan makes a triumphant return to the SXSW Film & TV Festival to screen the World Premiere of his latest spine-chilling feature, Immaculate. This time he's teamed up with first-time producer, Sydney Sweeney and the Italian countryside to bring audiences a new go-to horror favorite.

After years of production obstacles, the creators assembled a collection of trusted friends and colleagues to help revive the story and return to Austin for it's initial launch. Follow the cast and crew of 2024 SXSW Headliner Immaculate with exclusive interviews on the SXSW Conference stage, the SXSW Studio, in a Post-Screening Q&A, and more.

Conference

Sydney Sweeney stopped by the SXSW Conference stage in a Featured Session with journalist at Collider, Perri Nemiroff, to discuss her approach to the entertainment industry in front of and behind the camera. Sweeney detailed the strange twist of fate that transformed an enthusiastic teenage audition into the actress's first producer credit and fueling the completion of Immaculate.