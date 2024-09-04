September is upon us, which means we're closer to the coziest days of the year and you're probably looking for some movies to watch! We've got a fresh batch of releases to carry you through September and October which include SXSW Film & TV Festival alumni like Ayo Edebiri, Brittany O'Grady, Henry Loevner and more!

Ready to premiere your project at SXSW 2025? Submissions are open through October 2, 2024. Get your submissions in soon to save on fees.

Soar through our latest selections starting with Fly; visit Jackson Hole, Wyoming and venture into the love story of a wilderness guide with Peak Season; then follow that up with the time travel adventure of a woman with a black hole in her chest in the Omni Loop. Watch the full trailer to these exciting titles below!

Fly

World Premiere, Documentary Feature

To stand on the edge and jump into the wind, one must be willing to lose everything. That could mean the love of your life, or the life you love. Over seven years, three couples in the world of BASE jumping risk everything to feel alive.

In theaters September 2.

Peak Season

World Premiere, Narrative Spotlight

An emotionally adrift young woman forges an unexpected friendship with a wilderness guide when she and her fiancé take a summer trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Available on TVOD September 3.

Omni Loop

World Premiere, Narrative Feature

Diagnosed with a black hole growing inside her chest, a woman from Miami, Florida decides to solve time travel in order to go back and be the person she always intended to be.

Available on September 20.

Azrael

World Premiere, Narrative Feature

Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment.

In theaters September 27.

It's What's Inside

Texas Premiere, Narrative Feature

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase.

Releases on Netflix October 4.

Timestalker

World Premiere, Narrative Feature

From the creative team behind "Prevenge" comes a reincarnation romcom about the eternal humiliation that is the search for love, spanning the most romantic epochs of history.

Available in the UK on October 24.