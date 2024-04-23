"The Idea of You" World Premiere Q&A – Photo by Caleb Pickens

The Idea Of You Red Carpet and Screening Q&A

Interviews From The World Premiere at SXSW 2024

By Olivia Cruz

04/23/2024

Film & TV



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

The Paramount Theatre was overflowing with fans for the closing night World Premiere of The Idea Of You at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Michael Showalter's latest rom-com fuses the magic of the movies with the power of music to bring audiences a new love story starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

2024 SXSW Closing Night Film, The Idea of You

While the whirlwind romance gave us butterflies, it was Hathaway's portrayal of a woman finding freedom in the unexpected that drew viewers in and left audiences heading for the nearest SXSW Music Showcase to meet the love of their life.

"I love romantic comedy, I love the genre. I'm aways interested in finding a romantic equation that seems new to me. What have I not seen before? And I feel like I haven't seen this before. Older woman, younger man. He's a pop star, she's just a normal person...I would want to see this movie. That's where it starts, what do I want to see." - Michael Showalter, Director of The Idea Of You

It was Gabrielle Union, co-producer, who was able to bring Robinne Lee's novel to the big screen. Following a sneak peek of her project, Union knew the story would play well on camera and was focused on sharing a message for women of any age.

"I just thought it was a great story to be told, that really examines what women deserve and how our sexuality is often policed. We're told to kind of live small and this is what happens if you take a chance to live big." - Gabrielle Union, Producer/Actor

The Idea Of You at SXSW 2024

Based on a novel by Robinne Lee, Michael Showalter premiered a music festival meet-cute to SXSW 2024! Watch interviews from the Film & TV Festival World Premiere of The Idea Of You on the Official SXSW YouTube Channel.

Watch Now

 

Watch SXSW On Demand

Go beyond sessions, showcases, and screenings during exclusive interviews at the SXSW Studio with Host Juju Green, best known as Straw Hat Goofy across the social media channels. Watch Conference Keynotes and select Featured Sessions on our official SXSW YouTube Channel. Browse the full list of available content and stay tuned for more event recaps.

See Y'all Next Year

Coordinate your calendars and save PTO accordingly for SXSW 2025! The SXSW Conference & Festivals return March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

2025 applications open late this summer beginning with the SXSW PanelPicker® on June 25. Stay tuned for updates on participation opportunities, registration, and more event information – subscribe to SXSW Event Updates.

Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

(Teaser Photo:) The Idea of You" World Premiere, Anne Hathaway – Photo by Andy Wenstrand; (Hero Photo:) "The Idea of You" World Premiere Q&A – Photo by Caleb Pickens

Read More

MORE NEWS

Super Sponsors

Volkswagen logo
Austin Chronicle logo
Porsche logo
C4 logo
Delta logo
U.S. Army logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.