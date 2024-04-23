The Paramount Theatre was overflowing with fans for the closing night World Premiere of The Idea Of You at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival. Michael Showalter's latest rom-com fuses the magic of the movies with the power of music to bring audiences a new love story starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

While the whirlwind romance gave us butterflies, it was Hathaway's portrayal of a woman finding freedom in the unexpected that drew viewers in and left audiences heading for the nearest SXSW Music Showcase to meet the love of their life.

"I love romantic comedy, I love the genre. I'm aways interested in finding a romantic equation that seems new to me. What have I not seen before? And I feel like I haven't seen this before. Older woman, younger man. He's a pop star, she's just a normal person...I would want to see this movie. That's where it starts, what do I want to see." - Michael Showalter, Director of The Idea Of You

It was Gabrielle Union, co-producer, who was able to bring Robinne Lee's novel to the big screen. Following a sneak peek of her project, Union knew the story would play well on camera and was focused on sharing a message for women of any age.