House of Scandinavia presented by SAS Scandinavian Airlines is back for it’s third year, gracing SXSW attendees with a dynamic physical manifestation of Scandinavian philosophy, culture, and business. Discover, experience and interact with Scandinavian initiatives and mindset towards a more sustainable future, provided by Scandinavia Airlines with partners and friends.

For SXSW 2020, Two star Michelin restaurant Kadeau will be running it’s first pop-up restaurant at House of Scandinavia with delectable, sustainable Scandinavian grilling.

A Boathouse Grill by Kadeau pop-up will be led by Kadeau’s female head chef Anika Madsen and will feature food with fermented ingredients from Bornholm, amazing seafood from the Nordics, and locally sourced vegetables from urban farms in Austin. The restaurant will serve 7 dishes for lunch and 11 for dinner – all served as family style.

