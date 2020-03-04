Filter the SXSW Schedule to Craft an Individualized Experience

Throughout the 22 Tracks of programming within the SXSW Conference that provide general guidelines on where to find related content, many of our tracks have overlapping topics or themes that are pertain to discussions happening across many, if not all, of our tracks. To aid in guiding registrants to the conversations that interest them, we have created tags for our schedule so conversations can be curated by subject matter across tracks.

Use the SXSW Schedule tags to browse your interests, both professional and personal, and add sessions to your Favorites to craft your perfect SX experience.

Browse Full List of Schedule Tags