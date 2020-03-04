By Nicole Cappabianca

03/4/2020

Filter the SXSW Schedule to Craft an Individualized Experience

Leveraging Our Own Biology For Longevity - 2019 - Photo by Bianca Hooks

Throughout the 22 Tracks of programming within the SXSW Conference that provide general guidelines on where to find related content, many of our tracks have overlapping topics or themes that are pertain to discussions happening across many, if not all, of our tracks. To aid in guiding registrants to the conversations that interest them, we have created tags for our schedule so conversations can be curated by subject matter across tracks.

Use the SXSW Schedule tags to browse your interests, both professional and personal, and add sessions to your Favorites to craft your perfect SX experience.

To view events across the Conference, Film Festival, Music Festival, Comedy Festival and more – browse the 2020 SXSW Schedule.

Add sessions, screenings, and showcases to your personalized schedule by adding to your Favorites and keep track of events you are interested in by using the SXSW GO mobile app.

Featured Image by Bianca Hooks

