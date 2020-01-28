Explore New Avenues in Film and Episodic Distribution

Congrats, you’ve made something! But now, what do you do? To help you figure out the next steps, we’ve compiled a list of sessions that will help guide you to the right path for you and your film/episodic project.

Distribution

With an influx of new streaming and digital platforms, there is a growing need for fresh content across all genres, lengths, and formats. But in today’s rapid-paced media landscape, how do you take the pulse of today’s audience to craft entertainment that will blow up tomorrow? Have no fear! In Feed the Binge: Developing Original Content in ’20, we have industry experts across all sides of the original content development landscape, who will discuss how rights acquisitions, packaging projects, pitching, hosting and ultimately producing original content has shifted with the growth of streaming platforms. Join Kate Hoenigsberg (Content Executive at Quibi), Dara Resnik Creasey (Screenwriter/Showrunner), Samantha Shear (VP Development, Zoic Studios), and Kathryn Tyus-Adair (Original Programming at STARZ).

With over 100 streaming services, this new world of DIY and creative distribution, distributors, and filmmakers are working out the different ways to effectively release films and television series of all genres and budgets. Nana Ghana (Filmmaker), Tiffany Pritchard (Journalist/ Marketing Consultant), Nick Savva (Director of Content Distribution, Giant Interactive), and Hugh Spearing (Head of Global Marketing, StudioCanal UK) will explore the platforms now available, how the business models work, and what types of projects work in these distribution structures in A Survival Guide to Alternative Film Distribution. Find out emerging trends and some of the challenges distributors face.

You have figured out the avenue you want to take, but what about navigating the contract? That’s where The Negotiators come in. Too many creators still fight to understand how these contracts work and operate. Jairo Alvarado (Circle of Confusion). Christina Garza (Creative Artists Agency), and Gabriel Mena (Paradigm Talent Agency) weigh in on best practices and how to handle contract negotiations from representation to distribution.

Will Anybody Watch My Project?

When should you start marketing your project? Film Femmes Help You Get Your Movie Seen & Bought have all the answers. They will aim to give the best advice for when should you start formulating a public relations strategy, what’s the current relationship between marketing and distribution, how you should spend your money, and more. Meet Brandy Fons (FONS PR), Lacey Leavitt (Electric Dream Factory), Ben M.F. Rapson (Thin Pig Media), and Clarke Wolfe (Nerdist, Collider, Syfy, Sending the Wolfe Podcast).

