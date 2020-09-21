SXSW Film Alumni Releases – October 2020

We are heading into fall with some new releases to cozy up with.

SXSW Film Festival alumni films on release this October include Jennifer Venditti’s provocative coming-of-age story Billy The Kid; Save Yourselves!, a comedy following a disconnected couple who miss the news that the planet is under attack; Paul Shoulberg’s Ms. White Light, and more.

Save Yourselves!

Narrative Feature, 2020

A young Brooklyn couple head upstate to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with themselves. Cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet is under attack.

In theaters October 2.

The Pushback

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2020

The Pushback is a documentary about progressive Texans standing up and fighting for social justice across their state.

Virtual Release October 5.

Ms. White Light

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2019

Ms. White Light is the story of Lex Cordova, a young woman who counsels terminally ill clients that have trouble letting go. While proving uniquely talented in her ability to connect with the dying, Lex is at a total loss when it comes to dealing with everyone else. Armed with only the misguided guidance of Gary, her father and business partner, unsolicited loyalty from Nora, a former client obsessed with samurai culture, and an awkward romance with Spencer, a seductive, but morally ambiguous psychic, Lex struggles to help Valerie, her most challenging client yet.

Digital release October 6.

Shithouse

World Premiere, Narrative Feature 2020

A homesick college freshman goes to a party at Shithouse and ends up spending the night with his sophomore RA who’s had a shitty day and wants someone to hang out with.

In theaters and on demand October 16.

Billy The Kid (Re-Release)

2007 Documentary Jury Award Winner

A provocative coming-of-age story, Jennifer Venditti’s debut film, Billy The Kid (2007), is an acclaimed odyssey into the soul of an American teenager. Venditti follows Billy as he navigates small town Maine, grappling with isolation and first-time love, and traversing the frustrating gap between imagination and reality. Exhilarating and heartfelt, the film grants an intimate, empathetic view of an expressive and seemingly fearless outsider and provides an unvarnished and unique snapshot into what it’s like to grow up in America.

Virtual Theaters September 30.

Stay Connected

