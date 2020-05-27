The Lovebirds Q&A with Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani – SXSW Sessions On Demand Video

Michael Showalter’s The Lovebirds follows a couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) through a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre crime. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

While we unfortunately could not hit the red carpet for this film’s debut at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, we were excited to virtually sit down with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani after The Lovebirds premiered via Netflix on Friday, May 22.

“The relationship was the reason we wanted to make this movie.” – Nanjiani on choosing the role

Rae and Nanjiani were joined by Janet Pierson, Director of Film at SXSW, to talk about the challenges, inspiration, and joys on set of The Lovebirds. Watch the full Q&A now and mark your calendar for upcoming SXSW Sessions Online live streams.

