Announcing SXSW Sessions Online

Since the City of Austin canceled SXSW and SXSW EDU last month we’ve been working on putting together programming for our 2020 registrants and SXSW community.

SXSW Sessions Online is a weekly series of programming with speakers who can share their expertise, empathy, and experience, while also giving registrants a chance to actively engage with them through a Slido Q&A.

“Today we find ourselves contending with what it’s like to adjust to a new normal that is anything but. We feel great sympathy for all affected by COVID-19 and the ripple effects this global pandemic has caused,” said Roland Swenson, SXSW CEO & Co-Founder. “We hope you find this programming enriching and enjoyable. We know it can’t compare to the face-to-face interactions that make SXSW so special, but we’re honored to have some excellent speakers who are excited to share their time with you.”

While SXSW Sessions Online is an exclusive opportunity for registrants to engage with speakers, we also want to be inclusive of the whole community so all videos will be available on demand via YouTube. The series will run through mid-June.

Upcoming speakers include bestselling author and therapist Lori Gottlieb with actress Julia Sweeney; futurist Amy Webb; James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi with journalist Liz Bacelar; and more. Stay tuned to SXSW channels for updates.

Catch up with more 2020 SXSW participants including the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection presented by Prime Video; On the SX Stereo: New Releases Playlist; and Virtual Sessions created by SXSW 2020 Speakers. We have also complied a list of Support Resources for the Creative Community.