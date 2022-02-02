The time has come to roll out the red carpet and reveal the 2022 SXSW Film Festival lineup including the Closing Night Headliner, FX’s Atlanta Season 3 Premiere directed by Hiro Murai.
Diving into the 2022 Film Festival program by the numbers, SXSW audiences will be able to explore 99 Features including 76 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 13 Texas Premieres, and 111 Short Films. Plus, 24 Music Videos, 11 Episodic Premieres, 6 Episodic Pilots, 29 XR Experience projects (formerly Virtual Cinema), and 19 Title Design entries – an estimated 80 bags worth of popcorn or 30 bowls of queso over nine days of screenings from March 11-19 in Austin and online.
“The last two years have been complicated, and full of uncharted new waters for all of us. While there’s been innovation in building community in isolation and figuring out how to pivot, we’ve intensely missed being able to gather together,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film. “For our 29th edition of SXSW Film Festival, we are thrilled to share a bounty of creative work to experience together, in-person, with some virtual possibilities, as well. There are fantastic new projects to enjoy from a variety of voices, with, as always, surprising new discoveries.”
Experience the SXSW Film program IRL + URL! Every film will have an in-person Premiere with additional in-person screenings for most films.
Feature Highlights include: Opening Night: Everything Everywhere All At Once directed by Daniels; Closing Night: Atlanta directed by Hiro Murai; Bodies, Bodies, Bodies directed by Halina Reijn; Lost City of D… directed by Adam and Aaron Nee; The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent directed by Tom Gormican; Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood directed by Richard Linklater; Spin Me Round directed by Jeff Baena; More Than Robots directed by Gillian Jacobs; Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, X directed by Ti West, The Locust directed by Faeze Azizkhani; The Return of Tanya Tucker directed by Kathlyn Horan; Sheryl directed by Amy Scott; Descendant directed by Margaret Brown; and Fire of Love directed by Sara Dosa.
Episodic Highlights include: Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart directed by Paul Dugdale; DMZ directed by Ava DuVernay; The Last Movie Stars directed by Ethan Hawke; The Man Who Fell To Earth directed by Alex Kurtzman, Shining Girls directed by Michelle MacLaren; WeCrashed directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficcara; and Untitled Magic Johnson Documentary Series directed by Rick Famuyiwa.
Browse all 2022 films in each of the following categories below: Headliners; Narrative Feature Competition presented by Panavision; Documentary Feature Competition; Narrative Spotlight; Documentary Spotlight; Visions; Midnighters; Global presented by MUBI; 24 Beats Per Second; and Festival Favorites. The Episodic program consists of Episodic Premieres and the Episodic Pilot Competition. The SXSW 2022 Shorts Film Program presented by IMDbPro will present seven competitive sections. Our XR Experience Competition and Spotlight programming will be in-person with a selection of works in our XR Experience World in VRChat, presented by Non-Fungible Labs.
All categories will be eligible for section-specific Audience Awards. SXSW Film Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 15 along with all competition winners within their respective screening categories.
2022 LineupHeadliners
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age ChildhoodDirector/Screenwriter: Richard Linklater, Producers: Richard Linklater, Tommy Pallotta, Mike Blizzard, Femke Wolting, Bruno FelixA coming-of-age story set in the suburbs of Houston, Texas in the summer of 1969, centered around the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Cast List: Jack Black, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L’Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman, Danielle Guibot (World Premiere) AtlantaDirector: Hiro Murai, Producers: Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigleTaking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of FX’s Atlanta finds Earn, Alfred ‘Paper Boi,’ Darius and Van in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to. Cast List: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz (World Premiere) (Closing Night) Bodies Bodies BodiesDirector: Halina Reijn, Screenwriters: Kristen Roupenian, Sarah Delappe, Chloe Okuno, Joshua Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Producers: David Hinojosa, Ali Herting, Lara Costa-Calzado, Tatiana BearsWhen a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Cast List: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace (World Premiere) Everything Everywhere All At OnceDirectors/Screenwriters: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Producers: Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan WangEverything Everywhere All At Once is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. Cast List: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum JR., James Hong, Jamie Lee Curits (World Premiere) (Opening Night) The Lost CityDirectors: Adam Nee, Aaron Nee, Screenwriters: Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, Adam Nee, Aaron Nee Producers: Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth GordonSandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe star in the action adventure comedy The Lost City. Cast List: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang (World Premiere) The Unbearable Weight of Massive TalentDirector: Tom Gormican, Screenwriters: Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten, Producers: Nicolas Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, Kevin TurenIn this delirious action-comedy, Nicolas Cage plays…Nick Cage. Caught between a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal) and a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish), Cage must reflect upon the legacy of his career to save himself and his loved ones. Cast List: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish (World Premiere) Back to Top »
A Lot of NothingDirector: Mo McRae, Screenwriters: Sarah Kelly Kaplan, Mo McRae, Producers: Mo McRae, Inny Clemons, Jason Tamasco, Zak KristofekAn upper middle class married couple find their lives spiraling out of control when they decide to take justice into their own hands and seek retribution against their neighbor. Cast List: Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Shamier Anderson, Lex Scott Davis, Justin Hartley (World Premiere) I Love My DadDirector/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam SlaterA hopelessly estranged father catfishes his son in an attempt to reconnect. Inspired by a true story. Like, this literally happened to me. Cast List: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, Claudia Sulewski, Rachel Dratch, Ricky Velez, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker (World Premiere) It Is In Us All (Ireland)Director/Screenwriter: Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Producers: Emma Foley, Tamryn ReineckeA formidable man who cares for nothing, is forced to confront his self-destructive core, when a violent car crash involving a sexually charged boy who epitomises life, challenges him to face his truth. Cast List: Cosmo Jarvis, Rhys Mannion, Claes Bang, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Lalor Roddy (World Premiere) LinoleumDirector/Screenwriter: Colin West, Producers: Chad Simpson, Dennis Masel, Chadd HarboldWhen the host of a failing children’s science show tries to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by building a rocket ship in his garage, a series of bizarre events occur that cause him to question his own reality. Cast List: Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, West Duchovny, Michael Ian Black, Tony Shalhoub, Elisabeth Henry, Roger Hendricks Simon (World Premiere) Nika (Russia)Director: Vasilisa Kuzmina, Screenwriters: Yulia Gulyan, Vasilisa Kuzmina, Producers: Yulia Gulyan, Antonina LeeA child prodigy, the youngest Soviet poetess, and by the age of 27 a completely lost girl Nika Turbina is struggling with her past and for her future at the turn of the century. Cast List: Elizaveta Yankovskaya, Anna Mikhalkova, Ivan Fominov, Vita Korneenko (World Premiere) Seriously Red (Australia)Director: Gracie Otto, Screenwriter: Krew Boylan, Producers: Jessica Carrera, Sonia Borella, Timothy White, Robyn KershawFind out who you are and do it on purpose. Cast List: Rose Byrne, Krew Boylan, Bobby Cannavale, Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, Thomas Campbell (World Premiere) Slash/Back (Canada)Director: Nyla Innuksuk, Screenwriters: Nyla Innuksuk, Ryan Cavan, Producers: Dan Bekerman, Christopher Yurkovich, Alex Ordanis, Nyla Innuksuk, Stacey Aglok McDonald, Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Ethan Lazar In a remote Arctic community, a group of Inuit girls fight off an alien invasion, all while trying to make it to the coolest party in town. Cast List: Tasiana Shirley, Alexis Wolfe, Chelsea Prusky, Frankie Vincent-Wolfe, Nalajoss Ellsworth (World Premiere) Soft & QuietDirector/Screenwriter: Beth de Araújo, Producers: Josh Peters, Saba Zerehi, Joshua Beirne-Golden, Beth de AraújoPlaying out in real time, Soft & Quiet is a runaway train that follows a single afternoon in the life of a female white supremacist as she indoctrinates a group of alt-right women, and together they set out to harass two mixed-raced Asian sisters. Cast List: Stefanie Estes, Olivia Luccardi, Eleanore Pienta, Dana Millican, Melissa Paulo, Jon Beavers, Cissy Ly (World Premiere) Back to Top »
Bad AxeDirector: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Katarina Vasquez, David SievA real-time portrait of 2020 unfolds as an Asian-American family in Trump’s rural America fights to keep their restaurant and American dream alive in the face of a pandemic, Neo-Nazis, and generational scars from the Cambodian Killing Fields. (World Premiere) Clean (Australia)Director: Lachlan McLeod, Producers: David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte WheatonA fly-on-the-wall insight into the world of trauma cleaning through the journey of larger-than-life business owner Sandra Pankhurst and the workers at Melbourne’s Specialised Trauma Cleaning Services. (World Premiere) It’s Quieter in the TwilightDirector: Billy Miossi, Producers: Alissa Shapiro, Matt ReynoldsIn an unremarkable office space, a select group of aging engineers find themselves at the leading edge of discovery. Fighting outdated technology and time, Voyager’s flight-team pursues humankind’s greatest exploration. (World Premiere) Mama BearsDirector: Daresha Kyi, Producers: Laura Tatham, Daresha KyiMama Bears is an intimate exploration of two “mama bears”—conservative, Christian mothers who have become fierce advocates for LGBTQ+ people—and a young lesbian whose struggle for self-acceptance exemplifies why the mama bears are so important. (World Premiere) Master of LightDirector: Rosa Ruth Boesten, Producers: Roger Ross Williams, Anousha Nzume, Ilja RoomansGeorge Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison travels to his hometown to paint his family members. Going back forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life. (World Premiere) SpazDirector/Producer: Scott LeberechtSteve ‘Spaz’ Williams is a pioneer in computer animation. His digital dinosaurs of Jurassic Park transformed Hollywood in 1993, but an appetite for anarchy and reckless disregard for authority may have cost him the recognition he deserved. (World Premiere) The Pez OutlawDirectors/Producers: Amy Bandlien Storkel, Bryan StorkelSteve Glew spent the 1990s smuggling rare pez dispensers into the USA from Eastern Europe, making millions of dollars. It was all magical until his arch-nemesis, The Pezident decided to destroy him. (World Premiere) The Thief CollectorDirector: Allison Otto, Screenwriter: Mark Monroe, Producers: Caryn Capotosto, Jill Latiano Howerton, Joshua KunauIt was one of the most audacious and puzzling crimes of a generation. The Thief Collector unravels the mystery of the infamous 1985 heist of Willem de Kooning’s seminal painting, “Woman-Ochre.” (World Premiere) Back to Top »
Lover, BelovedDirector: Michael Tully, Screenwriter: Suzanne Vega, Producers: Alan Berg, Rachael TriggLover, Beloved is a film adaptation of the one woman show by Suzanne Vega. Music by Duncan Sheik. Featuring the life and work of LGBTQ Southern author Carson McCullers. Cast List: Suzanne Vega (World Premiere) Me Little MeDirector/Screenwriter: Elizabeth Ayiku, Producers: Elizabeth Ayiku, Niki J. CrawfordSlice of life film about Mya, an ambitious young woman who learns the hard way that life doesn’t pause when one decides it’s time to heal; and it will take everything she has to save her job, relationships, and most importantly herself. Cast List: A’Keyah Dasia Williams, Shamar Philippe, Tamir Elbassir, Niki J. Crawford, Frania Dueñas, Mariel Flores, Kristian Flores, Clark Moore, Sardia Robinson (World Premiere) Millie Lies Low (New Zealand)Director: Michelle Savill, Screenwriters: Michelle Savill, Eli Kent, Producers: Desray Armstrong, Angela LittlejohnWhen a broke and anxiety-ridden architecture grad misses her flight to New York for a prestigious internship, she decides to fake having made it to New York, while lying low in her hometown, scrounging for another ticket. Cast List: Ana Scotney, Rachel House, Sam Cotton, Jillian Nguyen, Chris Alosio (North American Premiere) Pirates (United Kingdom)Director/Screenwriter: Reggie Yates, Producers: Kate Norrish, Polly LeysPirates is an exuberant comedy about three friends driving from North to South London on New Year’s Eve 1999 in search of tickets to the hottest party in town, set to a soundtrack of the biggest UK Garage hits of the 90s. Cast List: Elliot Edusah, Jordan Peters, Reda Elazouar, Kassius Nelson, Youssef Kerkour, Rebekkah Murrell, Shiloh Coke, Tosin Cole, Aaron Shosanya (International Premiere) Pretty ProblemsDirector: Kestrin Pantera, Screenwriters: Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben; Producers: Katya Alexander, Britt Rentschler, Charlotte Ubben, Michael Tennant A comedy that follows a flailing couple on a getaway trip with affluent strangers: down the rabbit hole, and into the most unhinged weekend of their lives. Smash a glass, take the ride. Cast List: Britt Rentschler, Michael Tennant, JJ Nolan, Graham Outerbridge, Charlotte Ubben, Alex Klein, Clayton Froning, Katrina Hughes, Vanessa Chester, Amy Maghera (World Premiere) Spin Me Round (Italy, U.S.)Director: Jeff Baena, Screenwriters: Jeff Baena, Alison Brie, Producers: Mel Eslyn, Jeff Baena, Alison Brie, Dylan Sellers, Chris ParkerWhen the manager of an Italian restaurant chain wins the opportunity to attend the franchise’s educational immersion program in Italy, what she thought would be a romantic getaway devolves into chaos and catastrophe. Cast List: Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Zach Woods, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Sinclair, Tim Heidecker, Debby Ryan, Fred Armisen (World Premiere) Stay The Night (Canada)Director/Screenwriter: Renuka Jeyapalan, Producers: Brian Robertson, Glenn CockburnA failed work opportunity prompts chronically single Grace to pursue a one night stand with a stranger. Turns out he’s an on-the-outs professional athlete in town with a problem of his own. Maybe they can help each other. Cast List: Andrea Bang, Joe Scarpellino, Humberly González, Ray Ablack (World Premiere) The CowDirector: Eli Horowitz, Screenwriters: Eli Horowitz, Matthew Derby, Producers: Raphael Margules, JD LifshitzWhen her boyfriend runs off with a younger woman, Kath (Winona Ryder) attempts to move on with her life — but she begins to suspect his disappearance is not what it seems. Cast List: Winona Ryder, Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr, Owen Teague, Brianne Tju (World Premiere) The PrankDirector: Maureen Bharoocha, Screenwriters: Becca Flinn-White, Zak White, Producer: Steven J. WolfeBen, and his slacker friend, Tanner play a prank on their high school physics professor when she fails them on a test. They teach the imperious, demanding instructor a lesson by falsely accusing her of the murder of a missing student on social media. Cast List: Connor Kalopsis, Ramona Young, Rita Moreno, Keith David, Kate Flannery, Meredith Salenger, Johnathan Kimmel, Nathan Janak, Betsy Sodaro, Romel De Silva (World Premiere) To LeslieDirector: Michael Morris, Screenwriters: Ryan Binaco, Producers: Claude Dal Farra, Brian Keady, Kelsey Law, Ceci Cleary, Philip Waley, Jason Shuman, Eduardo CisnerosA West Texas single mother wins the lottery and drinks it away just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she returns home to confront her past, her choices, and her future. Cast List: Andrea Riseborough, Allison Janney, Marc Maron, Andre Royo, Owen Teague, Stephen Root, James Landry Hebert, Matt Lauria, Catfish Jean (World Premiere) Back to Top »
Crows are WhiteDirector: Ahsen Nadeem, Screenwriters: Ahsen Nadeem, Matt H. Mayes, Producers: Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, Ahsen Nadeem, Ben Renzon, Ryan Ahrens, Jill AhrensAfter decades of living a secret life, a filmmaker travels to a strict Japanese monastery in search of guidance but the only monk who will help him prefers ice cream and heavy metal over meditation. Crows are White is an exploration of truth through faith and love, from the top of a mountain to the bottom of a sundae. (World Premiere) Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBetsDirectors: Drea Cooper, Zackary Canepari, Producers: Gary Kout, Myles Estey, Drea Cooper, Zackary Canepari, Molly O’BrienWhen the smart money was betting GameStop would go under, an army of irreverent traders tried to take Wall Street down instead. Diamond Hands is their story. This is the legend of the subreddit, r/WallStreetBets. (World Premiere) Facing NolanDirector: Bradley Jackson, Producer: Russell Wayne GrovesIn the world of Major League Baseball no one has created a mythology like Nolan Ryan. Told from the point of view of the hitters who faced him and the teammates who revered him, Facing Nolan is the definitive documentary of a Texas legend. (World Premiere) Gabby Giffords Won’t Back DownDirectors: Julie Cohen, Betsy West, Producers: Lisa Erspamer, Sam JinishianA gunman ended her skyrocketing political career, but didn’t stop Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. With total access to her rehab, work fighting gun violence, and marriage to Sen. Mark Kelly, the film brings us inside Gabby’s extraordinary journey back. (World Premiere) Kids In The Hall: Comedy Punks (Canada)Director: Reginald Harkema, Producers: Nick McKinney, Kim CreelmanThrough never before-seen archive material, interviews with celebrities, industry insiders, rabid fans and the Kids In The Hall themselves – this documentary tells the wild story of this cult-famous comedy troupe from the 1980s to the present day. (World Premiere) Mickey: The Story of a MouseDirector: Jeff Malmberg, Producers: Morgan Neville, Meghan Walsh, Chris ShellenMickey Mouse is one of the most enduring symbols in our history. This film explores Mickey’s significance, getting to the core of what Mickey’s cultural impact says about each of us and about our world. (World Premiere) More Than RobotsDirector: Gillian Jacobs, Producers: Jason Sterman, David Gelb, Brian McGinnFour teams of teenagers from around the world prepare for the 2020 First Robotics Competition, but in a year like no other, the kids learn that there is more to the competition than just robots. (World Premiere) Nothing Lasts ForeverDirector: Jason Kohn, Producers: Amanda Branson Gill, Jared GoldmanWhen filmmaker Jason Kohn infiltrates the secretive diamond industry, he uncovers a massive criminal conspiracy that threatens not only the value of every diamond ever mined but also the universal symbol of love – the engagement ring. (North American Premiere) Shouting Down MidnightDirector: Gretchen Stoeltje, Producers: Kristi Frazier, Katy Drake BetterBoth cautionary tale and rallying cry, Shouting Down Midnight recounts how the Wendy Davis filibuster of 2013 galvanized a new generation of activists and reveals what is at stake for us all in the struggle for reproductive freedom. (World Premiere) Skate DreamsDirector: Jessica Edwards, Producers: Erin Owens, Jessica EdwardsSkate Dreams, the first feature documentary about the rise of women’s skateboarding, profiles a group of women whose pursuit of self-expression, equality, and freedom have created an international movement of independence and empowerment. Featuring Kouv ‘Tin’ Chansangva, Nicole Hause, Mimi Knoop, Nora Vasconcellos (World Premiere) Split At The RootDirector: Linda Goldstein Knowlton, Producers: Maria Grasso, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, Miranda BaileyWhen a Guatemalan mother seeking asylum was separated from her kids under Zero Tolerance Policy, a group of women sprang into action. Our film focuses on immigrant mothers navigating US bureaucracy and the volunteer group reuniting separated families. (World Premiere) Still Working 9 to 5Directors/Producers: Camille Hardman, Gary LaneStill Working 9 to 5 explores why workplace inequality is no laughing matter in the 40 years since the seminal comedy, 9 to 5 was released in 1980 starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dabney Coleman and Dolly Parton. (World Premiere) Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall OffDirector/Producer: Sam JonesAn intimate, revealing and visceral deep dive into the life of skateboarder Tony Hawk. (World Premiere) Under the InfluenceDirector: Casey Neistat, Producers: Christine Vachon, Casey Neistat, Mason Plotts; Screenwriter: Mark MonroeThe rise and fall of the biggest YouTuber in the world whose feel-good videos masked the dark and reckless new ethos of online celebrity culture. (World Premiere) We Are Not GhoulsDirector: Chris James Thompson, Producers: Jessica Farrell, Jack Turner, Andrew SwantUS Air Force JAG Attorney Yvonne Bradley was assigned to defend a man held at Guantanamo Bay. Believing Guantanamo held ‘the worst of the worst’, her world was turned upside down once she arrived in Cuba and began to untangle an unimaginable case. (World Premiere) We Feed PeopleDirector: Ron Howard, Producers: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Meredith Kaulfers, Walt MattesonWe Feed People spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s evolution over a 12 year period. (World Premiere) What We Leave BehindDirector: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)After a lifetime of bus rides to the US to visit his children, Julián quietly starts building a house in rural Mexico. In filming his work, his granddaughter crafts a personal and poetic love letter to him and his homeland. (World Premiere) A Woman on the OutsideDirectors: Lisa Riordan Seville, Zara Katz, Producers: Kiara C. Jones, Zara Katz, Lisa Riordan SevilleKristal is a young, ambitious Philadelphian driven to keep families connected to their incarcerated loved ones. But when her father and brother return from prison, she confronts the ultimate question: can she reunite her own family? (World Premiere) Your Friend, MemphisDirector: David Zucker, Producers: Luke Terrell, Benjamin EdelmanMemphis DiAngelis, a young man with cerebral palsy, is caught between the world’s expectations and his own ambitions. His story is an odyssey of dogged determination: a search for work, love, and freedom – no matter what. (World Premiere) Back to Top »
Bitch AssDirector: Bill Posley, Screenwriters/Producers: Bill Posley, Jonathan ColombIn 1999 a gang initiation goes wrong when recruits break into the deadly game house of cinema’s first Black masked serial killer. Think Don’t Breathe meets Squid Games, but… black. Cast List: Tony Todd, Sheaun McKinney, Tunde Laleye, Me’Lisa Sellers, Teon Kelly (World Premiere) DeadstreamDirectors/Screenwriters: Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter, Producers: Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter, Jared Cook, Melanie StoneWhen a washed up internet personality attempts to win back his followers by live streaming a haunted house, he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit and his big comeback event becomes a fight for his life (and social relevance). Cast List: Joseph Winter, Melanie Stone (World Premiere) HypochondriacDirector/Screenwriter: Addison Heimann, Producers: Bay Dariz, John HumberA young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function of his body while being haunted by the physical manifestation of his childhood trauma. Cast List: Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Madeline Zima, Yumarie Morales, Marlene Forte, Chris Doubek, Paget Brewster, Adam Busch, Michael Cassidy, Peter Mensah, Debra Wilson (World Premiere) No Looking Back (Russia)Director/Screenwriter: Kirill Sokolov, Producers: Artem Vasilyev, Igor MishinFamily dysfunction reaches boiling point as three generations of warring women face-off. Cast List: Victoria Korotkova, Anna Mikhalkova, Sofia Krugova (North American Premiere) Sissy (Australia)Director/Screenwriter: Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes, Producers: Lisa Shaunessy, John De Margheriti, Jason Taylor, Bec JanekInvited away on a bachelorette weekend, Sissy is stuck in a remote cabin with her high school bully…and a taste for revenge. #triggered Cast List: Aisha Dee, Hannah Barlow, Emily De Margheriti, Daniel Monks, Yerin Ha, Lucy Barrett, Shaun Martindale, Amelia Lule, April Blasdall, Camille Cumpston (World Premiere) The Cellar (Belgium, Ireland)Director/Screenwriter: Brendan Muldowney, Producers: Conor Barry, Richard Bolger, Benoît RolandKeira Woods’ daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever. Cast List: Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz, Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady (World Premiere) Watcher (United Arab Emirates, U.S.)Director: Chloe Okuno, Screenwriters: Zachary Ford, Chloe Okuno, Producers: Mason Novick, John Finemore, Aaron Kaplan, Sean Perrone, Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Derek DauchyA Young woman moves into a new apartment and is tormented by the feeling that she is being watched. Cast List: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman (Texas Premiere) XDirector/Screenwriter: Ti West, Producers: Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, Ti WestIn 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives. Cast List: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, Scott Mescudi (World Premiere) Back to Top »
A Vanishing Fog (Colombia, Czech Republic, Norway)Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Augusto SandinoIn the middle of the staggering and endangered Paramo of Sumapaz; F, a solitary explorer and guardian of the mountains, condemned by his fate, strives to protect the mystical and fragile ecosystem he inhabits, while caring for his ailing father. Cast List: Sebastian Pii, Mario de Jesús Viana, Christian Ballesteros (International Premiere)
Chee$e (Trinidad and Tobago, U.S.)Director/Screenwriter: Damian Marcano, Producer: Alexa MarcanoA young man comes up with a plan after news that he’s gotten a girl pregnant. Cast List: Akil Gerard Williams, Lou Lyons, Ayanna Cezanne, Yidah Leonard, Binta Ford, Julio Prince, Trevison Pantin, Kevin Ash, Omar Jarra, Damian Marcano (World Premiere)
JethicaDirector/Producer: Pete Ohs, Screenwriters: Ashley Denise Robinson, Callie Hernandez, Andy Faulkner, Will Madden, Pete OhsWhen Jessica’s stalker surprises her in New Mexico, she must seek help from beyond the grave to get rid of him for good. Cast List: Callie Hernandez, Will Madden, Ashley Denise Robinson, Andy Faulkner (World Premiere)
Self-Portrait (Canada)Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Joële WalingaA portrait of humanity as captured by its surveillance cameras. (World Premiere)
Sell/Buy/DateDirector: Sarah Jones, Screenwriters: Sarah Jones, David Goldblum, Producers: Sarah Jones, David Goldblum, Julie Parker BenelloSell/Buy/Date is a heartfelt, witty doc/narrative hybrid following Tony-winning performer/comedian Sarah Jones and her multicultural characters on a journey exploring her personal relationship to the sex industry through a social justice lens. (World Premiere)
Shadow (Australia)Director: Bruce Gladwin, Screenwriters: Michael Chan, Mark Deans, Bruce Gladwin, Simon Laherty, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Sonia Teuben, Producers: Alice Fleming, Meret Hassenen A group of activists hold a public meeting, desperate to save the world. As the meeting unravels, they discover the greatest threat to their future is already in the room. Cast List: Mark Deans, Sarah Mainwaring, Scott Price, Simon Laherty, Belinda McClory, Breanna Deleo (World Premiere)
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic (Finland)Director/Screenwriter: Teemu Nikki, Producers: Jani Pösö, Teemu Nikki,An intense movie, shot from a blind man’s perspective. An atypical action/thriller film about a man who has to go through hell to reach his loved one. Cast List: Petri Poikolainen, Marjaana Maijala, Samuli Jaskio, Rami Rusinen, Hannamaija Nikander, Matti Onnismaa (North American Premiere)
The Unknown CountryDirector/Screenwriter: Morrisa Maltz, Producers: Laura Heberton, Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Katherine Harper, Vanara Taing, Tommy HeitkampAn unexpected invitation launches a grieving young woman on a solitary road trip through the American Midwest as she struggles to reconcile the losses of her past with the dreams of her future. Cast List: Lily Gladstone, Raymond Lee, Richard Ray Whitman, Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Devin Shangreaux, Jasmine “Jazzy” Bearkiller Shangreaux, Pam Richter, Dale Leander Toller, Florence R. Perrin, Teresa Boyd (World Premiere) Back to Top »
Anonymous Club (Australia)Director/Screenwriter: Danny Cohen, Producers: Philippa Campey, Samantha DinningThe antithesis of a rock biography, Anonymous Club paints a raw and intimate picture of enigmatic singer-songwriter, Courtney Barnett -an anti-influencer who is a powerful voice for our times, a recluse acclaimed by audiences the world over. (International Premiere) Cesária Évora (Cabo, Verde, Portugal)Director/Screenwriter: Ana Sofia Fonseca, Producers: Ana Sofia Fonseca, Irina CaladoWorld renowned performer Cesária Évora’s voice took her from poverty to stardom. With previously unseen footage and insights into the singer’s life, the film follows her struggles and success. (World Premiere) CypherDirector/Screenwriter: Chris Moukarbel, Producers: John Hodges, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Chris Moukarbel, Tierra Whack, Anthony Seyler, Sanjay Sharma, Roya RastegarA psychological thriller about and starring the artist Tierra Whack that delves into fame and the conspiracy theories surrounding the music industry. The film takes the form of a music documentary. Cast List: Tierra Whack, Johnny Medina, Kenete Simms, Jamila Curry, Camille Fleming, Natalia Leigh Brown, Bionca Bradley, Chris Anthony, Nyla Naveah, Vanja Asher (World Premiere) DIO Dreamers Never DieDirectors: Don Argott, Demian Fenton, Producers: Don Argott, Sheena M. JoyceThe definitive career spanning documentary on heavy metal legend, Ronnie James Dio. (World Premiere) Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande (United Kingdom)Director: Tim Mackenzie-Smith, Producers: Tim Mackenzie-Smith, Matt WyllieThey are the unsung heroes whose message of peace, love and funk sailed beyond Britain’s shores and helped shape music for five decades. Long after they stopped playing, the music played on, so they returned to play some more. (World Premiere) I Get Knocked Down (United Kingdom)Directors: Sophie Robinson, Dunstan Bruce, Screenwriter: Dunstan Bruce, Producer: Sophie RobinsonThe story of Chumbawamba’s ex-front man Dunstan Bruce. A burnt-out, middle-aged, ex pop star in search of his long lost anarchist mojo. (International Premiere) In the Court of the Crimson King (United Kingdom)Director: Toby Amies, Producers: Toby Amies, Nicholas JonesWhat began as a traditional documentary about the legendary band King Crimson as it turned 50, mutated into an exploration of time, death, family, and the transcendent power of music to change lives; but with jokes. (World Premiere) Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryDirectors: Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern, Producers: Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart, Ryan SuffernThis soulful and heartfelt celebration of 50 years of the funky and fabulous New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival invites you to bliss out on New Orleans’ unique culture, featuring Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many others. (World Premiere) Look At Me!Director: Sabaah Folayan, Producer: Darcy McKinnon, Chloe CampionLook at Me gives an inside look at a gifted young rapper’s tumultuous coming-of-age with never-before-seen footage, as XXXTENTACION’s inner circle speaks out for the first time. (World Premiere) Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi BashiDirectors: Kaoru Ishibashi, Justin Taylor Smith, Producer: JJ GerberViolinist and songwriter Kishi Bashi travels on a musical journey to understand WWII era Japanese Incarceration, assimilation, and what it means to be a minority in America today. (World Premiere) Really Good RejectsDirector: Alice Gu, Producers: Alice Gu, Jose Nuñez, Robert Fyvolent, David DinersteinThe muted tones of rubber bridge guitars have delighted listeners the world over- from Wilco to Taylor Swift’s Folklore. Modern-day luthier Reuben Cox demystifies his process of creating some of rock’s most sought-after guitars. (World Premiere) Santos–Skin to SkinDirector: Kathryn Golden, Producers: Ashley James, Kathryn GoldenA film portrait of community activist and seven-time Grammy nominee John Santos, a “keeper of the Afro-Caribbean flame.” Rich in musical performances, Santos links the rhythms of his ancestors to contemporary struggles of identity and social justice. (World Premiere) SherylDirector: Amy Scott, Producers: Van Toffler, Scooter Weintraub, Brian Morrow, Jonathan LynchAn intimate story of song and sacrifice—musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift. (World Premiere) The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo NixonDirector: Matt Eskey, Producers: Sal Owen, Eva RadkeOn a bicycle trip across the country, a young Neill Kirby McMillan Jr. experiences The Mojo Revelation. After teaming up with the enigmatic Skid Roper, he unexpectedly finds mainstream success but faces a decision that could jeopardize his career. (World Premiere) The Return of Tanya TuckerDirector: Kathlyn Horan, Producers: Kathlyn Horan, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn HepburnThe story of trailblazing country music legend Tanya Tucker’s return to the spotlight after nearly 20 years. Rising star Brandi Carlile writes an album for her hero based on Tanya’s life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. (World Premiere) This Much I Know To Be True (United Kingdom)Director: Andrew Dominik, Producers: Amy James, Isaac HoffShot over five days at Battersea Arts Centre and on location in London and Brighton, This Much I Know To Be True captures Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ exceptional creative relationship as they bring to life songs from albums Ghosteen and Carnage. (US Premiere) Back to Top »
Also new for this year, MUBI — the curated streaming platform that presents a new hand-picked film every day — is sponsoring the Global section. A diverse selection of international filmmaking talent, featuring innovative narratives, artful documentaries, premieres, festival favorites and more.
Amansa Tiafi (Public Toilet Africa) (Ghana)Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Kofi Ofosu-YeboahWhen an African girl gifted to a white art-collector as a child shows up in town, her quest to settle an old debt quickly goes on a tailspin. Cast List: Brigitte Appiah, David Klu, Ricky Kofi Adelayitar, Brimah Watara, Paa George (U.S. Premiere) The Locust (Iran, Germany)Director/Screenwriter: Faeze Azizkhani, Producers: Manijeh Hekmat, Mahshid Ahangarani FarahaniEvery woman needs a room of her own… A young woman would be thrown out of her room. In reality and dreams, she must justify herself when confronting the director, the cast, the crew, her mother, her brothers, the ghost of her father and a rooster! Cast List: Hanieh Tavassoli, Pegah Ahangarani Farahani, Pedram Sharifi, Ramin Sedighi, Ali Mosaffa, Amaneh Agharezakashi (World Premiere) Raquel 1:1 (Brazil)Director/Screenwriter: Mariana Bastos, Producers: Fernando Sapelli, Morena Koti, Igor Bonatto, During her first days in a small town, Raquel, a religious teenager, has a mysterious experience that leads her to take on a challenging and controversial mission related to the Bible. Cast List: Valentina Herszage, Emilio de Mello, Priscila Bittencourt, Eduarda Samara, Ravel Andrade (World Premiere) Without Prescription (Puerto Rico)Director: Juliana Maite, Screenwriter: Marietere Vélez, Producer: Vilma LiellaDuring Christmas Eve festivities in Puerto Rico, Olivia searches for her OCD pills without a prescription. She finds herself trapped inside a dealer’s apartment due to a rainstorm, forcing two strangers to start developing an unexpected connection. Cast List: Marietere Vélez, Gabriel Leyva, Carola García, Junior Álvarez, Mariana Monclova, Yussef Soto (World Premiere) Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)Directors/Screenwriters: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova, Producers: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova, Christophe BruncherAfter Cat in the Wall (Locarno 2019 Competition, SXSW 2020) the activist duo Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova (nicknamed the ‘demonic duo’) expose with Borat 2 breakthrough star Maria Bakalova the absurd yet sadly realistic contradictions in Bulgaria. Cast List: Maria Bakalova, Ralitsa Stoyanova, Katia Kazakova, Bilyana Kazakova, Iossif Surchadjiev, Rositca Gevrenova, Diana Spasova, Dobriela Popova, Yavor Kostov, Jerome Godfrey (Texas Premiere) Back to Top »
2nd ChanceDirector/Screenwriter: Ramin Bahrani, Producers: Daniel Turcan, Johnny Galvin, Charles Dorfman, Ramin Bahrani, Jacob GrodnickAn exploration of the rise and fall of Richard Davis, the charming and brash inventor of the modern-day bulletproof vest who shot himself 192 times to prove his product worked. (Texas Premiere) 32 SoundsDirector: Sam Green, Producer: Josh Penn, ArKtype/Thomas O. KriegsmannAn immersive documentary and profound sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green featuring music by JD Samson. The film is a meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us. (Texas Premiere) AftershockDirectors/Producers: Paula Eiselt, Tonya Lewis LeeFollowing the preventable deaths of their partners due to childbirth complications, two bereaved fathers galvanize activists, birth-workers and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing crises of our time – the US maternal health crisis. (Texas Premiere) BoycottDirector: Julia Bacha, Producers: Suhad Babaa, Daniel J. Chalfen, Julia Bacha When a news publisher in Arkansas, an attorney in Arizona and a speech therapist in Texas are told to choose between their jobs and their political beliefs, they launch legal battles that expose an attack on freedom of speech in 33 states in America. (Texas Premiere) DescendantDirector: Margaret Brown, Producers: Kyle Martin, Essie Chambers, Margaret BrownDescendant follows the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to illegally carry enslaved Africans in the United States. Guided by the voices of their ancestors, descendants of The Clotilda’s survivors reclaim their past and examine what justice looks like today. (Texas Premiere) EmergencyDirector: Carey Williams, Screenwriter: KD Davila, Producers: Issac Klausner, John Fischer, Marty BowenReady for a night of partying, a group of college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unusual emergency. Cast List: Rj Cyler, Donald Elise Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Sabrina Carpenter, Maddie Nichols, Madison Thompson, Diego Abraham (Texas Premiere) Fire of LoveDirector/Screenwriter: Sara Dosa, Producers: Ina Fichman, Shane Boris, Sara DosaIntrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing the most explosive imagery ever recorded. A doomed love triangle between Katia, Maurice and volcanoes, told through their archival footage. (Texas Premiere) Back to Top »
Marcel The Shell With Shoes OnDirector: Dean Fleischer-Camp, Screenwriters: Dean Fleischer-Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley; Producers: Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, Paul MezeyMarcel, a one-inch-tall shell, lives a miniature life with his grandma Connie and their pet lint, Alan. When the trio goes viral, they get millions of fans and new hope for finding their long-lost family, in this big-hearted big-screen adventure. Cast List: Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Dean Fleischer-Camp (Texas Premiere) MasterDirector/Screenwriter: Mariama Diallo, Producers: Joshua Astrachan, Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea RoaThree women strive to find their place at an elite New England university. As the insidious specter of racism haunts the campus in increasingly supernatural fashion, each fights for survival in this space of privilege. Cast List: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, Amber Gray (Texas Premiere) The Art of Making ItDirector: Kelcey Edwards, Producer: Debi WischThe film follows a diverse group of young artists on the brink of unimaginable success or failure as they challenge systems, break barriers and risk it all with the goal of making it in an industry where all the rules are currently being rewritten. (Texas Premiere) Tik Tok, Boom.Director: Shalini Kantayya, Producers: Ross M. Dinerstein, Danni Mynard, Shalini KantayyaWith TikTok now crowned the world’s most downloaded app, these are the personal stories of a cultural phenomenon, told through an ensemble cast of Gen-Z natives, journalists and experts alike. (Texas Premiere) 61st StreetShowrunners: Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks, Director: Marta Cunningham, Screenwriter: Peter Moffat, Producers: Annie Rhodes, Frank Baldwin, Allison Davis61st Street is a propulsive thriller coursing through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. Cast List: Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Bentley Green (World Premiere) Brené Brown: Atlas of the HeartShowrunner: Meaghan Rady, Director: Paul Dugdale, Producer: Alex HiegelResearcher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Brené Brown takes us on an interactive journey through the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human and provides a new framework for cultivating meaningful connection. (World Premiere) DMZShowrunner: Roberto Patino, Director/Producer: Ava DuVernaySet in the midst of a new American Civil War, DMZ leaps off the pages of the acclaimed graphic novel into the visual landscape of a war-torn Manhattan as one woman navigates a dangerous and distorted demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son. Cast List: Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares and Mamie Gummer (World Premiere) HaloShowrunner: Steven Kane, Director: Otto Bathurst, Producers: Steven Spielberg, Steven Kane, Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, Bonnie Ross, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Otto Bathurst, Toby Leslie, Kyle Killen, Scott PenningtonDramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Cast List: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy (World Premiere) Shining GirlsShowrunner/Screenwriter: Silka Luisa, Director: Michelle MacLaren, Producers: Kirsa Rein, Joshua Levey Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past. Cast list: Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman (World Premiere) Swimming With SharksShowrunners: Kathleen Robertson, Liz Destro, Director: Tucker Gates, Screenwriter: Kathleen RobertsonSerialized drama chronicling the rise of a young female assistant who is at the center of a movie studio filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue. Little do they know she is poised to outwit them all. Cast List: Kiernan Shipka, Diane Kruger, Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler, Gerardo Celasco (World Premiere) The Girl From PlainvilleShowrunners/Screenwriters: Liz Hannah, Patrick Macmanus, Director: Lisa Cholodenko, Producers: Liz Hannah, Patrick Macmanus, Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahan WardHulu’s limited series The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Cast List: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz (World Premiere) The Last Movie StarsDirector: Ethan Hawke, Producers: Emily Wachtel, Lisa Long Adler, Adam Gibbs, Ryan HawkeThe Last Movie Stars: this epic 6-chapter film chronicles Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership. Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their love, lives, and philanthropy. Cast List: Laura Linney, Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Sally Field, Zoe Kazan, Karen Allen, Steve Zahn, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Oscar Isaac (World Premiere) The Man Who Fell To EarthShowrunners: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Director: Alex Kurtzman, Screenwriters: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Producers: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rola Bauer and Françoise GuyonnetBased on the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth follows a new alien character who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Cast List: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew and Clarke Peters. (World Premiere) Untitled Magic Johnson Documentary SeriesDirector: Rick Famuyiwa, Producers: Jeremy Allen, Jordan Fudge, Bryn Mooser, John Terzian, Christina Arquette, Christina Francis, Rafael Marmor, Brian TollAn illuminating, never-before-seen look into the life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, one of the world’s most iconic sports figures, that paints a holistic portrait of the man who left his mark on history and continues to impact our culture today. (World Premiere) WeCrashedShowrunners/Screenwriters: Drew Crevello, Lee Eisenberg, Directors: John Requa, Glenn Ficcara The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened? Cast List: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, O-T Fagbenle (World Premiere) Back to Top »
AwayyDirectors/Screenwriters: Aqsa Altaf, John X. Carey, Producers: Amina Nada, Aqsa Altaf and John X. Carey On the eve of a small-town waitress moving to New York City, a solar flare disrupts her plans. Cast List: Denny Love, Annelise Cepero (World Premiere) Brownsville BredShowrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elaine Del Valle, Producers: Adrienne Lovette, Elaine Del Valle, Leslie Cohen, Debbie Esko-Gold, Eddie FrenteSet in 1980’s Brownsville, Brooklyn, NY–A spunky Latina must find her own path as she comes of age to face the grim realities of the musician father she once idolized and the deteriorating neighborhood she calls home. Cast List: Summer Rose Castillo, Javier Muñoz, Karina Ortiz, Suzanna Guzman, Kevin Chacon, Neo Vela, Kimora Cuadrado, Gabriela Amerth, Jon Freda, Byron Clohessy (World Premiere) Hidden KingdomDirectors: Sunny Lee, Jacqueline Davis, Producer: Emily BackermanAn unconventional and intimate documentary web series that explores the lives of five different New York dancers. Cast List: Karon White AKA Robin, Kouadio Davis, Régine Bellinger, Smarlin Fabian, Yamini Kalluri (Texas Premiere) My Year of DicksShowrunner: Pamela Ribon, Directors: Sara Gunnarsdóttir, Pamela Ribon, Screenwriter: Pamela Ribon, Producer: Jeanette JeanenneHilarious and genre-mashing, a retro-romantic, animated comedy about one girl’s determination to lose her virginity despite the pathetic pickings in the outskirts of Houston. Created by Pamela Ribon from her critically-acclaimed memoir for FX’s Cake. Cast List: Brie Tilton, Jackson Kelly, Sterling Howard, Klarissa Hernandez, Dylan Darwish, D Ribon Upton, Chris Kelman, Pamela Ribon, Laura House, Mical Trejo (World Premiere) Something Undone (Canada)Director: Nicole Dorsey, Screenwriters: Michael Musi, Madison Walsh, Producers: Max Topplin, Jordan HayesWhen a foley artist goes home to settle her late mother’s estate, she discovers a dark family secret and becomes obsessed with finding the truth. Cast List: Madison Walsh, Michael Musi, Kyra Harper, Bryn McAuley, Maria Vacratsis, Astrid Van Wieren, Shaun Majumder (U.S. Premiere) We’re Doing GoodShowrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Elvira Ibragimova, Producers: Lana Link, Rob PfaltzgraffWhen a couple decides to be better people, they spend a day driving around LA looking for a nonexistent compost bin while their frozen food scraps melt in the backseat. Web series stars Emily Pendergast (Veep) and Jonathan Braylock (Astronomy Club). Cast List: Emily Pendergast, Jonathan Braylock, Michael Ruesga, Olivia Choate, Tim de la Motte (World Premiere) Back to Top »
A selection of original, well-crafted films that take advantage of the short form and exemplify distinctive and genuine storytelling.
All the Crows in the World (Hong Kong)Director/Screenwriter: Tang Yi, Producer: Haozheng Li18-year-old Shengnan enters a night of adventures in the adults’ world. (North American Premiere) Aspirational SlutDirector/Screenwriter: Caroline Lindy, Producers: Kate Hamilton, Ellyn Jameson, Maddy Nimoy, Emily WolfeA newly heartbroken woman, on the advice of a pizza guy, learns to separate love from sex. And over a series of wild random hookups, she learns to put them back together. (World Premiere) Brutalia, days of labour (Belgium, Greece)Director/Screenwriter: Manolis Mavris, Producers: Annabelle Aronis, George Tsokopoulos, Mando Stathi, Myrto Stathi, Valérie Bournonville, Joseph Rouschop, Katerina HeliotiA matriarchal family. An oligarchic society…what would happen if we replace bees with humans? (North American Premiere) Censor of Dreams (France)Directors/Screenwriters: Leo Berne, Raphael Rodriguez, Producer: Mourad BelkeddarNight after night The Censor and his team mould Yoko’s memories into fantastical dreams. Tonight nothing happens as planned. (US Premiere) ClareDirector/Screenwriter: Lauren Minnerath, Producer: Carlos Valdivia, Julia Kennelly, Karine BenzariaAt a high school talent show, 17-year-old Clare tries to confront her teacher over a private matter, leading to unexpected consequences. (World Premiere) Daddy’s GirlDirector/Screenwriter: Lena Hudson, Producers: Clea DeCrane, Thomas Matthews, Lena HudsonA young woman’s charming but overbearing father helps her move out of her wealthy, older boyfriend’s apartment. (Texas Premiere) Datsun (New Zealand)Director: Mark Albiston, Screenwriters: Mark Albiston, J.Patrick McElroy, Producers: Sharlene George, Andy MaugerA fourteen-year-old boy, whose Mum plans on selling his deceased Dad’s Datsun, decides to take his best friend and little brother on one last joyride. (North American Premiere) Dear Mama…Director: Winter Dunn, Screenwriter: Charmaine Cleveland, Producer: Nicole Mairose Dizon, Xin LiThe death of Tupac draws different reactions from a father and his young daughter, forcing them to confront the emotional aftermath of their own tragedy. (World Premiere) El CarritoDirector/Screenwriter: Zahida Pirani, Producers: Zahida Pirani, Mauricio Piratova, Ran YanAfter a harrowing event, an untrusting street vendor discovers the embrace of community. (Texas Premiere) Everything Will Be All Right (Canada)Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Farhad PakdelAmidst the outbreak of the pandemic in Montreal, a young drama teacher who has been keeping a secret from her family finds herself in a predicament after her father falls ill of COVID-19 and she is called back home to the Middle East. (World Premiere) For Love (United Kingdom)Director/Screenwriter: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Producer: Emily MorganIllegal immigrant, Nkechi, lives happily in the shadows with her partner Martha, but when immigration turns up unexpectedly, they have to make difficult decisions about their future together. (North American Premiere) Glitter Ain’t GoldDirector/Screenwriter: Christian Nolan Jones, Producers: Maia Miller, T. Popps, O. Valerie NicolasA sixth grader takes a trip with his best friend to a local flea market to buy his first fake chain in order to impress his crush. (World Premiere) HomesickDirector/Screenwriter: Will Seefried, Producer: Hannes OttoAn unhappy man attends a retreat offering adults a second chance at a happy childhood. (World Premiere) If I Go Will They Miss MeDirector/Screenwriter: Walter Thompson-Hernández, Producer: Stuart McIntyreIIGWTMM explores the relationship between a boy’s imagination and the realities that affect his community. (Texas Premiere) Monsieur Le ButchDirector/Screenwriter: Jude Dry, Producers: Jude Dry, Jacob BlumbergJude wants top surgery, Mom wants an “old lady pass” on the whole pronouns thing. As the two butt heads about gender, language, and body image at Monsieur le Butch’s al fresco salon, they both must navigate the hairiness of being seen. (World Premiere) Radical HonestyDirector: Bianca Poletti, Screenwriter: Allison Goldfarb, Producer: Shayna GianelliA good date quickly goes south as two young people’s attempts to construct a new definition of relationships takes a turn for the absurd. (World Premiere) RoommatesDirector: Ashley Eakin, Screenwriter: Ashley Eakin, Kelsey Johnson, Producer: Jesy OdioWhen two disabled college students get placed together as dorm roommates, they embark on a quest to experience a hangover. (Texas Premiere) The Voice Actress (Japan, U.S.)Director/Screenwriter: Anna J. Takayama, Producer: Joe SkinnerKingyo, a veteran voice actress working in Tokyo, possesses a unique ability to see the soul in all things, living and inanimate. The voice acting world is changing and she must find a way to reconcile her way of living with the modern industry. (World Premiere) Too Rough (United Kingdom)Director/Screenwriter: Sean Lionadh, Producers: Alfredo Covelli, Ross McKenzieAfter a night of intoxication in Glasgow, a hungover and hysterical Nick wakes up next to his boyfriend Charlie and must conceal him from his own homophobic and dysfunctional family. (North American Premiere) Warsha (Lebanon)Director/Screenwriter: Dania Bdeir, Producers: Coralie Dias, Pierre SarrafA Syrian migrant working as a crane operator in Beirut volunteers to cover a shift on one of the most dangerous cranes, where he is able to find his freedom. (Texas Premiere) We Should Get Dinner!Directors: Eliza Jiménez Cossio, Lexi Tannenholtz, Screenwriters: Written by Eliza Jiménez Cossio, Story by Lexi Tannenholtz and Eliza Jiménez Cossio, Producers: Lexi TannenholtzAfter their parents divorce, ex-step-siblings Abby and Sean are forced to confront if they were ever really family. (World Premiere) West by GodDirector: Scott Lazer, Screenwriter: Juli Blachowiak, Producers): Jefferis Gray, Talia CohenA West Virginia teenager goes on a first date with a local drug dealer. (North American Premiere) Back to Top »
Backstage (Poland)Director/Screenwriter: Ada Smyk, Producers: Jerzy Kapuściński, Ewa JastrzębskaBackstage workers of the National Opera in Warsaw create costumes and theatrical scenery for the upcoming premiere of the most important show of the season. (International Premiere) Belle River (Canada, U.S.)Directors/Screenwriters: Guillaume Fournier, Samuel Matteau, Yannick Nolin, Producer: Jean-Pierre VézinaDirectors/Screenwriters: Guillaume Fournier, Samuel Matteau, Yannick Nolin, Producer: Jean-Pierre Vézina Big Water Summer: A Creation StoryDirector: Sophie Harris, Producers: Sophie Harris, Marlo LopezCherilyn has returned to her grandparents’ farm on the Navajo Nation to grow produce for the community. Big Water Summer follows her as she navigates a changing climate and devastating family loss during a summer where nothing goes as planned. (World Premiere) Coming HomeDirectors: Naim Naif, Margot Bowman, Producers: Meghan Doherty, Naim Naif, Margot BowmanA collective of Palestinian-American dancers living in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn connect to their community and homeland through Dabka. (World Premiere) Dress A CowDirector: Dawn Luebbe, Screenwriters: Dawn Luebbe, Margaret Miller, Producer: Natalie MetzgerA meditation on cows…in costumes. (World Premiere) Long Line of LadiesDirectors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome, Producers: Garrett Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi, Sam Davis, Dana KurthA girl and her community prepare for her Ihuk, the once-dormant coming of age ceremony of the Karuk tribe of Northern California. (Texas Premiere) My DuduśDirector: Tom Krawczyk, Producer: Nick J. SantoreMy Duduś follows a Polish mother with empty nest syndrome as she raises a baby squirrel. (Texas Premiere) Nalujuk Night (Canada)Director/Screenwriter: Jennie Williams, Producers: Latonia Hartery, Kat Baulu, Rohan FernandoRun as fast as you can, the Nalujuit are here! Filmmaker Jennie Williams brings us the story of an exhilarating and sometimes terrifying Nunatsiavut tradition in Nalujuk Night. (Texas Premiere) not even for a moment do things stand stillDirector: Jamie Meltzer, Producers: Annie Marr, Jamie Meltzer, Suzanne Brennan FirstenbergVisitors from across the nation gather at a sea of white flags to honor loved ones lost to COVID-19. As they mourn en masse, we witness their many expressions of loss and humanity. (World Premiere) Nuisance Bear (Canada, U.S.)Directors: Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden, Producer: Jack WeismanChurchill, Manitoba is famous as an international destination for photographing polar bears. We’ve seen the majestic images and the classic wildlife TV programs – but what does the bear see of us? (Texas Premiere) Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara DriverDirectors: Lewie Kloster, Noah Kloster, Screenwriter: Sara DriverIn 1982, the completion of Jim Jarmusch’s sophomore film, Stranger Than Paradise, hinged on producer Sara Driver’s willingness to smuggle one of the world’s rarest and most controversial films across the Atlantic Ocean. (Texas Premiere) The Sentence of Michael ThompsonDirectors: Kyle Thrash, Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Producers: W. Ian Ross, Kyle ThrashMichael Thompson is the longest serving non-violent offender in the history of Michigan and he is finally up for clemency. After 25 years, 3 appeals, and 2 denied applications for clemency it seems like Michael may finally have a chance at freedom. (World Premiere) The Trails Before UsDirector: Fritz Bitsoie, Producer: Emma Hsu JacksonThrough revitalizing old sheep and livestock trails on his grandparents’ land, 17-yr-old Nigel James and his friends prepare to host the first Enduro bike race in the Navajo Nation. (Texas Premiere) Video VisitDirector/Producer: Malika Zouhali-WorrallEach week, scores of people visit the Brooklyn Public Library to see their incarcerated loved ones via a free video call. Video Visit tells the story of two mothers and their sons, and the librarians who negotiate daily to keep the families connected Back to Top »
Angakuksajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice (Canada)Director: Zacharias Kunuk, Screenwriters: Zacharias Kunuk, Jonathan Frantz, Producers: Nadia Mike, Neil Christopher, Zacharias Kunuk, Jonathan FrantzLiving things, artificial things, geometry shapes, and lines. When these different things encounter, a new direction is born. (Texas Premiere) Anxious Body (France, Japan)Director: Yoriko Mizushiri, Screenwriters: Yoriko Mizushiri, Producers: Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Nobuaki DoiLiving things, artificial things, geometry shapes, and lines. When these different things encounter, a new direction is born. (Texas Premiere) Bestia (Chile)Director: Hugo Covarrubias, Screenwriters: Martín Erazo, Hugo Covarrubias, Producers: Tevo Díaz, Hugo CovarrubiasBased on true events, Bestia explores the life of a secret police agent during the military dictatorship in Chile. Her relationship with her dog, her body, her fears and frustrations reveals a grim fracture of her mind and of the country. (Texas Premiere) Five CentsDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Aaron HughesA consumer finds himself in over his head after a string of purchases gets out of control. (World Premiere) Les larmes de la Seine (France)Directors/Screenwriters: Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Producer: Carlos De Carvalho17 October 1961, “Algerian workers” get down in the streets to manifest against the mandatory curfew imposed by the Police prefecture. (US Premiere) Life Is A Particle Time Is A WaveDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Daniel ZvereffA widowed watchmaker spends his remaining days in solitude distracting himself with chores and pastimes. Like a prisoner, alone in his cell, he looks for meaning in the memories of his past life, but the clock is ticking, and his life nears its end. (World Premiere) Local Middle SchoolerDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Sanjna BharadwajA girl with magic eyelashes is exploited for them by her school, her community, and eventually the government. She battles the weight of the world with the weight of being a middle schooler. (Texas Premiere) Soft Animals (United Kingdom)Director: Renee Zhan, Producer: Jesse RomainTwo ex-lovers cross paths at a train station. (Texas Premiere) Something in the Garden (Chile)Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Marcos SánchezAn unexpected Journey into the depths of the neighbor’s backyard. (US Premiere) Steakhouse (France, Germany, Slovenia)Director: Špela Čadež, Screenwriter: Gregor Zorc, Producers: Tina Smrekar, Špela Čadež, Fabian Driehorst, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre BaussaronThe steak has been marinating for a few days now. The pan is heated. Franc’s stomach is rumbling. But Liza’s co-workers surprise her with a birthday party. Will she be home on time? (Texas Premiere) Tennis Ball on His Day OffDirector: Julian Glander, Producer: Cody DematteisA tennis ball reflects on aging, self-improvement, hustle culture, and his own impending mortality. But in a cute way! Wet (France)Directors: Marianne Bergeonneau, Lauriane Montpert, Mélina Mandon, Cloé Peyrebrune, Elvira Taussac, Screenwriter: Marianne Bergeonneau, Producer: Julien DeparisA lady’s vaporous dream in a land of soft and peachy flesh where her affection for her masseur transpires. (Texas Premiere) Back to Top »
BlinkDirector: Spenser Cohen, Screenwriter: Spenser Cohen, Anna Halberg, Producers: Scott Glassgold, Anna HalbergA young woman awakes in a hospital to discover her injuries are the least of her concerns. (World Premiere) Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You (Ireland)Director/Screenwriter: Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair, Producer: Claire McCabeA haunted composer uses music to connect with the ghost of her dead lover but her mind starts to spiral into chaos. (North American Premiere) Horse Brothers (Canada)Directors/Screenwriters/Producers Milos Mitrovic, Fabian VelascoTwo paranoid brothers are consumed with murderous fantasies after a horse convinces them that they are each others’ enemies. Starring Guy Maddin (My Winnipeg, Forbidden Room) and Milos Mitrovic (Tapeworm, Stump the Guesser). (World Premiere) Moshari (Bangladesh)Director/Screenwriter: Nuhash Humayun, Producers: Bushra Afreen, Nuhash HumayunThe end of the world forces two sisters together, inside a mosquito net, just to live on—but first they must survive each other. (World Premiere) Night Breakers (Spain)Directors/Screenwriters: Gabriel Campoy, Guillem Lafoz, Producers: Joan Coca, Valentina Attalla, Gabriel Campoy, Guillem Lafoz, Tito CocaOn the hard journey to the illuminated city, a group of migrants make their way in their light suits. On their journey they will have to face the dangers that lurk in the dark and what’s worse: themselves. (International Premiere) OMIDirector: Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Screenwriters: Tamar Bird, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Producers: Tamar BirdA father-son fishing trip is unexpectedly flipped. (World Premiere) Tank Fairy (Taiwan, U.S.)Director/Screenwriter: Erich Rettstadt, Producers: Anita Tung, C.K. Hugo ChungOnce upon a time, the magical Tank Fairy delivered tanks of gas (with plenty of sass) to the home of young Jojo, a lonely dreamer in need of a glittery godmother… (Texas Premiere) White DevilDirectors/Screenwriters: Mariama Diallo, Benjamin Dickinson, Producers: Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea Roa, Matthew CherchioA horror satire set during the summer of 2020 in New York City during quarantine and the protests, White Devil tells the tale of a black woman held captive with whiteness as it mutates into monstrosity. (Texas Premiere) Wild BitchDirectors/Screenwriters: Kate Nash, Rebekka Johnson, Producer: Lauren BancroftWhen a local reporter interviews a mousy housewife about her life-changing encounter with a coyote, their eerie trek in the woods leaves them forever bonded with each other… and the beast. (World Premiere) Back to Top »
Act of GodDirectors/Screenwriters: Spencer Cook, Parker Smith, Producer: Matthew HarringtonA disabled man’s commute is interrupted by a $100 bill lying on the sidewalk, just out of reach. It flutters away as soon as he moves towards it, leading him on a chase that forces him to reconsider his toxic ideal of self-sufficiency. (World Premiere) BirdsDirector/Screenwriter: Katherine Propper, Producer: Sophia LoffredaMoments in the lives of Austin teenagers during the heat of Texas summer. (Texas Premiere) Far WestDirectors: Grace Potter, Emily Potter, Screenwriters: Grace Potter, C. Bailey Werner, Producers: C. Bailey Werner, Grace Potter, Emily PotterTwo friends get stuck in the desert after finding a mysterious briefcase that they hope will change their lives. (World Premiere) Folk FronteraDirectors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam OsbornFolk Frontera is a magical-realist portrait of life in the borderlands. The film follows two fronteriza women as they struggle to find their place in the vast Chihuahuan Desert which is bisected by the U.S.-Mexico border. Gay HaircutDirector: Jude Harris, Screenwriter: Krista Fatka, Producers: Krista Fatka, Jude HarrisA bisexual stand up comic must decide between the dick jokes of her past or committing to the bit and going full-queer. (World Premiere) How We Found Our SoundDirector: Alan Berg, Producer: Scott HamiltonAn experimental documentary featuring found footage and Ray Benson describing the origins of Asleep at the Wheel and the band’s intersection with the beginnings of Austin’s Cosmic Cowboy scene in the early 1970s. (World Premiere) Memory Builds The MonumentDirector: Isaac Yowman, Producers: Miriam Heads, Greg CarterMemory Builds the Monument uncovers the music, social challenges, and community of Houston’s historic 5th Ward as told first hand by aging community members who were there to experience one of the South’s most important music venues – Club Matinee. (Austin Premiere) More Than I RememberDirector: Amy Bench, Producers: Amy Bench, Carolyn MerrimanOne night at her home in southeastern Congo, 14-year-old Mugeni awakes to the sounds of bombs. As her family scatters to the surrounding forests to save themselves, Mugeni finds herself completely alone. (World Premiere) Back to Top »
BeforeDirector/Screenwriter: Felicity AndersonAfter beginning to experience moments of time travel, a high school student attempts to understand what’s happening to him and gain control of his traveling. (World Premiere) Football.Director: William Herff, Screenwriters/Producers: William Herff, Nicholas Campos, Peyton RandolphAspiring drama student William Herff attempts to learn the inner secrets of football by following around the team in an attempt to make a hype reel. Through interviews and impromptu interactions, William uncovers the mysteries of the sport. Sort of. (World Premiere) FreedomDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Jeremiah SudarmantoFour students from Texas offer their own perspective on what Freedom means to them, how it relates to their struggles, interests, and identity. GoneDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Kyle WardAs development encroaches on a farming community, they struggle with the loss of their heritage and land. (World Premiere) Good NightDirector/Screenwriter: Adam Van Wagoner, Producers: Lusinda Garcia, Joseph Ho-ShingSara, through childhood and adulthood, comes to face the uncertainties that plague her life. She ultimately finds that she must rely on the things that are certain in order to persevere and accept the unknown. HomeDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Sarah DeWittA Japanese immigrant finds her home in the U.S. (World Premiere) HoneybeeDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Emilio Vazquez ReyesAn undocumented immigrant receives a heartwarming yet heartbreaking phone call from his daughter across the border. (World Premiere) I’m HereDirector/Screenwriter: Grace EitrheimA ghost tries to be noticed by a person who is still grieving them. (World Premiere) In Person LearningDirector/Screenwriter: Makayla EsparzaEmmis was a middle school girl who’s first year of high school is taken away from her because of COVID. This year she arrives at school in-person, worried and unsure if she’s ready to return. It’s Getting Bad AgainDirector/Screenwriter: Sarah Reyes, Producers: Sarah Reyes, Kenneth RogersAn unnamed young woman comically navigates her declining mental health in the wake of an oncoming depressive episode. (Austin Premiere) Little Big ShotDirector: Henry SegalA profile of five-year-old table tennis prodigy, Allen Mao, with expert commentary. Moonlight ExigentDirectorsScreenwriters/Producers: Risa Darlington-Horta, Eli DawkinsBy the shadow, Witches stir. (U.S. Premiere) Out of the BlueDirector: August JaeggliA walk through the woods ends in a story told by a tree. (World Premiere) PeanutDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Mayra EstradaA man, exhausted by his normal routine, encounters an unusual distraction in the form of an atypical creature. (International Premiere) Rock Rockman’s RedemptionDirectors/Screenwriters: Uday Narayanan, Jeb BrownRock Rockman, aspiring rockstar, hacks into a rhythm game and uploads his consciousness, hoping to break the world record and become a legend. SB8Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Grace McGrathA teenage girl unexpectedly gets pregnant after the passing of the SB8 legislature in Texas. SolesDirector/Screenwriter: William Herff, Producers: William Herff, Sofia MauriAn elderly businessman encounters an uninvited houseguest intent on claiming their ultimate prize. (World Premiere) SpudDirectors/Screenwriters/Producers: Will McDonald, Gavin BellA film about potatoes. Story TimeDirector/Screenwriter: Stanley Turner, Producers: Stanley Turner, CJ CamotTV personality Walt Trebek hosts his famous children’s special, Story Time, reading the classic fairy tales we all know so well. But little does Walt know, great dangers lurk within the pages of the storybook and even behind the camera. (Austin Premiere) The Face OffDirector/Screenwriter: Jose Martinez-McIntoshCletus Abernathy, a profiteering, washed-up, sheriff must call upon his past training as a deputy in order to face a man named Crenshaw later in the morning. (World Premiere) VegetableDirector/Screenwriter: Angel RuizVegetable is an experimental animated short that visualizes the psychological effects of medication relapse. (World Premiere) Waiting for Divine InterventionDirector: Bella Muñoz, Screenwriters: Bella Muñoz, William Herff, Emi Kosterlitzky, Producers: Annie Schroeder, Sofia MauriA struggling professional in New York meets an interesting new friend (from Hell) that changes her life forever. (World Premiere) Back to Top »
Baby Tate – ‘Pedi’Director/Screenwriter: Norton Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu – ‘Ride Or Die feat. Chilly Gonzales’Directors: Art Camp, Danae Gosset, Danica Tan Conditioner – ‘Terms of Surrender’Directors/Screenwriters: Cady Buche, Travis Barron Dave East, Jay Electronica, Tavis Eaton – ‘No Hoodie’Directors: Sean Wehrli, Mayukh Goswami David Lindmer feat.Johanson – ‘Omen’ (United Kingdom) Director/Screenwriter: DRUST Delta Spirit – ‘What’s Done Is Done’Director/Screenwriter: Michael Parks Randa Desirée Dawson – ‘Meet You At The Light’ (Canada)Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah Dumbfoundead – ‘Secret Menu’Director: Sean Wang Hana Vu – ‘Keeper’Director: Maegan Houan Hrishikesh Hirway – ‘Between There and Here (feat. Yo-Yo Ma)’Directors: Hrishikesh Hirway, Prashanti Aswani, Screenwriters: Hrishikesh Hirway, Jonny Son Julia Stone – ‘DANCE ‘ (Australia)Director/Screenwriter: Jessie Hill Kiko – ‘Ka Puta’ (New Zealand)Directors/Screenwriters: Francis Baker, Rewi McLay Lil Nas X – ‘Montero’Director: Tanu Muino MYD – ‘Let you Speak’ (France)Director/Screenwriter: Dan Carr Number One Popstar – ‘I Hate Running’Director/Screenwriter: Kate Jean Hollowell Peaches – ‘Pussy Mask’ (Germany, U.S.)Director: Leah Shore Peter $un – ‘Work’Director: Chris Scholar, Bevin Brown, Screenwrite: Bevin Brown, Chris Scholar Pop Smoke ft Dua Lipa – ‘Demeanor’Director: Nabil Run The Jewels ft. 2 Chainz – ‘Out of Sight’ (United Kingdom)Directors: Ninian Doff, Colin Read (2nd Unit) SCH ft. FREEZE CORLEONE – ‘Mannschaft’ (France)Director: Greg Ohrel Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen – ‘Like I Used To’Director: Kimberly Stuckwisch, Screenwriters: Kimberly Stuckwisch, Sharon Van Etten The Burning Young – ‘Quiet Nights’Director: Paola Ossa Tyler, The Creator – ‘Corso’Director: Wolf Haley Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘That Life’Directors: Lydia Fine, Tony Blahd Back to Top »
ADM #Unseen – Title Sequence (Singapore)Company: Semicolon / Title Designer: Daniel Lee, Jonathan Law Black Widow – Title SequenceCompany: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore Blade Runner: Black Lotus – Title SequenceCompany: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens Cowboy Bebop – Title SequenceCompany: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Karin Fong Daughter from Another Mother – Title Sequence (Mexico) Company: Diecinueve36 / Creative Director: Maribel Martínez Don’t Breathe 2 – Title SequenceCompany: Filmograph / Title Designer: Aaron Becker Foundation – Title SequenceCompany: Imaginary Forces / Title Designer: Ronnie Koff Hawkeye – Title Sequence (Episode 1)Company: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore I Expect You To Die 2 – Title SequenceCompany: Schell Games / Title Designer: Jeff Hoffman Pervasive – Title SequenceCompany: Ringling College of Art and Design / Title Designer: Jordan McBarnett Power Book IV: Force – Title SequenceCompany: Shine / Creative Director: Michael Riley Queens of Mystery 2 – Title Sequence (United Kingdom) Company: Sly Fox Productions / Title Designer: Ian Emes See’ Season 2 – Title SequenceCompany: CO3/Method Made / Creative Director: John Likens TEDx REAL – Title Sequence (Australia)Company: Substance / Creative Director: Scott Geersen The Harder They Fall – Title SequenceCompany: Shine / Creative Director: Michael Riley The Haunting of Bly Manor – Title SequenceCompany: Filmograph / Title Designer: Aaron Becker The Retro Squad – Title Sequence (United Kingdom) Company: Bottletop / Title Designer: Mark Pyper The White Lotus – Title SequenceCompany: Plains of Yonder / Title Designers: Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore WandaVision – Main On End Title SequenceCompany: Perception / Creative Director: John LePore Back to Top »
XR Experience Competition
Black Ice VRDirector/Screenwriter/Producer: Arif KhanIn the cyberpunk future, a young woman visits a memory editor in an effort to suppress a dark memory of a murder she committed. However, the more she alters the memory, the more she finds herself wanting to kill again. (World Premiere) Choctaw Code Talkers 1918Directors/Screenwriters/Producers: Catherine Eng, Kilma LattinWhile many have heard of the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II, far less known is the story of the original Code Talkers– the 19 Choctaw soldiers who served in World War I France. Developed as a geolocated XR360º™ experience for the Our Worlds app. (World Premiere) Gumball DreamsDirector: Deirdre V. Lyons, Screenwriters: Deirdre V. Lyons, Christopher Lane Davis, Producers Ferryman CollectiveOn a foreign planet, you have been sent on a mission to help an alien creature transition. Falling through memories, Onyx reveals the music of the spheres and the nature of existence, as you fly through worlds both inner and outer. Greetings, traveler. (World Premiere) (Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow (United Kingdom)Directors: Quentin Darras, Gaëlle Mourre, Screenwriter: Gaëlle Mourre, Producers: Charlotte Mikkelborg, Gaëlle Mourre Journey into Artemisia Gentileschi’s chiaroscuro world and discover how this self-portrait shines a light on her life as a survivor, an internationally celebrated artist and a woman in 17th Century Italy. (World Premiere) Ihyangjeong: Carving with Memories (Republic of Korea)Director/Screenwriter: Sunghwan Lee, Producers: Rene Hyewon Lee, Mina HyeonThe purpose of this project is to ask tired modern people what a house is through the main character’s memory of a traditional Korean House called Ihyangjeong which is located in Yangdong village, Korea. (World Premiere) Komez Alef O (Germany)Director: Ioulia Isserlis, Screenwriters: Ioulia Isserlis and Victor Isserlis, Producers: Ioulia Isserlis, Max SackerKomez Alef O is a deeply personal VR journey into the memories of a Holocaust survivor. It is a story of despair and hope during the most terrifying time in modern history, told in his own voice and visually reimagined by his daughter. (World Premiere) Lustration VR – Series 1 (Australia, U.S.)Director: Ryan Griffen, Screenwriters: Ryan Griffen, Nayuka Gorrie. Producers: Carolina Sorensen, Taryne LaffarLife is Hard. Life after death is harder. (World Premiere) On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World) (France, United Kingdom, U.S.)Directors: Dr. Jamaica Heolomeleikalani Osorio, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Pierre Zandrowicz, Arnaud Colinart, Screenwriters: Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio, Producers: Arnaud Colinart, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison, Kurban Kassam On the morning of January 13th 2018, as people in Hawai’i went about their daily routines, they received an SMS from the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency: “Ballistic Missile Threat Inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.” (World Premiere) Paradise (United Kingdom, U.S.)Directors: Gabo Arora, David Rosenberg, Glen Neath, Screenwriter: Glen Neath, Producers: Victoria Eyton, Barry Pousman, Rachael TurnerAn AI powered immersive audio experience designed for couples, exploring why we stay together or fall apart. (World Premiere) Red Antz VRDirector: Peter Nichols, Producer: Lawra Suits-ClarkAn interactive music video, with the experimental punk band Palberta. Put the ants on your body. No one hears the song the same way. (World Premiere) Weird TimesDirectors: Ryan Hartsell, Ruby Wang, Screenwriters: Rachel Hastings (“#HappyFAIL”), Rick Cisario (“BrainFAIL”), Producers: Jen Cadic, Julia GibsonThrough an appropriately surreal animated lens, Weird Times is an honest and irreverent VR series that takes you into the mind and perspective of modern teenagers growing up in a beautiful and brutal world that’s unlike anything experienced before. (World Premiere)
XR Experience Spotlight
Beatday – The Beginning – Mini VR Concert (Taiwan)Directors: Cheng Chih-Jen, Liu Szu-Ming, Producers: Gunter Lee, Ruby Liu, Nina WengBeatday: The Beginning – Mini VR Concert is the first VR experience of the Beatday franchise. It is a LBE multi-player experience that allows audiences to participate in the concert from VR devices. (World Premiere) Breonna’s Garden (Canada)Director: Lady PheØnix, Producers: Lady PheØnix, Alison LuckerBreonna’s Garden honors the life and memory of Breonna Taylor while cultivating a safe healing space for anyone to plant a message of hope for Breonna’s family or a personal message in remembrance of someone they miss. (World Premiere) CompositionDirector: Vincent Morisset, Producer: AATOAABy manipulating cubes on the table, Composition becomes at the same time a world, a sculpture, an instrument, and a multi-handed dance. (U.S. Premiere) Genesis (Germany)Director/Screenwriter: Joerg Courtial, Producer: Maria CourtialGenesis embarks on an emotionally intense virtual reality journey to experience the dramatic milestones in the evolution of earth and mankind. (North American Premiere) Goliath: Playing with Reality (France)Directors: Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla, Screenwriter: Barry Gene Murphy, Producer: Anetta JonesGoliath: Playing with Reality is a 25 minute animated VR experience about schizophrenia, gaming and connection. (Texas Premiere) Gondwana (Australia)Director: Ben Joseph Andrews, Producer: Emma RobertsA durational VR experience that unfurls over 24 hours, Gondwana is a constantly-evolving virtual ecosystem chronicling the possible futures of the world’s oldest tropical rainforest, the Daintree. (Texas Premiere) Liminal Lands (Denmark, France, U.S.)Director: Jakob Kudsk Steensen, Producers: Erratic Animist, Liz KircherPart fiction and part documentation, Liminal Lands is a journey from the sea to the soil, a trip through wetlands at the edges of the Mediterranean. Up to four people morph into elemental energies, journeying through the Camargue nature reserve. (North American Premiere) LIPs (Taiwan)Director/Screenwriter: Peiying Lin, Producer: C.K. Hugo ChungA woman has two pairs of lips: her mouth, and her vulva. LIPs is an interactive virtual reality experience inviting the audience to enter a female body to awaken her desire, resulting in an immersive journey of eroticism. (International Premiere) Madame Pirate: Becoming a Legend (Taiwan)Directors/Screenwriters: Morgan Ommer, Dan-Chi Huang, Producers: Estela Valdivieso Chen, Adam Cullen Young, Lin Jin-YaoThe untold story of Madame Ching, the greatest pirate of all time. (International Premiere) Minimum Mass (New Zealand)Directors/Screenwriters: Raqi Syed, Areito Echevarria, Producers: Raqi Syed, Katayoun Dibamehr, Avi AmarA couple experience a series of miscarriages and come to believe their children are being born in another dimension. (Texas Premiere) Paper Birds Part II (Argentina)Directors: German Heller, Federico Carlini, Screenwriter: Germán Heller, Producers: Federico Carlini, Germán Heller, Averie Timm Paper Birds is a 30 minute interactive story about a young musician in search of true inspiration. Starring Ed Norton, Joss Stone and Archie Yates, this VR film offers a unique way of interactivity with hand tracking as it has never seen before. Persuasion MachinesDirectors: Karim Amer, Guvenc Ozel, Screenwriters: Karim Amer, Daniel Claridge, Bits Sola, Producers: Ricky Berrin, Elizabeth Woodward, Jess Engel, Danielle OexmannEnter a smart living room that asks the question: are we in control of our devices or are they in control of us? Using mixed reality, Persuasion Machines makes visible the invisible process of personal data collection and targeted marketing (Texas Premiere) Surviving 9/11 – 27 hours under the rubble (France)Directors: Chloé Rochereuil, Victor Agulhon, Producer: Victor AgulhonDiscover the extraordinary story of Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last survivor rescued from the rubble at Ground Zero. Featuring never-seen-before 360° images of the World Trade Center, this experience is a unique virtual reality dive into her story. The Choice (Canada, Poland)Director: Joanne Popinska, Producers: Joanne Popinska, Tom C. HallBehind every decision is a human story. (North American Premiere) The Green Planet AR Experience (United Kingdom)Director: Jamie Davies, Screenwriters: Jamie Davies, Martin Williams, Producers: Sucharita Ghosh Stephenson, Lou GarrodJoin David Attenborough, through the magic of augmented reality, on an immersive journey into the secret kingdom of plants. Inspired by the new BBC series, explore our green planet as you never have before in this ground-breaking experience. (North American Premiere) The Sick Rose (Taiwan)Directors/Screenwriters: Tang, Zhi-Zhong, Huang, Yun-Hsien, Producers: Liu Szu-Ming, Jack HuangRose had a quarrel with her mother. Despite being ill, Rose still wants to apologize to her mother. However, the pandemic has made the way to the hospital difficult. Sick and lost, how can Rose find her mother who works in the hospital? (U.S. Premiere)
XR Experience Special Events
SXSW NFT GalleryBlending the IRL and digital, marcel.art XR showcase explores the future of creative content. Across eight exhibitions with rotating showtimes, sixty four emerging artists of multiple disciplines connect with eight creative curators. (International Premiere) Back to Top »
Recognizing that the Covid-19 landscape is changing rapidly, SXSW has updated its Covid-19 guidelines here.
Preview Images (l-r): Atlanta (Season 3 Premiere); Bodies Bodies Bodies; DMZ; Apollo 10 1/12: A Space Age Childhood; The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent; and X