SXSW Film Alumni Releases – May & June 2022

The Big Conn

World Premiere, Episodic, 2022

The Big Conn is a four-part documentary series that tells the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C. Conn, who stole over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.

Releases on May 6 on Apple TV+.

Sheryl

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

Sheryl is an intimate story of song and sacrifice by musical icon Sheryl Crow as she navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame. Told through present-day interviews with Sheryl, behind-the-scenes verite on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and a handful of interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others. Sheryl’s early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path of perfection—which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome.

In theatres May 11.

Facing Nolan

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

Flash-points have emblazoned him onto our sub-conscience: like pitching with his jersey covered in blood. Running a cattle ranch during the off-season. The iconic brawl where Ryan walloped the 20 years younger Robin Ventura. Despite mythical moments and statistical brilliance, Ryan’s career is a study in extremes. Not only does he hold the record for most walks and most wild pitches, but he’s also given up the most grand-slams and the most stolen bases. Many of today’s baseball analysts don’t consider him to be among the greats. With all this in mind, where does Ryan fit in the ever-evolving game of baseball?

Releases on May 24.

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

World Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century. This film not only captures the music fest in all of its beauty, madness, and glory, but also delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy.

Releases on May 13.

Emergency

Texas Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

Ready for a night of partying, a group of college students must weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unusual emergency.

Releases in theaters on May 20 and Amazon Prime on May 27.

We Feed People

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

We Feed People spotlights renowned chef José Andrés and his nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s incredible mission and evolution over 12 years from being a scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.

May 27 on Disney+.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION

World Premiere, Documentary, 2022

LOOK AT ME explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.

Releases on June 10 on Hulu.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Texas Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants—even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs, and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.

Releases on June 17 on Apple TV+.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

Marcel, a one-inch-tall shell, lives a miniature life with his grandma Connie and their pet lint, Alan. When the trio goes viral, they get millions of fans and new hope for finding their long-lost family, in this big-hearted big-screen adventure.

Releases on June 24 on Showtime.

