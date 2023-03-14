We know your schedules are overflowing with compelling sessions, captivating films, and innovative music. While admittedly we are pretty weird here in Austin, we are also undeniably hospitable. The SXSW Film & TV Festival fans have spoken, and we heard you! In addition to their initial red carpet premieres, some of out most buzzed about screenings are back for a second run on the SX screen.

Explore newly-added Buzz Screenings including I'm A Virgo and Talk To Me. Stay tuned for more encore screenings to be announced this week.

There is still so much to see, do, and listen to at SXSW 2023! If you don't wanna miss a thang, check out our daily schedule of can't-miss events!