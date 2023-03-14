 

SXSW 2023 Film & TV Festival Buzz Screenings

Another chance to catch the most-talked about, must-see premieres

By Olivia Cruz

03/14/2023

Film & TV News

We know your schedules are overflowing with compelling sessions, captivating films, and innovative music. While admittedly we are pretty weird here in Austin, we are also undeniably hospitable. The SXSW Film & TV Festival fans have spoken, and we heard you! In addition to their initial red carpet premieres, some of out most buzzed about screenings are back for a second run on the SX screen.

Explore newly-added Buzz Screenings including I'm A Virgo and Talk To Me. Stay tuned for more encore screenings to be announced this week.

There is still so much to see, do, and listen to at SXSW 2023! If you don't wanna miss a thang, check out our daily schedule of can't-miss events!

I'm A Virgo

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Boots Riley, Producers: Boots Riley, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Tze Chun, Jharrel Jerome
This is a fantastical coming-of-age joyride about a 13ft-tall young Black man who lives in Oakland, CA. It's called I'm A Virgo. The series stars Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Walton Goggins, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo.(World Premiere)

Alamo Lamar E | 3/14 | 3:45 PM

I'm A Virgo - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Talk To Me

Directors: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou, Producers: Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Screenwriters: Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman
Lonely teenager Mia gets hooked on the thrills of conjuring spirits through a ceramic hand, but when she is confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, she unleashes a plague of supernatural forces. Cast List: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio (Texas Premiere)

AFS Cinema | 3/14 | 8:00 PM

Talk To Me – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

