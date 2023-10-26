SXSW Film & TV Legends: Greta Gerwig

Long before Barbie floated down from her dream house, back when Lady Bird was just the lake that runs through central Austin, Greta Gerwig was a student attending SXSW. The annual Film & TV festival debuted several of Gerwig's projects, premiering as many as three films in one season (2008). Her already legendary career began with on screen performances before diving into screenwriting and finally directing.

"I would not have a career in film without SXSW. I first came to the festival during my senior year in college, 2006, and spent five days watching movies and realizing that there was a true community being formed in independent cinema... What SXSW gave me, as a young actor/writer/director/producer, was a sense of belonging and a place to be heard. That is more valuable than anything else for a young artist, the knowledge that you are not doing it alone or in a void." - Greta Gerwig

