SXSW Screening Categories To Watch: TV

The SXSW Film & TV Festival continues launch some of the most imaginative, thought provoking, and buzz building television series sitting in your queue!

The next wave of great television storytelling premieres each year in Austin, TX with projects like Boots Riley's I'm A Virgo, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan's mini series A Small Light, and Janine Nabers and Donald Glover's Swarm that debut in front of industry insiders and festival fans from across the globe.

Keep up with Film & TV Festival news for announcements of 2024 Official Selections coming later in the season.

SXSW TV Screening Sections

TV Screening Sections are the the various groups within the Screening Categories that a television series can be categorized in at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

TV Premiere

TV Premieres at SXSW offers an exclusive sneak peek at television projects slated for release, accompanied by show-runners and cast members.

Independent TV Pilot Competition

This competition celebrates the vision of new and independent filmmakers designed to be a platform for creators to find production, completion funds, or a release platform.

TV Spotlight

An exciting first look at the new seasons of television series or studio backed projects seeking distribution.

