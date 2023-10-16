I'm A Virgo - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals

SXSW Screening Categories To Watch: TV

Your Next Favorite Show Premieres In Austin

By Olivia Cruz

10/16/2023

Film & TV

The SXSW Film & TV Festival continues launch some of the most imaginative, thought provoking, and buzz building television series sitting in your queue!

The next wave of great television storytelling premieres each year in Austin, TX with projects like Boots Riley's I'm A Virgo, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan's mini series A Small Light, and Janine Nabers and Donald Glover's Swarm that debut in front of industry insiders and festival fans from across the globe.

Keep up with Film & TV Festival news for announcements of 2024 Official Selections coming later in the season. Plus, Awards, Archives, and more.

SXSW TV Screening Sections

TV Screening Sections are the the various groups within the Screening Categories that a television series can be categorized in at the SXSW Film & TV Festival.

TV Premiere

TV Premieres at SXSW offers an exclusive sneak peek at television projects slated for release, accompanied by show-runners and cast members.

Independent TV Pilot Competition

This competition celebrates the vision of new and independent filmmakers designed to be a platform for creators to find production, completion funds, or a release platform.

TV Spotlight

An exciting first look at the new seasons of television series or studio backed projects seeking distribution.

Take a look back at some of the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival red carpet and post-screening Q&A's below.

2023 SXSW Film & TV Red Carpet + Q&A | A Small Light

2023 SXSW Film & TV Red Carpet + Q&A | Swarm

2023 SXSW Film & TV Red Carpet + Q&A | I'm A Virgo

 

See You in 2024

SXSW brings together international Film & TV creatives, students, industry leaders, press, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Discover more about SXSW registration and housing to ensure your festival accommodations are all set.

(Teaser) Opening Night TV Premiere, Swarm – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival, I'm A Virgo - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals

