Jethica

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

Jessica lives in fear of a man named Kevin who follows her everywhere she goes. While on a road trip, she reconnects with Elena, an old friend she hasn’t seen since high school. Elena has been hiding out at her deceased grandmother’s ranch in New Mexico. When Kevin mysteriously appears at the ranch, Jessica and Elena seek help from beyond the grave to get rid of him for good. But Kevin is different from other stalkers and won’t move on so easily.

Releases in select theaters January 13 and available on Fandor February 14.

A Lot of Nothing

World Premiere, Narrative Feature, 2022

A Lot of Nothing is a wildly entertaining and humorous exploration of what people today do in moments of extreme despair and conflict. Our two main characters, James and Vanessa, seem to be happily married, successful, and comfortable in every way. They are rocked to their core while watching the news one night when they see cell phone footage of their neighbor committing a crime. In a state of shock, and with opposing points of view about how to address the issue, they go on a highly combustible journey to ‘do something.’

In theaters and on demand February 3.

