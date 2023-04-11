SXSW Film & TV Festival Alumni Releases – March and April

Get your popcorn ready – SXSW alumni continue to release all the thrilling, chilling, and inspiring films and television series that premiered during the 2023 Film & TV Festival. From real world politics and true stories to imaginary universes and fandom obsessions, there is no doubt you'll find your next favorite flick.

Films released this March and April include two church going couples, enjoying small town family life until somebody picks up an axe in Love & Death. Keanu Reeves returns to defeat The High Table and earn his freedom in John Wick: Chapter 4. Plus, catch our 2023 Closing Night Film about the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike in Ben Affleck's AIR. Learn more about where to watch the latest SXSW alumni films and television series that will bring back all the festival feels from 2023 and more past seasons.

As fellow film buffs, we know you want to experience everything, everywhere, and all at once; so we whipped up a one-stop shop for all your 2023 event discovery needs with the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind. Subscribe to the Film & TV Community Newsletter to stay up to date on the SX latest including information on 2024 registration and participation opportunities coming later this summer.

Boycott

Texas Premiere, Documentary Feature, 2022

When a news publisher in Arkansas, an attorney in Arizona, and a speech therapist in Texas are told they must choose between their jobs and their political beliefs, they launch legal battles that expose an attack on freedom of speech across 33 states in America. Boycott tells the stories of these “accidental plaintiffs,” providing rich context on the origins of state legislation aimed at silencing boycott efforts in the United States, why these laws came to be, and how activists, lawyers, organizers and everyday citizens like Bahia Amawi, Alan Leveritt and Mikkel Jordahl are now fighting back.

Releases on March 1 for worldwide streaming on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video, and Vimeo on Demand.

Split at the Root

World Premiere, Documentary Spotlight, 2022

Split at the Root follows the intimate, emotional journey of mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border and the grassroots initiative that, against all odds, reunites those families. When a Guatemalan mother seeking asylum was separated from her kids under the Zero Tolerance Policy, a Facebook post by a mom in Queens coalesced into a movement as thousands of like-minded women across the US refused to stand by quietly. Immigrant Families Together was born - a rapid response group committed to doing what the government couldn't - or wouldn't do: reunite parents with their children separated by the Zero Tolerance Policy. The story of families separated at the border made headlines for weeks in 2018, prompting widespread protest and a change in policy, however the thousands of people impacted by Zero Tolerance are still suffering the emotional, legal, and financial effects while pursuing asylum.

Releases on Netflix March 3.

Swarm

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

Swarm, created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, is a TV series that follows eccentric super fan, Dre (Dominique Fishback). Dre’s obsession with a popular musician has her committing obscene acts, but how far will her infatuation take her?

Streaming on Prime Video March 17.

Lucky Hank

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town.

Streaming on AMC+ on March 19.

John Wick: Chapter 4

World Premiere, Headliners, 2023

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

In theaters March 24.

Rabbit Hole

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

In Rabbit Hole, John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

Releases on Paramount Plus March 26.

Big Door Prize

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

Releases on Apple TV+ March 29.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

World Premiere, Headliner, 2023

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Releases in theaters only on March 31.

Beef

World Premiere, TV Premieres, 2023

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. In partnership with A24, the series will debut on Netflix this Spring.

Releases on Netflix on April 6.

AIR

Closing Night Special Screening, Headliners, 2023

AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

In Theaters April 5.

Evil Dead Rise

World Premiere, Headliner, 2023

Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. Watch the terrifying trailer.

Releases in theaters only on April 21.

Mrs. Davis

World Premiere, TV Premiere, 2023

Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?

Releases 4 episodes on Peacock on April 20.

Love & Death

World Premiere, TV Premiere, 2023

Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.

Release on HBO Max April 27.

