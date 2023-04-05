"AIR" Q&A – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

 

2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind

Take A Look Back at Nine Days of Coverage

By Olivia Cruz

04/5/2023

Film & TV


The 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival brought 110 features, 63 Short films, 20 Music Videos, 12 TV Premieres, 35 XR Experience projects, and SO much more to downtown Austin, TX from March 10-18.

Each year, the event is a one stop shop for the cinephiles, filmmakers, industry leaders, students, and fans who continue to make SXSW a unique destination for discovery, creativity, and innovation.

The 2023 program kicked off with the Opening Night Film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, as well as Janine Nabers and Donald Glover's Swarm as the Opening Night TV Premiere. After nine days of panels, premieres, Q&As, and interviews, the grand finale featured Lee Sung Jin’s Beef as the Closing Night TV Premiere and the surprise debut of Ben Affleck's AIR as the Closing Night Film.

Take look back at the best Film & TV Festival moments of 2023 featuring red carpet footage, post-screening Q&As, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more on our official YouTube Channel. Explore recaps below and stay tuned for more 2023 on demand content dropping weekly.

SXSW 2023 Red Carpet + Q&As

Watch filmmakers and cast hit the 2023 Film & TV Festival red carpet followed by screening Q&As. World Premiere coverage includes Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Swarm, Tetris, John Wick: Chapter 4, and more to come.

Roll Film

 

Film & TV Awards

The SXSW Film & TV Awards honor outstanding achievements within the Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Design Awards, Special Awards, and celebrates excellence in originality and craft across all genres. With films such as Narrative Feature Competition winner Raging Grace, Visions Audience Award winner Tobacco Barns, and Animated Shorts Competition winner Sandwich Cat, you're guaranteed to discover your next favorite filmmaker(s).

SXSW is proud to be an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards®, BAFTA nominations, and Independent Spirit Awards. Learn more about SXSW awards eligibility.

2023 SXSW Film & TV Awards Winners

See the full list of winners »

Flamin' Hot – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Flamin’ Hot

Headliners, Audience Award
Mustache – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Mustache

Narrative Feature Competition presented by Panavision, Audience Award
Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life

Documentary Feature Competition presented by ACE91, Audience Award
The Long Game – 2023 SXSW Film & TV

The Long Game

Narrative Spotlight , Audience Award
Blindspotting

Blindspotting Season 2 Premiere

TV Spotlight, Audience Award
It Lives Inside – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

It Lives Inside

Midnighters, Audience Award
 

As Seen At SX

Studio Interviews

Host Wajahat Ali takes a deep dive into each day of SXSW 2023 with our live SXSW Studio interviews. Join participants like Boots Riley and the cast of I'm A Virgo, Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons with the cast of Love & Death, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal with the cast of Blindspotting Season 2, and more for a behind-the-scenes look at what some of our favorite creators are working on.

Joy Ride Cast & Crew with Stephanie Hsu & Ashley Park

Joy Ride is a hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery that centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

Dive into a conversation about the film with the director and cast at SXSW 2023.

Watch Now

Teaser Image: 2023 SXSW Closing Night Film, AIR – Director & Cast Q&A – Photo by Andy Wenstrand

