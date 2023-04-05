2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Rewind

The 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival brought 110 features, 63 Short films, 20 Music Videos, 12 TV Premieres, 35 XR Experience projects, and SO much more to downtown Austin, TX from March 10-18.

Each year, the event is a one stop shop for the cinephiles, filmmakers, industry leaders, students, and fans who continue to make SXSW a unique destination for discovery, creativity, and innovation.

The 2023 program kicked off with the Opening Night Film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, as well as Janine Nabers and Donald Glover's Swarm as the Opening Night TV Premiere. After nine days of panels, premieres, Q&As, and interviews, the grand finale featured Lee Sung Jin’s Beef as the Closing Night TV Premiere and the surprise debut of Ben Affleck's AIR as the Closing Night Film.

Take look back at the best Film & TV Festival moments of 2023 featuring red carpet footage, post-screening Q&As, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more on our official YouTube Channel. Explore recaps below and stay tuned for more 2023 on demand content dropping weekly.