Music Videos Program – SXSW 2023 – Photo by Kaitlyn Kilpatrick

SXSW Film & TV Submission Secrets: International Premieres

Apply to SXSW from Anywhere

By Olivia Cruz

09/7/2023

Film & TV


Each year, the SXSW Film & TV Festival hosts storytellers and talent from around the world to bring new perspectives and out-of this world entertainment to the heart of Texas. With 33 countries represented and 15 International Premieres; the 2023 program included participants from Australia, Colombia, Germany, Taiwan, and beyond!

Be one of the creators from around the world to debut your film project – Feature, Short, TV Series, Music Video, or XR – before industry leaders and enthusiastic audiences from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

2023 Film & TV Festival International Participants Map

2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival International Participants Map

Frequently Answered Questions

  • Is My Project From Outside The U.S. Eligible For SXSW?
    The SXSW Film & TV Festival accepts submissions from anywhere and everywhere in the world! If you live in a country that is unable to send online payments to the U.S., please email filmfest@sxsw.com.

  • What Is A SXSW Global Screening Section?
    Submissions under the Global Screening Section are exclusively non-U.S. feature productions.

  • What Is Considered An International Premiere?
    The premiere status of each project is used for intaking submissions and awarding participants at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. An International Premiere status identifies projects premiering outside of their home country.

Learn more about premiere status and eligibility for more application insights. Check out some past participating international films below. Get a feel for the Film & TV programming selected each year by exploring our Festival Archive and Film & TV Awards recipients.

SXSW 2023 International Alumni

Festival Archive

Ek Jagah Apni (India) – 2023 SXSW Film & TV

Ek Jagah Apni

Narrative Feature - India, Directed by Ektara Collective
The Ordinaries – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

The Ordinaries

Narrative Feature - Germany, Directed by Sophie Linnenbaum
Sandwich Cat (Spain) – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Sandwich Cat

Animated Short - Spain, Directed by David Fidalgo
Kite Zo A - 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Kite Zo A

Documentary Feature - Canada, Haiti, Directed by Kaveh Nabatian
Flores del Otro Patio – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Flores del Otro Patio

Narrative Short - Colombia, Switzerland, Directed by Jorge Cadena
Birdsong (United Kingdom) – 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official Selection

Birdsong

Documentary Short - United Kingdom, Directed by Omi Zola Gupta
 

Apply By October 3

Explore screening categories as well as the Film & TV Submissions FAQ for specific questions about submitting your project, premiere status, eligibility, and more.

Apply Now

See You in 2024

SXSW brings Film & TV students, industry leaders, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. Discover more about SXSW registration and housing to ensure your festival accommodations are all set.

Subscribe to Event Updates and the Film & TV Community Newsletter to stay in the SX know.

(Teaser) Music Video Program – SXSW 2022 – Photo by Andy Wenstrand, SXSW 2023 – "Going Varsity in Mariachi" Premiere – Photo by Adam Kissick

