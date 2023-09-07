SXSW Film & TV Submission Secrets: International Premieres

Each year, the SXSW Film & TV Festival hosts storytellers and talent from around the world to bring new perspectives and out-of this world entertainment to the heart of Texas. With 33 countries represented and 15 International Premieres; the 2023 program included participants from Australia, Colombia, Germany, Taiwan, and beyond!

Be one of the creators from around the world to debut your film project – Feature, Short, TV Series, Music Video, or XR – before industry leaders and enthusiastic audiences from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

2023 Film & TV Festival International Participants Map

Frequently Answered Questions

Is My Project From Outside The U.S. Eligible For SXSW?

The SXSW Film & TV Festival accepts submissions from anywhere and everywhere in the world! If you live in a country that is unable to send online payments to the U.S., please email filmfest@sxsw.com.

What Is A SXSW Global Screening Section?

Submissions under the Global Screening Section are exclusively non-U.S. feature productions.

What Is Considered An International Premiere?

The premiere status of each project is used for intaking submissions and awarding participants at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. An International Premiere status identifies projects premiering outside of their home country.

Learn more about premiere status and eligibility for more application insights. Check out some past participating international films below. Get a feel for the Film & TV programming selected each year by exploring our Festival Archive and Film & TV Awards recipients.