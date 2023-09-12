SXSW Film & TV Submission Secrets: Screening Categories

Have you been circling the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Submissions page, but unable to commit? Does a SXSW Film & TV Festival premiere feel like a big step you're not sure if you're ready to take? We're here to support you before the Final Deadline on October 3, including submission FAQs and essentials to apply! Debut your Feature, Short, TV Series and other projects in front of press, industry, and enthusiastic audiences at SXSW 2024 from March 8-16 in Austin, TX.

SXSW Screening Categories and Sections are how the Film & TV Festival arranges the festival, intake submissions and award participants! Learn more about the categories below as well as premiere status and eligibility, and FAQs for a complete look at Film & TV Submissions process.