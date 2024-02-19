A Blast From The Past: 6 Retro-Inspired SXSW Screenings

SXSW Film & TV Festival attendees heading to Austin March 8-16 are packing their shoulder pads and zip-off pants for 2024 screenings bringing big nostalgic energy.

Check out the World Premiere of A24's horror film I Saw The TV Glow starring Justice Smith and Brigitte Lundy-Paine, as well as Kyle Mooney's directorial debut, Y2K starring Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison. Plus, don't miss the 80's adrenaline pumping Headliner The Fall Guy directed by David Leitch, the retro Korean crime thriller Smugglers, written and directed by Ryoo Seung-wan, and more.

Take the guesswork out of your SXSW adventure and build a custom schedule well before arriving in Texas. Prioritize red carpet premieres, creative networking opportunities, and more totally tubular Film & TV events.

On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him. The note makes its way to the county post office and onto the desk of Jasper, a seasoned and skilled "dead letter" investigator, responsible for investigating lost mail and returning it to its sender. As he investigates further, Jasper meets Trent, a strange yet unassuming man who has taken up residence at the men’s home where Jasper lives. When Trent unexpectedly shows up at Jasper’s office, it becomes clear he has a vested interest in the note, and will stop at nothing to retrieve it. (World Premiere)

Ryan Gosling stars as Colt, a stuntman who, after a near-career-ending accident, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget movie—being directed by his ex, Jody (Emily Blunt)—goes missing. Now, this working-class hero has to solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right? Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy is directed by the blockbuster director of Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, David Leitch. (World Premiere)

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. (World Premiere)

Inventor Don Tavel died suddenly when his daughter was ten weeks old. Growing up surrounded by mythical stories of her “genius” father, Alison’s life is consequently absent from any true connection to him. Resynator is a narrative documentary that begins when Alison rescues Don’s synthesizer prototype from her grandmother’s attic and starts a curious resurrection project that turns into an insatiable globe-trotting quest. Aided by estranged family, lost friends, fellow inventors and celebrated musicians (Grace Potter, Peter Gabriel, Fred Armisen, Gotye, Jon Anderson and more), Alison unlocks unsettling secrets and complex truths - through which a father/daughter relationship is finally born. (World Premiere)

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems. (World Premiere)

Two women get unexpectedly caught up in a high stakes smuggling scheme in 1970's Korea. (U.S. Premiere)

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy. (World Premiere)

