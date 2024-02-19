How to SXSW: Exploring the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Badge

Each year, the SXSW Film & TV Festival brings a touch of Hollywood to the heart of Texas, uniting students, fans, studio professionals, and freelance filmmakers to celebrate the art of storytelling. In the lead up to the 2024 event, registrants can build a custom schedule, select favorites, and catch all the content March 8-16.

While the Platinum Badge grants primary access to all facets of SXSW, the Film & TV Badge also unlocks primary access to premieres, workshops, Conference tracks, parties, and more Film & TV industry events packed with our favorite on and off screen artists. Additionally, these badge holders enjoy secondary access to Interactive tracks and events as well as SXSW Music Festival showcases, events, and tracks!

Exclusive Premieres & Screening Events

Your 2024 schedule will be bursting at the seams with premiering Headliners like The Fall Guy, Monkey Man, Road House, The Idea of You, and so much more. Secure your front-row seat to the future of entertainment and pack your days with screenings, red carpets, and parties bringing attendees closer to iconic talent from the Official Selections Lineup.

Conference Sessions

Grab your show blacks and head behind the screens of the entertainment industry for a look into the craft far beyond red carpet interviews and star-studded premieres. Tune into invaluable insights during SXSW Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Panels, as well as dedicated Film & TV tracks like Creating Film & TV and Film & TV Industry.

Connect With Film Mentors

Chat one-on-one with creators and film industry experts during Mentor Sessions and Workshops, Meet Ups, and more professional development formats throughout the SXSW event.

Awards Ceremony

The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin hosts the Film & TV Awards ceremony on March 13, announcing winners across various categories including Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Design Awards, and Special Awards. Short Film Program winners, eligible for Jury Awards, and Film and TV categories eligible for Audience Awards, will be certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

SXSW is proud to be an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® Short Film competition. Winners of our Best Animated, Best Narrative, and Best Documentary Short Film categories become eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards (Oscars). Any British Short Film or British Short Animation that screens at SXSW is eligible for BAFTA nomination.

Jump the Line

The digital SXXpress Passes (South by Express) is an essential resource for SXSW registrants to not only secure a spot at must-see events but access priority entry. With a Film & TV Badge, you can request up to 2 SXXpress Passes a day through the SXSW Schedule or SXSW GO app during the event – learn more.

Explore SXSW Film & TV

While you await March, build the drama by watching exclusive post-screening Q&As, Studio and Red Carpet Interviews, and other bonus content only seen on the official SXSW YouTube channel. Be sure to tune in to sxsw.com and our official social media channels from March 8-16 for daily event coverage.

Attend SXSW 2024