How to SXSW: Exploring the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Badge

By Olivia Cruz

02/19/2024

Film & TV

Each year, the SXSW Film & TV Festival brings a touch of Hollywood to the heart of Texas, uniting students, fans, studio professionals, and freelance filmmakers to celebrate the art of storytelling. In the lead up to the 2024 event, registrants can build a custom schedule, select favorites, and catch all the content March 8-16.

While the Platinum Badge grants primary access to all facets of SXSW, the Film & TV Badge also unlocks primary access to premieres, workshops, Conference tracks, parties, and more Film & TV industry events packed with our favorite on and off screen artists. Additionally, these badge holders enjoy secondary access to Interactive tracks and events as well as SXSW Music Festival showcases, events, and tracks!

Exclusive Premieres & Screening Events

Your 2024 schedule will be bursting at the seams with premiering Headliners like The Fall Guy, Monkey Man, Road House, The Idea of You, and so much more. Secure your front-row seat to the future of entertainment and pack your days with screenings, red carpets, and parties bringing attendees closer to iconic talent from the Official Selections Lineup.

Conference Sessions

Grab your show blacks and head behind the screens of the entertainment industry for a look into the craft far beyond red carpet interviews and star-studded premieres. Tune into invaluable insights during SXSW Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Panels, as well as dedicated Film & TV tracks like Creating Film & TV and Film & TV Industry.

Connect With Film Mentors

Chat one-on-one with creators and film industry experts during Mentor Sessions and Workshops, Meet Ups, and more professional development formats throughout the SXSW event.

Awards Ceremony

The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin hosts the Film & TV Awards ceremony on March 13, announcing winners across various categories including Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Design Awards, and Special Awards. Short Film Program winners, eligible for Jury Awards, and Film and TV categories eligible for Audience Awards, will be certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

SXSW is proud to be an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® Short Film competition. Winners of our Best Animated, Best Narrative, and Best Documentary Short Film categories become eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards (Oscars). Any British Short Film or British Short Animation that screens at SXSW is eligible for BAFTA nomination.

Jump the Line

The digital SXXpress Passes (South by Express) is an essential resource for SXSW registrants to not only secure a spot at must-see events but access priority entry. With a Film & TV Badge, you can request up to 2 SXXpress Passes a day through the SXSW Schedule or SXSW GO app during the event – learn more.

Explore SXSW Film & TV

While you await March, build the drama by watching exclusive post-screening Q&As, Studio and Red Carpet Interviews, and other bonus content only seen on the official SXSW YouTube channel. Be sure to tune in to sxsw.com and our official social media channels from March 8-16 for daily event coverage.

Attend SXSW 2024

2024 SXSW Film & TV Badge Blog - Downtown Austin Hot Spot Map

See You At SXSW 2024

Filmmakers and fans are gearing up for one of the most anticipated industry events of the year, building their schedule, and putting in that PTO request. See you at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival from March 8-16, running alongside Conference, Exhibitions, Music, Comedy, and more programming.

Explore multiple ways to attend including group rates, student rates, and a PayPal "buy now, pay later" option in the SXSW Cart. Need help deciding? Peruse our Convince Your Boss guide and take the Badge Quiz.

Register Today

Check out the SXSW News feed for the latest programming announcements and event updates for SXSW 2024. Start building your SXSW Schedule of must-see events and stay tuned for more programming additions all season long.

Keep tabs on all things Film & TV Festival as big announcements continue to roll out on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

The Fall Guy – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

2024 SXSW Film & TV Poster Gallery

