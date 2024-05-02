Film and Tech Fusion at SXSW 2024

The SXSW Film & TV Festival has a well-known reputation for bringing some of the biggest industry titles and talent to Austin each March. While the glitz and glam of the Red Carpet draws in international crowds, attendees continue to return year after year for the wide range of sessions, panels, mentorships, and more that the SXSW Conference offers.

From indie and student filmmakers to award-winning pros, SXSW Conference Tracks like Creating Film & TV and Film & TV Industry welcomed registrants to in-depth discussions on the impact of technology.

While subjects like AI, Virtual Production, an Real-Time Tech are hot-button issues in the world of cinema, 2024 speakers were able to open the conversation to discuss their insights and the possibilities ahead. Browse the collection below and listen to sessions you might have missed this season!

Tahnee Gehm, Lead at BrightEye Studios

Pratik Suketu Shah, Filmmaker / Creative Technologist at tikiLabs

Adriana Vecchioli, Filmmaker & XR Designer at Velvet Unicorn

The AI/XR revolution is causing intense anxiety for creators. Hear from indie artists and filmmakers who have adapted their creative process by fusing traditional film know-how with cutting-edge tech. Discover the transformative power of these tools, from AI-driven VFX to accessible immersive storytelling.



Kamala Avila-Salmon, Head of Inclusive Content at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

Rebecca Finlay, CEO of Partnership on AI

H Schuster, Founder + CEO of HUSSLUP, Inc.

Evan Shapiro, Owner and Cartographer at ESHAP

The WGA, DGA, and SAG-AFTRA negotiations raised many concerns around the use of AI in Hollywood, from replacing human creators to fostering bias in content. This panel explores the myths and realities of bias in AI with regard to generating content, the need for and limitations of diversity programs to democratize creators’ access to the industry, and how Hollywood will make creative content more diverse and inclusive moving forward.



Jessica Derhammer, Producer and Unit Production Manager

Brian Frager, Unreal Engine Technical Account Manager, Media & Entertainment at Epic Games

This fireside chat with Dune: Part Two Co-Producer Jessica Derhammer and Epic Games’ Brian Frager reveal how embracing real-time tools and processes played a role in enabling transmedia storytelling for the saga’s second chapter, across both the film and accompanying game.



