SXSW Film & TV Alumni Releases – January & February 2024

Great Photo, Lovely Life

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2023

Photojournalist Amanda Mustard returns home to Pennsylvania to investigate the sexual abuse crimes committed by her grandfather. A visual whirlwind of memories from her family’s archive unravels a world of secrets through interviews, photographs and home movies. An eight-year cinematic journey, Great Photo, Lovely Life chronicles a granddaughter’s attempt to disrupt a cycle of intergenerational trauma through the voices of the survivors and her grandfather himself.

Streaming on Max December 5.

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2023

The New Americans takes us on a wild meme-driven ride to meet the founders of Reddit and WallStreetBets, crypto fanatics, bored housewives, and TikTok-ers turned millionaire traders, in order to investigate the never-before-made connection between the Gamestop squeeze and the Jan 6th Insurrection. Disruptive tropes can help a disenfranchised generation to rise up against corrupt power structures. But will algorithms amplify our worst impulses, threatening the very pillars of our democracy?

Streaming on Netflix January 1.

A Place of Our Own (Ek Jagah Apni)

North American Premiere Narrative Feature 2023

Two friends fight to find a place to live after the sudden eviction from their home by a prejudiced landlord, in this timely drama set in Bhopal. In this unusually sensitive portrayal of two Indian trans women, the film’s focus is less on their gender identity and more on the socio-economic forces that make life difficult for sexual minorities. Laila and Roshni, who live together as close friends, ask their landlord for assistance when they are threatened by a man outside their flat. Refusing to deal with the real cause of the problem, the landlord turns them out, sparking a difficult and frustrating journey to find a new home.

In theaters January 12.

Self Reliance

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2023

When a man is offered a million dollars to play a game in which hunters try to kill him, he thinks he has found the perfect loophole: they can only attack when he’s alone. His only problem is that none of his friends or family believe the game is real.

One night theatrical release on January 3. Streaming on Hulu January 12.

Abberance

North American Premiere Narrative Feature 2022

When city dwellers Erkhmee and Selenge arrive at an old cabin deep in the Mongolian wilds, a foreboding settles over the couple. Erkhmee's seemingly keen desire to provide a safe and nurturing space for his artistic wife is at odds with the violent actions and mannerisms their quizzical neighbor observes. As the neighbor digs deeper for the reason behind this aberrant behavior, only more questions and trouble arise.

Available on VOD on all platforms January 16.

Fitting in (Previously Bloody Hell)

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2023

Fitting In (previously Bloody Hell) is a coming-of-age "traumedy" that follows 16-year-old Lindy (Maddie Ziegler) who is unexpectedly diagnosed with a reproductive condition, MRKH syndrome. The diagnosis upends her plans to have sex, her presumptions about womanhood and sexuality, her relationship with her mother (Emily Hampshire), and most importantly, herself. Fitting In is a semi-autobiographical feature written and directed by Molly McGlynn (Mary Goes Round).

In select US theaters February 2.

Scrambled

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2023

Thirty-something Nellie Robinson is your quintessential eternal bridesmaid. Her weekends are spent hopping from wedding to baby shower to yet another she-said-yes engagement party, all while nursing a broken heart due to a recent breakup. Nellie distracts herself in the shallow dating pool of bartenders and Hinge bros, but when a doctor visit reveals her fertility may be in jeopardy, she stares down the barrel of a future without options and decides to freeze her eggs. The arduous (and pricey) process sends her on a journey of self-examination, confronting past lovers, dreams and regrets, and ultimately bringing her face to face with the one she’s meant to be with forever: Herself.

In theaters February 2.

Bleeding Love (formerly You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder)

World Premiere, Narrative Feature

In an effort to reunite with his daughter after a period of absence, a father takes her on a road trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico. Along the way they encounter some interesting characters and obstacles while sorting out their relationship.

In theaters and streaming February 16.

