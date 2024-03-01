SXSW Film & TV Alumni Releases – March & April 2024

The SXSW Film & TV Festival is just around the corner and the buzz is already building with an incredible lineup! Check out which 2024 Official Selections you'll be able to enjoy from anywhere this March and April as they release across streaming platforms and in theaters.

Get ready for David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem, based on the novel series of the same name; Doug Liman's reimagining of the 1989 cult classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior; Black Twitter: A People's History directed by Prentice Penny and based on Jason Parham’s Wired article; and many others.

More to Watch

From Iconic Moments to Red Carpet Q&As, SXSW remains one of the most anticipated events of the year. Learn more about your favorite films and TV series that started as SXSW Alumni. Be sure to tune in for live SXSW 2024 event coverage from March 8-16 across sxsw.com, YouTube, and @sxsw in the socialverse.

3 Body Problem

World Premiere TV 2024

A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

Streaming on Netflix March 21.

Road House

World Premiere Headliner Narrative Feature 2024

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

Streaming on Prime Video March 21.

You Can Call Me Bill

World Premiere Documentary Feature 2023

Captain Kirk. T.J. Hooker. Denny Crane. Big Giant Head. Alexander the Great. Henry V. Priceline’s Negotiator. These are but a handful of the innumerable masks worn by William Shatner over seven extraordinary decades onstage and in front of the camera. A peerless maverick thespian, electrifying performer, and international cultural treasure, Bill (as he prefers to be called), now 91 years young, is the living embodiment of his classic line “to boldly go where no man has gone before.” In unprecedented fashion, You Can Call Me Bill strips away all the masks he has worn to embody countless characters, revealing the man behind it all.

In theaters March 22.

Azrael

World Premiere Narrative Feature 2023

Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down a young woman, Azrael, who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival. In what follows, Azrael makes a savage bid for freedom as her escape accelerates towards a vicious, revenge-fueled showdown.

In theaters March 2024.

Black Twitter: A People's History

World Premiere TV 2024

Based on Jason Parham’s Wired article A People’s History of Black Twitter this three-part series charts the rise, the movements, the voices, and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.

Streaming on Netflix March 2024.

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show

World Premiere TV 2024

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show is a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth. Created by Carmichael, Ari Katcher and Eli Despres.

Streaming on HBO March 2024.

Ren Faire

World Premiere TV 2024

King George Coulam rules over the Texas Renaissance Festival as its founder, elected mayor, and employer to thousands. But as his power — and the festival's coffers — have grown, Coulam has hardened into an object of fear. When King George suddenly announces his retirement to focus on his romantic life, a battle erupts amongst the festival's body politic. The festival's general manager and heir apparent must fight for his place in the kingdom against a kettle-corn kingpin and a former elephant trainer, both eager to remake the festival in their own image. Their feud ascends to Shakespearian heights in this three-part docu-fantasia from director Lance Oppenheim, Elara Pictures, and HBO.

Streaming on HBO March 2024.

Star Trek Discovery Season Finale

World Premiere TV Spotlight 2024

Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery are sent to retrieve a mysterious 800-year-old Romulan vessel; until the artifact hidden inside is stolen, leading to an epic chase. Meanwhile, Saru is offered the position of a lifetime, and Tilly’s efforts to help pull her into a tangled web of secrecy.

Streaming on Paramount+ April 2024.