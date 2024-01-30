Hollywood heavy-hitters and indie film legends are making their way to Texas this March 8-16 for the 31st annual SXSW Film & TV Festival. This season we've whipped up the perfect Opening and Closing Night Premieres to bookend your SX Schedule.

From start to finish the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival is packing a punch! On opening night, catch Jake Gyllenhaal in Doug Liman's reimagining of the 1989 cult classic Road House. Then close out nine days of screenings with two-time SXSW Audience Award Winner Michael Showalter's The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

SXSW 2024 will also feature previously announced Centerpiece Screening The Fall Guy, Opening Night TV Premiere 3 Body Problem, and hundreds of other film and TV projects. Additional exciting Headliners, Festival Favorites, and more to be announced on February 7.

Road House

Opening Night Premiere

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

Add to Schedule

The Idea of You

Closing Night Premiere

While chaperoning her teenage daughter's trip to Coachella, Solène, a 40-year-old single mother, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Add to Schedule

Check out the full 2024 Film & TV Festival Lineup and add events to your schedule!