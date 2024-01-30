2024 SXSW Closing Night Film, The Idea of You

Opening and Closing Night Premieres for the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival: Road House and The Idea of You

By Olivia Cruz

01/30/2024

Film & TV


Hollywood heavy-hitters and indie film legends are making their way to Texas this March 8-16 for the 31st annual SXSW Film & TV Festival. This season we've whipped up the perfect Opening and Closing Night Premieres to bookend your SX Schedule.

From start to finish the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival is packing a punch! On opening night, catch Jake Gyllenhaal in Doug Liman's reimagining of the 1989 cult classic Road House. Then close out nine days of screenings with two-time SXSW Audience Award Winner Michael Showalter's The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

SXSW 2024 will also feature previously announced Centerpiece Screening The Fall Guy, Opening Night TV Premiere 3 Body Problem, and hundreds of other film and TV projects. Additional exciting Headliners, Festival Favorites, and more to be announced on February 7.

Road House

Opening Night Premiere

Road House - SXSW 2024 Opening Night Film

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

The Idea of You

Closing Night Premiere

2024 SXSW Closing Night Film, The Idea of You

While chaperoning her teenage daughter's trip to Coachella, Solène, a 40-year-old single mother, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Check out the full 2024 Film & TV Festival Lineup and add events to your schedule!

Headliners, Shorts, TV Pilots, Documentaries & More

The SXSW Film & TV Festival will host nine days of screenings from March 8-16, 2024.

3 Body Problem – 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival Official

See Y’all at SXSW 2024

SXSW brings together international Film & TV creatives, students, industry leaders, press, and fans to Austin, TX each year. Join us from March 8-16 for nine days of unparalleled discovery across the Conference, Film & TV Festival, Music Festival, Exhibitions, and much more.

Explore multiple ways to attend including group rates, student rates, and a PayPal "buy now, pay later" option in the SXSW Cart. Need help deciding? Peruse our Convince Your Boss guide and take the Badge Quiz.

