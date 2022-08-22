Atención, all new and established companies! Do you have a project that launched or was completely redesigned back in 2021? Starting August 23, 2022, enter for the opportunity to feature your work at the 2023 SXSW Innovation Awards taking place on Monday, March 13 in Austin, TX.

The Innovation Awards ceremony will showcase the merits of specific releases across 13 different categories. From the hundreds of submissions, a committee of expert judges helps select the five most deserving finalists in each category. The finalists will get the chance to exhibit their projects, receive two complimentary SXSW registrations, and more.

Spotlight Your Project at SXSW 2023

Get the exposure your project deserves – applications open on August 23, 2022. Meet the Early Bird deadline by September 29, 2022 at 11:59pm PT to save on the application fee. The Final Deadline is November 13, 2022.

Categories for 2023 include: Artificial Intelligence; Audio; Convergent Gaming; Design; Enterprise DEI Workplace Innovation Award; Health & MedTech; Immersive; Media; Mid-Size DEI Workplace Innovation Award; Rising DEI Workplace Innovator Award; Social Impact; Sustainability; and Urban Infrastructure.

Application Tips

Each category is narrowed down to five finalists by a panel of industry peers and experts. Entries will be graded by the following criteria:

Creativity and Innovation : Is it a new and never before seen project or product? Does it positively impact or inform its market and the connected world?

Design : How good is the form of the project or product? Is it aesthetically pleasing? Ergonomic? Well-built and robust?

Function : How good is the function of the project or product? Does it excel at what it was made to do? Does it have practical utility or application? Does it operate on a sustainable platform? Is it useful?

Overall Experience: Does this project or product address specific needs and fulfill them? Is learning to use it easy and approachable? Is it meaningful or worthwhile? Is it engaging, exciting, or fun? Would you recommend it to others?

Learn more about the application process and eligibility requirements on the SXSW Innovation Awards page. Read through the FAQ before your enter.

