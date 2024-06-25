Innovation Awards Ceremony – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Darah Hubbard

Enter Your Tech Project for the 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards

Early Entry Deadline: September 8, 2024

By Olivia Cruz

06/25/2024

News Interactive



The annual SXSW Innovation Awards recognize some of the most anticipated achievements and discoveries in technological and digital industries to date. Each March, five finalists are selected to showcase their projects before a panel of judges.

At the ceremony on March 10, winners will be announced and join the historic roster of past recipients like the People's Choice Award Winner Kulture City: Inclusion For All, Climate Change Category Winner TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Accelerator powered by Lonely Whale, Product Design Category Winner Miroka Prototype: A Robot With Character, and others. But how do you get from reading this blog to the 2025 Finalist stage?

From cutting-edge technologies to community building programs, SXSW is your platform to share an idea on a larger scale. The ceremony will highlight the excellence and innovation displayed across 10 diverse categories for the 2025 season.

2025 Categories

  • Audio Experience
  • Community Empowerment
  • Connection and Communication
  • Interface Design
  • Health & Biotech
  • Product Design
  • Student Innovation
  • Sustainability Solutions
  • Urban Experience
  • WTF

    • Browse categories to find your perfect fit. Be sure to review eligibility requirements before submitting your application.

    Apply for the 2025 Innovation Awards and keep tabs on all event updates by subscribing to SXSW Event Updates.

    SXSW Innovation Awards Application

    Mark your calendar, sent an alarm, and get started on your application today.

  • Early Entry Period: Tuesday, June 25, 2024 to Sunday September 9, 2024 at 11:59pm PT
  • Regular Entry Period: Monday, September 9, 2024 to Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 11:59pm PT

    • Late entries will not be accepted.

    SXSW Innovation Awards

    From application categories to the award winners of years past, check out all things Innovation Awards and see just how close you are to taking home the coveted SXSW arrow!

    See Y'all Next Year

    Mark your calendars for SXSW 2025! The SXSW Conference & Festivals return March 7-15 in Austin, TX. Registration and hotel bookings open on Tuesday, August 6.

    Explore more 2025 participation categories including SXSW PanelPicker®.

    Follow us across the socialverse for event updates and exclusive coverage on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

