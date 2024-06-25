Enter Your Tech Project for the 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards

The annual SXSW Innovation Awards recognize some of the most anticipated achievements and discoveries in technological and digital industries to date. Each March, five finalists are selected to showcase their projects before a panel of judges.

At the ceremony on March 10, winners will be announced and join the historic roster of past recipients like the People's Choice Award Winner Kulture City: Inclusion For All, Climate Change Category Winner TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Accelerator powered by Lonely Whale, Product Design Category Winner Miroka Prototype: A Robot With Character, and others. But how do you get from reading this blog to the 2025 Finalist stage?

From cutting-edge technologies to community building programs, SXSW is your platform to share an idea on a larger scale. The ceremony will highlight the excellence and innovation displayed across 10 diverse categories for the 2025 season.

2025 Categories

Audio Experience

Community Empowerment

Connection and Communication

Interface Design

Health & Biotech

Product Design

Student Innovation

Sustainability Solutions

Urban Experience

WTF

Browse categories to find your perfect fit. Be sure to review eligibility requirements before submitting your application.

Apply for the 2025 Innovation Awards