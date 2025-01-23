2025 SXSW Innovation Awards Finalists Announced

SXSW always seeks to showcase the most forward-thinking new ideas, and 2025’s Innovation Awards finalists perfectly highlights that goal. The 55 finalists we reveal today provide a glimpse of the future in 11 different categories ranging from Artificial Intelligence to Health & Biotech to Community Empowerment.

"Margrethe Vestager, the 2024 Hall of Fame recipient, was on a podcast after last year's event. She talked about seeing the SXSW Innovation Awards ceremony and being so blown away by how many of the Finalists were using technology to improve people's lives in substantial and meaningful ways. And seeing these Finalists restored her faith in what the tech industry can be,” said Hugh Forrest, President and Chief Programming Officer. “Echoing her sentiments, I'm so proud that this year’s SXSW Innovation Awards finalists highlight so many products and projects that make a positive impact on society."

Category winners, plus additional honors will be revealed at the 26th annual SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on the evening of Monday, March 10. Finalists were chosen by a jury of industry judges from the hundreds of entries received by SXSW in the fall of 2024.

In advance of the Awards Ceremony, these 55 projects will be available for SXSW attendees to interact with at the Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase. The Showcase will take place Saturday, March 8, from 2pm-5pm in Griffin Hall at the JW Marriott Downtown Austin. The Finalist Showcase offers SXSW registrants a first look up close at the most exciting and impactful tech developments from a diverse set of companies from around the globe. Attendees also get the chance to place their vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Hosted by 3x Grammy nominee SaulPaul, the 2025 SXSW Hall of Fame inductee Mark Cuban and the Community Service Awards recipients will also be honored during the SXSW Innovation Awards Ceremony on Monday, March 10 at 6pm. A SXSW badge is required to attend both the Finalist Showcase and Awards Ceremony.

Browse categories and links below to learn more about the 2025 SXSW Innovation Awards finalists.

Artificial Intelligence

Audio Experience

Community Empowerment

Connection and Communication

Health & Biotech

Interface Design

Product Design

Student Innovation

Sustainability Solutions

Urban Experience

WTF (What the Future)

Congratulations to all of the finalists! Don’t forget to register for SXSW 2025 to celebrate these incredible innovators with us in Austin, TX. See you in March!