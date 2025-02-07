The 2025 SXSW Conference Track Sponsors highlight and reinforce our commitment to staying at the forefront of the ever-expanding social, technological, and creative spaces. These brands have positioned themselves alongside one of the SXSW programming tracks, which seamlessly ties into their core values. Achieve greater exploration from these expert speakers, ready to share successful insights and best practices about how you can incorporate fresh approaches into your own businesses.

Dubai Future Foundation - 2050

The 2050 track focuses on long-term, big-picture thinking with an emphasis on scientific discovery. The programming features topics ranging from quantum computing and space exploration to robotics and foresight best practices. With the intent of fostering forward thinking, the Dubai Future Foundation strives to challenge the status quo and design a future impacted by leaders and disrupters. Dive into concepts that span across a broad spectrum from ideators who are working to build an innovative ecosystem and reimagine the possibilities of tomorrow.

Eli Lilly and Company - Health & Medtech

Situated at the crossroads of science and technology, the Health & MedTech track sessions explore the solutions and tools that provide better outcomes for medical professionals and patients everywhere. With almost 150 years of dedication, Eli Lilly and Company represents science advancements that solve some of the world's most significant health challenges. Learn from companies like Eli Lilly and Company, who continue to go above and beyond in the healthcare industry to deliver ground-breaking research that reflects the diversity of our world.

IBM - Artificial Intelligence

The rise of Artificial Intelligence introduced a ground-breaking era of technological innovation. This track explores not only technological advancements but also the numerous solutions and implications that continued adoption will have on society. In the spirit of advancing efficiency, IBM aspires to be the catalyst that makes the world work better. Find out how tech pioneers like IBM bring together technology and services to help solve business problems in an ever-changing landscape.

L’Oréal Groupe - Advertising & Brand Experience

Geared towards agencies and organizations that want to strengthen connections with their communities and clients, the Advertising & Brand Experience track programming features effective approaches to brand strategy as well as novel methods of engaging audiences through traditional and digital marketing practices. For over a century, the L'Oréal Groupe has been dedicated to championing social causes for their community in beauty. Find key takeaways from global leaders like L’Oréal Group, who understand the responsibility of brands to create a meaningful impact on consumers and society.

NRDC - Climate & Sustainability

Explore the most promising, solution-based innovations and strategies to mitigate climate change in the Climate & Sustainability track sessions. From sustainable building solutions to cutting-edge climate technologies, learn how organizations like the NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) combine the power of environmental specialists and activists to confront the climate crisis and protect our planet. Be part of a conversation that fights for the rights of all people to build sustainable and healthy generations to come.

NOBULL - Startups

Be inspired and motivated by the successes and failures of a diverse array of founders, as well as the funders who backed their often unconventional efforts. If you want to translate your great startup idea into a successful reality, then the Startups track will give you a competitive advantage for the long adventure ahead. Along for the journey is NOBULL, a collective of entrepreneurs that prioritize showing up over showing off. Regardless of where you’re starting from, learn from devoted dreamers like NOBULL who can help encourage a willingness to improve and share the truth of how dedication makes hard work pay off.

Rivian - Transportation

New technology continues to transform the transportation ecosystem, driving a new era of connected, sustainable mobility, and enhanced passenger experience. The Transportation track is geared toward understanding the latest trends and best new ideas on how to move people and products. Harnessing the spirit of adventure is what makes Rivian a beacon of inspiration that ensures the world remains worth exploring. Together, Rivian and SXSW will spark electric conversations for those who are hardwired with a curiosity to invent a blueprint for improved efficiency and performance. Find out how transportation innovators like Rivian are creating solutions that shift consumer mindsets and inspire other visionaries to fundamentally change the way they operate.

YouTube - Creator Economy

An estimated 1 in 4 people worldwide contribute to the creator economy, the fastest-growing type of small business today. Within the Creator Economy track, discover innovative strategies for audience building and monetization, and gain insights into the future of this booming industry. There’s no real formula for overnight success, however, YouTube believes that change and growth are rooted in building communities through shared stories. Find out how social leaders like YouTube have paved the dynamic landscape of self-produced content for creators, their collaborators, and their communities.

