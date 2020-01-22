Electronic artists are bending expectations and experimenting now more than ever with emerging technologies and fearless trailblazers such as this year’s Electronic / Dance Showcasing Artists. The artists in our Electric Youth playlist thread channels themes from loss in the digital age to modern day masculinity with addicting beats that will leave you wanting more.

Get to know a few select artists headed to the 2020 SXSW Music Festival below and then listen to the Electric Youth playlist on Apple Music and Spotify.