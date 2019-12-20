Take Look Back at the Last Decade of SXSW

Travel back in time through the last decade of SXSW featuring highlights from 2010-2019 alums across the Conference, Film Festival, and Music Festival. Then gaze into your SXSW future – watch our spotlight video on SXSW 2020 and begin gearing up for another memorable event this March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, TX.

Kick off a new decade with us – register by Friday, January 17 and save off the walk-up rate. Stay tuned to SXSW News for more programming announcements coming in January as we roll out the red carpet with the full Film Festival lineup as well as more Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Music Festival Showcasing Artists, and more.

So whether you prefer to time travel in a blue police box, DeLorean, or H. G. Wells-esque contraption – make your way through our SXSW History selects from 2010-2019 below and get ready to help write the next chapter!

To help further curb your anticipation for March, move your SXSW time machine lever into light speed and watch previous Keynotes, film premieres, sessions, and more on the official SXSW YouTube Channel.

Note: We are not responsible for any time travel paradoxes – just don’t step on any butterflies.