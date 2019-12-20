Photo by Aaron Rogosin

 

Take Look Back at the Last Decade of SXSW

2010-2019 Programming Highlights

By Jordan Roberts

12/20/2019

Film Interactive Music News




Travel back in time through the last decade of SXSW featuring highlights from 2010-2019 alums across the Conference, Film Festival, and Music Festival. Then gaze into your SXSW future – watch our spotlight video on SXSW 2020 and begin gearing up for another memorable event this March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, TX.

Kick off a new decade with us – register by Friday, January 17 and save off the walk-up rate. Stay tuned to SXSW News for more programming announcements coming in January as we roll out the red carpet with the full Film Festival lineup as well as more Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, Music Festival Showcasing Artists, and more.

So whether you prefer to time travel in a blue police box, DeLorean, or H. G. Wells-esque contraption – make your way through our SXSW History selects from 2010-2019 below and get ready to help write the next chapter!

To help further curb your anticipation for March, move your SXSW time machine lever into light speed and watch previous Keynotes, film premieres, sessions, and more on the official SXSW YouTube Channel.

Note: We are not responsible for any time travel paradoxes – just don’t step on any butterflies.

2010-2019 Highlights

2010-2019 Highlights

2010
Cheap Trick, 2010. Photo by Scott Melcer

1,978 Showcasing Artists: Miike Snow, Cheap Trick, Band Of Horses, Stone Temple Pilots, Paul Wall & More

1,978 Showcasing Artists, 89 Venues & Stages | Notable Showcasing Artists: Bajofondo (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA), Band Of Horses (Charleston SC), Best Coast (Los Angeles CA), BettySoo (Austin TX), Broken Bells with James Mercer (Los Angeles CA), Court Yard Hounds (Austin TX), Death (Detroit MI), Hole (New York NY), Wanda Jackson (Maud OK), Sarah Jarosz (Austin TX), Local Natives (Los Angeles CA), Man Or Astro-man? (Auburn AL), Marina & the Diamonds (London UK), Miike Snow (Stockholm SWEDEN), Nas and Damien “Jr Gong” Marley (Miami FL), Mumiy Troll (Vladivostok RUSSIA), Nneka (Warri NIGERIA), Peelander-Z (New York NY), Raphael Saadiq (Los Angeles CA), Stone Temple Pilots (Los Angeles CA), T. Bird and the Breaks (Austin TX), Thee Oh Sees (San Francisco CA), Ana Tijoux (Santiago CHILE), Toro y Moi (Columbia SC), Paul Wall (Houston TX), The xx (London UK), John Hiatt (Nashville TN). Milestones & Highlights: Big Star Tribute

2011
Charles Bradley and the Menahan Street Band at SXSW 2011

2,000+ Showcasing Artists: Charles Bradley, Big Freedia, Fitz and the Tantrums & More

2,098 Showcasing Artists, 92 Venues & Stages | Notable Showcasing Artists: Talib Kweli (New York NY), Big Freedia (New Orleans LA), Nive Nielsen (Inuit GREENLAND), Psychic TV (New York NY), J. Cole (Fayetteville NC), B.o.B (Atlanta GA), Charles Bradley & Menahan Street Band (Brooklyn NY), Raphael Saadiq (Bay Area CA), Fitz and the Tantrums (Los Angeles CA), Queens of the Stone Age (Los Angeles CA), Richie Hawtin (Windsor CANADA), tUnE-YarDs (Oakland CA), TV on the Radio (Brooklyn NY), Preservation Hall Jazz Band with Jim James of My Morning Jacket (New Orleans LA), Skrillex (Los Angeles CA), Jamie Woon (London UK), Jamie xx (London UK), The Joy Formidable (London UK), Odd Future (Los Angeles CA), The Strokes (New York NY), James Blake (London UK), Wu-Tang Clan (Staten Island NY), Yelawolf (Gadsden AL), Deer Tick (Providence RI), Pains of Being Pure at Heart (New York NY), The Vaccines (London UK), Sharon Van Etten (Brooklyn NY)

2011
Bridesmaids (work-in-progress), Attack the Block, Undefeated, Greta Gerwig, Simon Pegg and More for SXSW Film

Bridesmaids (work-in-progress), Attack the Block, Undefeated, Greta Gerwig, Simon Pegg and More for SXSW Film

Notable Speakers: Sandra Adair, Vera Farmiga, Ze Frank, James Gunn, Jake Gyllenhaal, Catherine Hardwicke, Duncan Jones, Tim League, Richard Linklater, Elvis Mitchell, Ellen Page, Todd Phillips, Randall Poster, Paul Reubens, Robert Rodriguez, Rainn Wilson. World Premiere Film Festival Highlights: Attack the Block (Joe Cornish), The Beaver (Jodie Foster), Bridesmaids (work-in-progress; Paul Feig), Charlie Casanova (Terry McMahon), Dragonslayer (Tristan Patterson), Green (Sophia Takal), Kill List (Ben Wheatley), Natural Selection (Robbie Pickering), Paul (Greg Mottola), The Pee-Wee Herman Show on Broadway (Paul Reubens), Turkey Bowl (Kyle Smith), Weekend (Andrew Haigh) | Notable Talent: Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Elmo, Vera Farmiga, Foo Fighters, Jodie Foster, Nick Frost, Greta Gerwig, Paul Giamatti, Carla Gugino, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Harris, Jake Johnson, Michelle Monaghan, Conan O’Brien, Ellen Page, Simon Pegg, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Ritter, Billy Bob Thornton, Ti West, Joss Whedon, Kristen Wiig, Rainn Wilson, Anton Yelchin and more. | Undefeated wins the Oscar for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards.

2012
SXSW Music 2012 Keynote Speaker Bruce Springsteen

SXSW 2012 Music Keynote: Bruce Springsteen

182 Panels, Workshops & Sessions | Notable Speakers: Steve Greenberg (Lipps Inc.), Paul Williams, Juanes, Martin Atkins, Ian Astbury, Mark Mothersbaugh, Arlo Guthrie, Nas, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Donovan

2012
World premiere of HBO’s series’ Girls, 21 Jump Street, The Cabin in the Woods & More from SXSW Film

World premiere of HBO’s series’ Girls, 21 Jump Street, The Cabin in the Woods & More from SXSW Film

Notable Speakers: Willem Dafoe, Richard Linklater, Seth MacFarlane, Cliff Martinez, Mark Mothersbaugh, Kevin Smith, Jeffrey Tambor’s Acting Workshop, Mark Wahlberg, Joss Whedon. World Premiere Film Festival Highlights: Beauty is Embarrassing (Neil Berkeley), Big Easy Express (Emmett Malloy), The Cabin in the Woods (Drew Goddard), Citadel (Ciarán Foy), Eden (Megan Griffiths), Fat Kid Rules the World (Matthew Lillard), Gayby (Jonathan Lisecki), Sequin Raze (Sarah Gertrude Shapiro), Starlet (Sean Baker), Sun Don’t Shine (Amy Seimetz), Waiting for Lightning (Jacob Rosenberg). Notable Talent: Mike Birbiglia, Jack Black, Billy Campbell, Deepak Chopra, Kristen Connolly, Willem Dafoe, Minnie Driver, Lena Dunham, Mark Duplass, Julia Garner, Gina Gershon, Bobcat Goldthwait, Emile Hirsch, Richard Jenkins, Jake Johnson, Alex Karpovsky, Johnny Knoxville, Melissa Leo, Matthew Lillard, Ziggy Marley, Matthew McConaughey, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Riggle, Mumford & Sons, Mark Wahlberg, Danny Way, Bradley Whitford, Paul Williams

2013
Cafe Tacvba, 2013. Photo by Richard McBlane

2,278 Showcasing Artists: Prince, The Zombies, Icona Pop, Earl Sweatshirt, & Chvrches | First Grulke Prizes are Awarded

113 Venues & Stages | Notable Showcasing Artists: Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell (Nashville TN), Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (Seattle WA), Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (London UK), The Zombies (St. Albans UK), Michael Kiwanuka (London UK), Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era (Brooklyn NY), Charli XCX (London UK), Icona Pop (Stockholm SWEDEN), Alt-J (Cambridge UK), Earl Sweatshirt (Los Angeles CA), Dawes (Los Angeles CA), Jake Bugg (Nottingham UK), Pharrell Williams (Virginia Beach VA), Kendrick Lamar (Compton CA), Haim (Los Angeles CA), Vampire Weekend (New York NY), John Fogerty (Berkeley CA), Prince (Minneapolis MN), Chvrches (Glasgow UK), Jim James (Louisville KY), Cafe Tacvba (Mexico City MEXICO), Omar Souleyman (Ras Al Ayn SYRIA), Autre Ne Veut (Brooklyn NY), Justin Timberlake (Los Angeles CA), Solange (Houston TX), Green Day (East Bay CA). Grulke Prize Winners: Following the untimely death of SXSW Creative Director Brent Grulke the previous August, the first Grulke Prizes are awarded to Chrvches (Developing Non-US Act), Haim (Developing US Act) and The Flaming Lips (Career Act)

2013
Steve Carrell, Olivia Wilde & Jim Carrey at "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" world premiere at SXSW Film 2013

Spring Breakers, Cheap Thrills, Drinking Buddies, and Good Ol’ Freda and More at SXSW Film

Notable Speakers: Danny Boyle, David Carr, Nick Cave, Michael Cera, Carlton Cuse, Shawn Fanning, Neil Gaiman, Selena Gomez, Harmony Korine, Chuck Lorre, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Parker, Sarah Silverman, Jeffrey Tambor’s Acting Workshop, Reggie Watts, Joss Whedon, Alex Winter, Lauren Zalaznick, Rob Zombie. World Premiere Film Festival Highlights: 12 O’Clock Boys (Lotfy Nathan), Big Joy: The Adventures of James Broughton (Eric Slade & Stephen Silha), Cheap Thrills (E.L. Katz), Downloaded (Alex Winter), Drinking Buddies (Joe Swanberg), Euphonia (Danny Madden), Evil Dead (Fede Alvarez), Good Ol’ Freda (Ryan White), Hours (Eric Heisserer), Maidentrip (Jillian Schlesinger), The Punk Singer (Sini Anderson), The Short Game (Josh Greenbaum), Short Term 12 (Destin Daniel Cretton). Notable Talent: Simon Baker, Elizabeth Blackmore, Rose Byrne, Steve Carell, Jim Carrey, Snoop Dogg, Shiloh Fernandez, James Franco, Selena Gomez, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dave Grohl, Jake Johnson, Catherine Keener, Rachel Korine, Brie Larson, Jared Leto, Brit Marling, Matthew McConaughey, Radha Mitchell, Michelle Monaghan, Stevie Nicks, Ellen Page, Paul Rudd, Alexander Skarsgard, Dave Stewart, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Walker, Olivia Wilde

2013
Elon Musk (entrepreneur) at SXSW Interactive 2013

Interactive Keynotes: Opening Remarks from Bre Pettis (MakerBot), Plus Tina Roth Eisenberg, Elon Musk, Julie Uhrman, Matthew Inman and More

Notable Speakers: Bre Pettis (MakerBot) (Opening Remarks), Tina Roth Eisenberg (Swiss Miss), Elon Musk (SpaceX) as interviewed by Chris Anderson (3D Robotics), Julie Uhrman (Ouya) as interviewed by Joshua Topolsky (The Verge), Matthew Inman (The Oatmeal), Bruce Sterling (author), Esther Dyson (EDventure Holdings), Yuri Milner (Digital Sky Technologies), Jason Calcanis, Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures), Palmer Luckey, Neil Gaiman, Joi Ito, Soledad O’Brien, Dr. Jill Tarter (SETI), Tony Fadell (Nest), Scott McNealy (Wayin). In summer 2013, SXSW branched out away from Austin and held the first SXSW V2V conference in Las Vegas.

2013
Music Keynote: Dave Grohl

Music Keynote: Dave Grohl

188 Panels, Workshops & Sessions | Notable Speakers: Clive Davis, Richard Thompson, Eric Burdon, Deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, Jim James, Depeche Mode, Young Guru, 50 Cent, Nick Cave, Shel Talmy, Bootsy Collins and Chuck D, Stevie Nicks, Amanda Palmer, and More

2014
Foster the People, 2014. Photo by Nam Chau

2,371 Showcasing Artists: Coldplay, Tove Lo, Gary Numan & The Strypes

Notable Showcasing Artists: División Minúscula (Matamoros MEXICO), Coldplay (London UK), MS MR (New York NY), Wolf Alice (London UK), Wiz Khalifa (Pittsburgh PA), Gruff Rhys (Cardiff UK), The Strypes (Cavan IRELAND), Damon Albarn (London UK), Future Islands (Baltimore MD), Gary Numan (Los Angeles CA), Phantogram (Saratoga Springs NY), Foxboro Hot Tubs (Oakland CA), Phil and Dave Alvin (Los Angeles CA), Aloe Blacc (Los Angeles CA) MØ (Copenhagen DENMARK), Rhett Miller (Dallas TX), Echosmith (Los Angeles CA), Blondie (New York NY), St. Vincent (New York NY), Kelis (New York NY), Hyuna (Seoul SOUTH KOREA), Suzanne Vega (New York NY), Tove Lo (Stockholm SWEDEN). Milestones & Highlights: Take Me to the River showcase with North Mississippi All-Stars, Charlie Musslewhite, Bobby Rush, Ben Cauley and the Royal Horns of Memphis, Big Baby, Snoop Dogg, P-Nut, Al Kapone, Frayser Boy. Grulke Prize Winners: The Strypes (Developing Non-US Act), Future Islands (Developing US Act), Damon Albarn (Career Act)

2014
Music Keynote: Lady Gaga

Music Keynote: Lady Gaga

214 Panels, Workshops & Sessions | Notable Speakers: Blondie, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Neil Young, Rahm Emanuel, Jarvis Cocker, Lil Wayne, Damon Wayans, Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), Stuart Murdoch, Gary Numan, Ana Tijoux, and More.

2014
(L-R) Actors Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Martin Starr, writer/director/producer Mike Judge, executive producer Alec Berg and actor Josh Brener attend 'SILICON VALLEY: Making the World a Better Place' during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW)

Film Keynotes: Jason Blum, Lena Dunham, Casey Neistat & Marc Webb | Episodics launch

Notable Speakers: Tunde Adebimpe, Fred Armisen, Kevin Bacon, Jason Bateman, Carrie Brownstein, Adam Buxton, Nicolas Cage, Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau, David Gordon Green, Pete Horner of Skywalker Sound, Alejandro Jodorowsky, Mindy Kaling, Leonard Maltin, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Tambor’s Acting Workshop. World Premiere Film Festival Highlights: 10,000KM (Carlos Marques-Marcet), Buzzard (Joel Potrykus), Chef (Jon Favreau), Creep (Patrick Brice), Evolution of a Criminal (Darius Clark Monroe), Harmontown (Neil Berkeley), Honeymoon (Leigh Janiak), Neighbors (Nicholas Stoller), Print the Legend (Luis Lopez & Clay Tweel), Silicon Valley HBO series (Mike Judge), Veronica Mars (Rob Thomas). Memorable Film Festival Screenings: Cesar Chavez (Diego Luna), Cosmos (Brannon Braga & Bill Pope), Grand Budapest Hotel (Wes Anderson). Notable Talent: Wes Anderson, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Hannibal Buress, Nicolas Cage, Jerrod Carmichael, Jemaine Clement, Rosario Dawson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Zac Efron, America Ferrera, Eva Green, Kathryn Hahn, Dan Harmon, Josh Hartnett, Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Juliette Lewis, Diego Luna, Melanie Lynskey, Thomas Middleditch, Mike Myers, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Pena, Imogen Poots, John Ridley, Jason Ritter, Seth Rogen, Alia Shawkat, Jeremy Sisto, Jenny Slate, Martin Starr, Elizabeth Streb, Tilda Swinton, Patrick Wilson, Elijah Wood, and More.

2014
Austin Kleon, a New York Times bestselling author of three books: Steal Like An Artist; Show Your Work!; and Newspaper Blackout at SXSW 2015. Photo by David Weaver.

Interactive Keynote: Austin Kleon, Plus SXSW Gaming Awards and Dewey Winburne Community Service Award Introduced

Keynotes: Austin Kleon (author) (Opening Remarks), Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson (astrophysicist), Anne Wojcicki (23andMe), Adam Savage (MythBusters), Chelsea Clinton (Clinton Foundation); Bruce Sterling (author) (Closing Remarks). Notable Speakers: Edward Snowden (whistleblower), Shaquile O’Neal (athlete), Ben Horowitz (Andreessen Horowitz), Jade Raymond (Ubisoft Toronto), Julia Allison (The Julia Allison Brand), Randi Zuckerberg (Zuckerberg Media). Notable Sessions: A Virtual Conversation with Edward Snowden; The Growing Impact of Games and Entertainment; Are We All Producers Now?, and More.

2015
Leon Bridges - Photo by Shelley Hiam

2,266 Showcasing Artists & 107 Stages: Leon Bridges, Courtney Barnett, Spoon & More

Notable Artists: The Residents (San Francisco CA), Courtney Barnett (Melbourne AUSTRALIA), Spoon (Austin TX), Leon Bridges (Fort Worth TX), Perfume (Hiroshima JAPAN), Hitchhiker (Seoul SOUTH KOREA), Songhoy Blues (Bamako MALI), Kate Tempest (London UK), Angel Olsen (Asheville NC), The Damned (London UK), Stromae (Brussels BELGIUM), Shamir (Las Vegas NV), James Bay (Hitchin UK), Ghostface Killah (New York NY), Seinabo Sey (Stockholm SWEDEN), Rae Sremmurd (Tupelo MS), Laura Marling (London UK), Real Estate (Ridgewood NJ), Vic Mensa (Chicago IL), Soak (Derry UK), Dipset (New York NY), Chance the Rapper & The Social Experiment (Chicago IL), The Church (Sydney AUSTRALIA), Swervedriver (Oxford UK), AWOLNATION (Los Angeles CA), Alvvays (Toronto CANADA), Natalie Prass (Nashville TN), DeJ Loaf (Detroit MI), Rangleklods (Copenhagen DENMARK), Waxahatchee (Philadelphia PA), Portugal. The Man (Anchorage AK), Torres (Brooklyn NY). Grulke Prize Winners: Courtney Barnett (Developing Non-US Act), Leon Bridges (Developing US Act), Spoon (Career Act)

2015
Snoop Dogg - Photo by Amanda Stronza

Music Keynote: Snoop Dogg

233 Panels, Workshops & Sessions | Notable Speakers: Big Sean, Wyclef Jean, Wynonna Judd, The Church, Shepard Fairey, Will Butler, Paul Krugman, Chuck D, Gloria Trevi, Henry Rollins, and More

2015
SXSW Film 2015 Keynote Speaker Mark Duplass

Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck, an Exclusive preview of Mad Max: Fury Road, World Premiere of Furious 7 & the 30th Anniversary Screening of The Breakfast Club | Film Keynotes: Mark Duplass, Ava DuVernay, RZA, Christine Vachon

Notable Speakers: Sandra Adair, Geoff Barrow, Guillermo del Toro, Sally Field, Will Forte, Alex Garland, Ryan Gosling, Brian Grazer, Oscar Isaac, Phil Lord, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Chris Miller, Jeff Nichols, Randall Poster, Gina Prince-Bythewood, John Ridley, Henry Rollins, Amy Schumer, Michael Shannon, Morgan Spurlock, Derek Waters, Beau Willimon. World Premiere Film Festival Highlights: A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story (Sara Bordo), Brand: A Second Coming (Ondi Timoner), Deep Web (Alex Winter), The Final Girls (Todd Strauss-Schulson), Fresno (Jamie Babbit), Hello, My Name is Doris (Michael Showalter), Mavis! (Jessica Edwards), Raiders! (Jeremy Coon & Tim Skousen), Rolling Papers (Mitch Dickman), Sneakerheadz (David T. Friendly & Mick Partridge), Spy (Paul Feig), Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (Alex Gibney), The Invitation (Karyn Kusama), and too many more to mention! Notable Talent: Vanessa Bayer, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Steve Carell, Billy Crystal, Adam Devine, Robert Duvall, Taissa Farmiga, Will Ferrell, Sally Field, Josh Gad, Tyrese Gibson, Domhnall Gleeson, Ryan Gosling, Max Greenfield, Judy Greer, Rupert Grint, Bill Hader, Colin Hanks, Kevin Hart, Josh Hartnett, Oscar Isaac, Rashida Jones, Natasha Lyonne, Melissa McCarthy, Thomas Middleditch, Adam Pally, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Ringwald, Henry Rollins, Stephen Root, Leon Russell, Rosa Salazar, Amy Schumer, Ally Sheedy, Christian Slater, Mavis Staples, Jason Statham, Gloria Trevi, Reggie Watts, Elijah Wood, Neil Young.

2015
Princess Reema at SXSW Interactive 2015

Interactive Keynotes: Paola Antonelli, Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, Martine Rothblatt, Logan Green & Astro Teller

Notable Speakers: Rand Paul (US Senator), Bill Gurley (Benchmark Capital), Malcolm Gladwell (author), Jonah Peretti (Buzzfeed), Gigi Sohn (FCC), Mellody Hobson (Ariel Investments), Eric Garcetti (Mayor of Los Angeles). Notable Sessions: Fair and Open: The FCC’s Broadband Future; Lessons from Buzzfeed; What Tech Startups Should Being Doing Next

2016
SXSW Keynote: Michelle Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Music Keynotes: Michelle Obama, Tony Visconti & James Prince

378 Panels, Workshops & Sessions | Notable Speakers: Angelique Kidjo, T-Pain, Kelly Rowland, Carmine Appice, Mark Mothersbaugh, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Nardwuar the Human Serviette, Jessica Hopper (Editorial Director, MTV News), Richie Hawtin, John Doe and Mike Watt, NOFX, Organized Noize, Butch Vig (Producer), Bob Rock (Producer), Mish Way (White Lung), Robert Glasper, Robert Ellis, Talib Kweli, Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz)

2016
2,224 Showcasing Artists: Iggy Pop, Låpsley, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

2,224 Showcasing Artists: Iggy Pop, Låpsley, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Notable Artists: Diet Cig (New Paltz NY), Sunflower Bean (New York NY), Car Seat Headrest (Seattle WA), Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (Oxnard CA), Loretta Lynn (Hurricane Mills TN), Bleached (Los Angeles CA), Kacey Musgraves (Nashville TN), Jake Bugg (Nottingham UK), Hinds (Madrid SPAIN), Charli XCX (Bishop’s Stortford UK), Mitski (Brooklyn NY), Troye Sivan (Perth AUSTRALIA), Lukas Graham (Copenhagen DENMARK), Fantastic Negrito (Oakland CA), Systema Solar (Cartagena COLOMBIA), Dayme Arocena (Habana CUBA), Margo Price (Nashville TN), Lucky Chops (New York NY), Erykah Badu (Dallas TX), Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX), Shinyribs (Austin TX), Carrie Rodriguez (Austin TX), Jamie xx (London UK), AlunaGeorge (London UK), Deftones (Sacramento CA), George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic (Tallahassee FL), Richie Hawtin (Berlin GERMANY), Moodymann (Detroit MI), Ryan Adams and The Shining (Los Angeles CA), Dua Lipa (London UK), HÆLOS (London UK), Bayonne (Austin TX), Bill Converse (Austin TX), A Giant Dog (Austin TX), William Harries Graham & The Painted Redstarts (Austin TX), Residual Kid (Austin TX), Intocable (Zapata TX). Grulke Prize Winners: Låpsley (Developing Non-US Act), Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals (Developing US Act), Iggy Pop (Career Act)

2016
Film Keynotes: Nelson George, Gale Anne Hurd, Ellen Page and Ian Daniel & Joel Swanberg | Work-in-progress screenings of Keanu and Sausage Party

Film Keynotes: Nelson George, Gale Anne Hurd, Ellen Page and Ian Daniel & Joel Swanberg | Work-in-progress screenings of Keanu and Sausage Party

Notable Speakers: J.J. Abrams, Andrew Bujalski, Don Cheadle, Nonny de la Pena, Mark and Jay Duplass, Joel Edgerton, John Gaeta, Llana Glazer, Ira Glass, Sarah Green, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gaby Hoffmann, Abbi Jacobson, Mike Judge, Barbara Kopple, David Lowery, Rami Malek, Chris Milk, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Kerry Washington. World Premiere Film Festival Highlights: 9 Rides (Matthew A. Cherry), Beware The Slenderman (Irene Taylor Brodsky), Donald Cried (Kris Avedisian), Don’t Think Twice (Mike Birbiglia), Everybody Wants Some (Richard Linklater), In a Valley of Violence (Ti West), Jean of the Joneses (Stella Meghie), Master Cleanse (Bobby Miller), My Blind Brother (Sophie Goodhart), Operator (Logan Kibbens), Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (John Lee), Preacher (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg), The Bandit (Jesse Moss), Tony Robbins: I am Not Your Guru (Joe Berlinger), Vice Principals (Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride). Notable Talent: J.J. Abrams, Mike Birbliglia, Betsy Brandt, James Caan, Don Cheadle, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Tyler Hoechlin, Gaby Hoffmann, Gillian Jacobs, Zoe Kazan, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, Rami Malek, Thomas Middleditch, Ruth Negga, Ellen Page, Jordan Peele, Michael Peña, Lily Rabe, Paul Reubens, Burt Reynolds, Seth Rogen, Michael Shannon, Alia Shawkat, Alexander Skarsgård, Jenny Slate, Christian Slater, Martin Starr, Kerry Washington, Mae Whitman, Elijah Wood

2016
President Barack Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Interactive Keynote: President Barack Obama with Evan Smith of the Texas Tribune

Notable Speakers: Casey Gerald (MBA’s Across America), Dr. Brene Brown Keynote (Best-selling author), Trae Vassallo & Michele Madasnky (co-authors of Elephant in the Valley), Kevin Plank (Under Armour), Andy Puddicombe (Headspace), Stewart Butterfield (Slack), Jose Andres (chef, SouthBites, convergence), Amber Venz (rewardStyle, SXstyle, Convergence), Megan Smith (CTO of the United States)

2017
SXSW Conference Becomes a unified event with 24 tracks across Interactive, Film, Music & Convergence

SXSW Conference Becomes a unified event with 24 tracks across Interactive, Film, Music & Convergence

Interactive: Jennifer Doudna, Adam Grant, and Yasmin Green | Film: Lee Daniels, Gareth Edwards, and Jill Soloway | Music: Garth Brooks, Zane Lowe, and Nile Rodgers | Convergence: Cory Richards and Jessica Shortall

2017
A$AP Rocky and Gorden Wagener speak onstage at their Featured Session: Using Design "Differently" to Make a Difference.

A$AP Rocky, Marie Kondo, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss & More

Notable Conference Speakers – Interactive and Convergence Tracks: Dean Baquet, Senator Cory Booker, Anthony Bossis, Amber Venz Box, Diane Bryant, Steve Case, Vint Cerf, Scott Cook, Beth Comstock, Andrew Coy, Kate Crawford, Mark Cuban, Nick Denton, Gregory F. Fenves, Tim Ferriss, Bill Ford, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Dr. Hiroshi Ishiguro, Van Jones, Guy Kawasaki, David Karp, Talib Kweli, Parag Khanna, Marie “KonMari” Kondo, Amy Kurzweil, Ray Kurzweil, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of Veep, Adam Lyons, Dan Lyons, Michele Madansky, Bob Metcalfe, Kimbal Musk, Doug Newcomb, Alexis Ohanian, Bob Odenkirk and Fred Armisen, Peggy Orenstein, Sonya M. Pryor-Jones, Cecile Richards, Kara Swisher, Noor Tagouri, Nick Thompson, Ingrid Vanderveldt, Gary Vaynerchuk, Cindy Wilson (B-52s), Whitney Wolfe, and Dr. Dieter Zetsche, and more.

2017
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde & More from SXSW Film

Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde & More from SXSW Film

Notable 2017 Premieres: Films – Baby Driver, The Disaster Artist, Atomic Blonde, Most Beautiful Island, The Work, Gemini, Mr. Roosevelt, Small Town Crime, Infinity Baby, Two Pigeons, May it Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers, Spettacolo, Lucky. Episodics – American Gods, Dear White People. | Notable 2017 Talent: Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara, Nick Offerman, Jon Hamm, Ansel Elgort, Frank Oz, Jake Johnson, Josh Duhamel, Bill Pullman, John Hawkes, Octavia Spencer, Anthony Anderson, Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Nick Thune, Noel Wells, Megan Mullally, Kevin Corrigan, Martin Starr, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan, Lola Kirke, Zoe Kravitz, John Cho, James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Melissa McCarthy, Armie Hammer, Melissa Leo, Josh Lucas, Juno Temple, Peter Fonda, Judd Apatow, Kumail Nanjiani, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, John Carroll Lynch, GianCarlo Esposito, Lena Olin, Stephanie Beatriz, Danny McBride, Ridley Scott, Katherine Waterston, Wyatt Cenac, Bill Nye, Francesca Eastwood, Harry Dean Stanton, Jim Caviezel, Matt Bomer, Ari Graynor, Katherine Moennig

2018
Billie Eilish - Photo by Nolan Weinschenk

2,058 Showcasing Artists: Billie Eilish, Jay Park, Khalid & Starcrawler

2,058 Showcasing Artists, 304 Panels, Workshops & Sessions, 100 Venues & Stages | Notable Artists: Jay Park (Seoul SOUTH KOREA), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (Denver CO), Keith Urban (Nashville TN), Khalid (El Paso TX), Billie Eilish (Highland Park CA), Rae Sremmurd (Atlanta GA), METZ (Toronto CANADA), Max Richter (London UK-ENGLAND), AJ Tracey (London UK-ENGLAND), Bad Gyal (Barcelona SPAIN), Sunflower Bean (New York NY), Kelela (Washington DC), Princess Nokia (New York NY), Andrew W.K. (New York NY), Sylvan Esso (Durham NC), Suzi Wu (London UK-ENGLAND), Nancy Whang (Brooklyn NY), IDLES (Bristol UK-ENGLAND), Sudan Archives (Los Angeles CA), Snail Mail (Baltimore MD), Pussy Riot (Moscow RUSSIA), Action Bronson (Queens NY), Tinashe (Los Angeles CA), Talib Kweli (Brooklyn NY), Stella Donnelly (Fremantle AUSTRALIA), Roky Erickson (Austin TX), Preservation Hall Jazz Band (New Orleans LA), Lucy Dacus (Richmond VA), Tennis (Denver CO), Bully (Nashville TN), Zara McFarlane (Dagenham UK-ENGLAND), Soccer Mommy (Nashville TN), Duckwrth (Los Angeles CA), Shamir (Las Vegas NV), BODEGA (Brooklyn NY), Hatchie (Brisbane AUSTRALIA) | Grulke Prize Winners: Jade Bird (Developing Non-US Act), Starcrawler (Developing US Act), and Todd Rundgren (Career Act)

2018
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski before the World Premiere of A Quiet Place, SXSW 2018’s Opening Night Film.

A Quiet Place, Blockers, Ready Player One, Isle of Dogs (North American Premiere) Thunder Road & More

Notable Films: – A Quiet Place, Blockers, Ready Player One, Isle of Dogs (North American Premiere) Thunder Road, The New Romantic, First Match, Jinn, People’s Republic of Desire,TransMilitary, Galveston, Support the Girls, A Vigilante, The Dawn Wall, The Director and the Jedi, Profile, Prospect, Upgrade, All Square. Episodics – Vida, The Last O.G., Barry.

Notable Talent: John Krasiniski, Emily Blunt, Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Wes Anderson, Abbi Jacobson, Dave Franco, Ben Foster, Elle Fanning, Rachel Bloom, Adam Pally, Regina Hall, Olivia Wilde, Molly Shannon, Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, Lena Waithe, Steven Spielberg, Jason Blum, Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, Bill Hadar, Ethan Hawke, Spike Lee, Boots Riley, Armie Hammer, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick, Jermaine Fowler. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Dan Fogelman, Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Danny McBride, Josh Brolin, Jim Gaffigan, Daryl Hannah, Nick Offerman, Vera Farmiga, Bob Balaban, Evan Peters, Lauren Lapkus, Lucy Hale, Jason Schwartzman

2018
Christiane Amanpour & Kara Swisher – Photo by Kaylin Balderrama

Christiane Amanpour, Bernie Sanders, Bozoma Saint John, Darren Aronofsky, Ira Glass & More

Notable Speakers: José Andrés, Darren Aronofsky, Christiane Amanpour, Ernest Cline, Katie Couric, Kim Deal, Ray Dalio, Ira Glass, Shakey Graves, Spike Lee, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Barry Jenkins, Bozoma Saint John, Ezra Klein, Joseph Lubin, Matthew McConaughey, Elon Musk, Thandie Newton, Daniel Pink, Priscilla Presley, Roy Spence, Beto O’Rourke, Tim O’Reilly, Noor Tagouri, Mayor Michael Tubbs, Keith Urban, Ingrid Vanderveldt, Amy Webb, Susan Wojcicki, Andrew Zimmern, and more.

2019
iKON at SXSW 2019 - Photo by Adam Kissick

1,964 Showcasing Artists: Angie McMahon, Lizzo, The Beths, & iKON

1,964 showcasing artists, 94 Venues & Stages | Notable Artists: Amanda Palmer, Amyl & The Sniffers, Andrew Bird, The Beths, Black Midi, Black Pumas, Broken Social Scene, BRONCHO, Cherry Glazerr, The Chills, Cimafunk, Cuco, Deerhunter, Delaporte, Dungeon Family feat. Big Boi, Goodie Mob, & Organized Noize’s Sleepy Brown, Ecko, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Ezra Collective, Fontaines D.C., Graham Coxon, HÆLOS, IKON, KOKOKO!, Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers, Lizzo, Mabiland, Angie McMahon, Megan Thee Stallion, Mr Eazi, Patti Griffin, Odette, Oh Sees, J.S. Ondara, Otoboke Beaver, Pink Sweat$, PNTHN, Rico Nasty, Robert Ellis, Say Sue Me, Soft Kill, Steve Earle & the Dukes, The Strumbellas, Swervedriver, Trupa Trupa, Vacations, Viagra Boys, Westerman, X Ambassadors, and Yung Baby Tate, Yung Lean

2019
Us, Long Shot, Pet Sematary & More from SXSW Film

Us, Long Shot, Pet Sematary & More from SXSW Film

Notable 2019 World Premieres: Us, Booksmart, Good Boys, The Highwaymen, Beach Bum, Long Shot, Pet Sematary, For Sama, Villains, Sword of Trust, Running with Beto, The Curse of La Llorona, Olympic Dreams, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story, The Art of Self-Defense, The River and the Wall. Episodics: What We Do in the Shadows, Ramy, Shrill, David Makes Man, NOS4A2

2019
2019 Featured Speaker, Esther Perel - Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW

Esther Perel, Elisabeth Moss, Senator Elizabeth Warren & Nile Rodgers

Notable Speakers: Stacey Abrams, Pamela Adlon, Lance Bass, Taylor Bennett, Brené Brown, Kimberly Bryant, Jason Blum, Priscilla Chan, Jodie Foster, Neil Gaiman, Laura Jane Grace, Arlan Hamilton, Noah Hawley, Stephanie McMahon, Elisabeth Moss, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Frank Oz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lola Plaku, Michael Pollan, Eli Pariser, Nile Rodgers, Bruce Sterling, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Amy Webb, Olivia Wilde, Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, and more.

 

