CBD: Cannabis Gone Mainstream

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is undoubtedly the health and wellness buzzword of 2020. The cannabis industry, still in the early stages, has seen a boom thanks to the recent legalization of CBD products. CBD is directly derived from the hemp plant and is a cousin of the marijuana plant – so CBD won’t actually cause the “high” that’s typically associated with marijuana – but it will provide various health and healing benefits that have consumers itching to get their hands on it and entrepreneurs ready to get product out into the market.

In the Cannabusiness Track at the SXSW Conference, we’re giving a home to the discussions surrounding the technological, cultural, financial, legal, and political ecosystems that are defining the cannabis industry. As this promising, young industry continues to find its shape, the professionals helping to define this industry will share their knowledge with hobbyists and attendees alike.

As the popularity of CBD products continues to skyrocket, learn more about what goes into the industry side of production as well as where industry professionals anticipate the industry to go in the years to come.

The Future of a Young Industry

What does the future of CBD wellness products look like? Katie Shaprio (Forbes) will moderate a panel comprised of researchers, product experts, and advocates – Lily Colley (LC Management), Chelsea Leyland (Separating the Strains), and Christine Smith (Grön CBD) – as they get into how CBD works with your body’s endocannabinoid system during Future of CBD: Health, Research & Beauty Trends. If you think you’re ready for mainstream CBD, join them for a discussion of the intersection of CBD, medical research, and entrepreneurship.

We’ve all seen CBD popping up everywhere in the aftermath of the “Farm Bill” – from new CBD focused shops to CBD infused menu items at restaurants – but there’s still a gray area in the green rush that’s stifling the growth of canna-preneurs and ecommerce. Brent Johnson (Hoban Law Group), Jessica Lesesky (eHemp), and Meghan Stabler (BigCommerce) explore the intricate state and federal legal barriers, marketing regulations, and more that hemp retailers need to be aware of as well as what to expect in the near future during Ecommerce and CBD: A Gray Area in the Green Rush.

Network in the Emerging Cannabis Industry

Women from across the CBD supply chain explore this rapidly emerging market, its opportunities and challenges, from a uniquely feminine perspective. Sara Batterby (Equity Capital Collective) and Anita Pluymen (Cheekywell) present an integrated perspective within a networking forum to discuss their diverse seed-to-product experience and expertise in capital formation, cultivation, manufacturing, legalization, regulation, and IP. Unveiling the Journey: Hemp Seed to CBD Meet Up combines personal stories from women in business with the hard facts of management and will make for a compelling tactical presentation for founders and investors woven into the experiential fabric of innovation in an emerging market.

