Audible and LinkedIn: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

Finding new and innovative ways to connect people is the foundation of some companies but looks a little different these days. Providing the opportunity to discover common ground with people outside your typical social and professional circles is rewarding, but also challenging when forced to confront the inadequacies of a broken system. While some are hesitant to make immediate and lasting change, these brands have widened the scope in their quest to bring people together.

Known for elevating the audiobook experience since 1995, Audible has worked mindfully to incorporate the community into company wide decision making, including moving their global headquarters to Newark, NJ to support the urban revival.

Met with extraordinary circumstances, Audible has increased their already established meal programs like Lunch Out Wednesday (LOW), subsidizing hundreds of meals to workers each week. These efforts are not only providing for frontline and emergency employees, but they have also collaborated with restaurants to distribute meals to residents most vulnerable and in need.

Audible has also taken their first steps in addressing persistent racial inequalities and have detailed their plan of action. Changes aimed to improve internal practices, local educational and business opportunity initiatives, nationwide policy reform and direct donations to organizations chosen by the Black Employee Network.

Additionally, in an open statement to employees, founder and Executive Chairman Don Katz shares the ethical standards held by Audible and how they intend to magnify the stories of people across the gender spectrum. With this comes donations to both RAIN and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund. Katz concludes the letter saying, “Now is a time to draw together to celebrate the glories of the human spectrum and to protect inherent civil rights for all. Onward to a better world.”

LinkedIn has become one of the go to platforms for networking, recruiting, and resources for skill development. As unemployment numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate, so does the need for helping people find and connect with their professional communities.

With their COVID-19 Resources page, users can continue to search for jobs with added access to volunteer opportunities, up-to-date news about the changing job market and free online courses. LinkedIn Learning provides an extensive list of opportunities for business owners, employees, and job seekers to build their skills and discover new ones.

With increased attention given to country-wide job loss comes magnification of the gaping socio economic imbalance. In a recent LinkedIn blog post Mellissa Selcher writes, “As an organization deeply rooted in our vision to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce, we have a responsibility to use our platform and resources to intentionally address the systemic barriers to economic opportunity.” Selcher continues to detail the efforts made within the company as well as in partnering with other organizations to provide opportunities for a more diverse workforce.

These calls for change extend to combating intolerance in all its forms through the workplace and beyond. LinkedIn is celebrating pride month with their Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging for All courses as well as their #OutOnLinkedIn campaign, encouraging the community to celebrate and share their stories.

For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.