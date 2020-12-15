Bring Your Brand Closer to the Community

As organizations and individuals continue vocalizing social good efforts and inspiring the next generation, this year more than ever it is imperative to recognize community leaders. The SXSW Community Service Awards is a well established tradition that lives on, even in the digital realm.

The Community Service Awards honors companies and individuals that have made a commitment to enrich the lives of others through support for non-profit organizations and through Community Service Projects. In addition to celebrating selfless community members making their city better, the SXSW Community Service Award recipients will receive a grant, complimentary entry to SXSW Online, and an opportunity to spread the word about their work to the SXSW community. This year, in particular, reaching a vast range of attendees from around the globe. Not only is the ceremony highlighting heroes, but also provides brands the opportunity to align themselves with the spirit of community service. By supporting notable efforts of nonprofit and 501c service organizations, companies can bring awareness to the issues most affecting those in need. For more information on getting involved in the SXSW Online Community Service Awards, connect with our team.

Contact Us

To keep up with future announcements, program updates, and all things SXSW follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and SXSW News.