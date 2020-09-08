Chaco and Outlaw Soaps: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

One of the most common pastimes during a summer spent at home is the increasingly convenient world of online shopping. This opportunity has provided these brands with the tools needed in a contactless environment, while also inspiring them to support their communities.

Chaco

Chaco has become the outdoor adventurer’s go-to footwear, bringing together functionality and customization. Throughout the years this brand has created meaningful partnerships with like minded organizations promoting inclusion in the outdoors and environmental conservation.

Chaco manufactures each pair of sandals with sustainability woven in, offering their Rechaco Repair service keeping well loved sandals on the trails for years to come. Since beginning their repair program in 2019, over 25,000 pairs of sandals have been repaired rather than discarded and thrown in a landfill.

Their community focus efforts expanded as the COVID-19 pandemic developed, announcing their Stay Home. Shop Local dropship program for participating retailers. Allowing the independent stores that carried their products to collect a percentage on every sale and Chaco will handle the delivery and any returns. Todd Gordon, Interim General Manager and VP of Sales expressed, “Now more than ever, brands need to think creatively about how we support independent retail, and we believe this program will provide immediate opportunities for our retailer partners.”

Additionally the Chaco detailed a 5 step plan the company intends to implement as a response to the ongoing social injustices our communities are facing on a daily basis. Kicking off their ongoing initiatives is a $20,000 donation to The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Camp Founder Girls, Michigan’s Outdoor Adventure Center and Outdoor Afro. After mapping out their commitment to diversity, team Chaco adds “These are just the first steps in a long journey ahead”.

Outlaw Soaps

Bringing their bold, gritty, adventurous style to the soap scene, Outlaw is far from your every-day spa routine. They proudly create ethically sourced and responsibly produced bar soaps, body lotions, cologne, and more.

In June, their team announced making KN95 masks available for free to front-line workers in an effort to help those who help others. Purchased through an in-house bandana mask fundraiser, Outlaw used 100% of the proceeds to go towards the FDA-approved medical masks. Additionally their team provides military personnel, first-responders, teachers, commercial drivers and medical workers ongoing discounts on their products. Danielle Vincent, co-founder of Outlaw Soaps writes, “We are so grateful to have such amazing customers! Whether you’re a front-line worker or a helpful citizen, we have been consistently impressed with the amazingness of our Outlaw gang.”



For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.