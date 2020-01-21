Second Round of Mentors from Tech, Film & Music Industries Announced

We’re back to announce the second wave of 2020 Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music Mentors! These Mentor Sessions provide a unique experience for registrants to receive advice and guidance in a particular field in an intimate one-on-one setting. To see already announced mentors review the first wave announcement.

Topics and areas of expertise vary so make sure to browse the full list to find the best fit. Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to badge type for Interactive, Film, and Music sessions. Convergence Mentors help facilitate conversation across all aspects of the SXSW Conference and are available to all SXSW Badges.

Mentor Sessions will take place all over SXSW 2020 in various downtown venues. Add Mentor Sessions of interest to your Favorites list on the SXSW Schedule now to save time and venue information will update automatically when available. Stay tuned for information on signing-up for a Mentor Session coming soon.

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet with one of our mentors across our 22 Tracks of the Conference, the Film Festival, or the Music Festival. These hand-picked mentors come from a variety of notable companies including Google, YouTube, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Animal Kingdom, BBC Studios, PBS, Pandora, Interscope Records, Forbes, and Universal Music Group.

Browse the list below separated out by Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music or view the full list on the SXSW Schedule.

Additionally, Film has announced Round Tables – which brings three industry experts together with SXSW attendees for an informal and enlightening discussion on a specific topic. Music has also announced Demo Listenings – one-on-one opportunities to meet with industry experts and get direct feedback on one or two music tracks on the spot – included below. Explore the SXSW Schedule for a full list of confirmed Mentors and Round Tables.

