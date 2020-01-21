Second Round of Mentors from Tech, Film & Music Industries Announced

We’re back to announce the second wave of 2020 Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music Mentors! These Mentor Sessions provide a unique experience for registrants to receive advice and guidance in a particular field in an intimate one-on-one setting. To see already announced mentors review the first wave announcement.
Topics and areas of expertise vary so make sure to browse the full list to find the best fit. Advance sign-up is required and access is limited to badge type for Interactive, Film, and Music sessions. Convergence Mentors help facilitate conversation across all aspects of the SXSW Conference and are available to all SXSW Badges.
Mentor Sessions will take place all over SXSW 2020 in various downtown venues. Add Mentor Sessions of interest to your Favorites list on the SXSW Schedule now to save time and venue information will update automatically when available. Stay tuned for information on signing-up for a Mentor Session coming soon.
Don’t miss the opportunity to meet with one of our mentors across our 22 Tracks of the Conference, the Film Festival, or the Music Festival. These hand-picked mentors come from a variety of notable companies including Google, YouTube, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Animal Kingdom, BBC Studios, PBS, Pandora, Interscope Records, Forbes, and Universal Music Group.
Browse the list below separated out by Convergence, Interactive, Film, and Music or view the full list on the SXSW Schedule.
Additionally, Film has announced Round Tables – which brings three industry experts together with SXSW attendees for an informal and enlightening discussion on a specific topic. Music has also announced Demo Listenings – one-on-one opportunities to meet with industry experts and get direct feedback on one or two music tracks on the spot – included below. Explore the SXSW Schedule for a full list of confirmed Mentors and Round Tables.
Convergence Mentors
Melissa DiLoreto (DataKind)
Shelly McKay (Kannabis Works)
Sumit Mehta (Mazakali)
Lily Jampol (ReadySet)
Amber Anderson (Tote + Pears)
Kryss Shane
Lisa Russell (Women Deliver Film Festival and Immersive Space)
Luciana Bazanella (White Rabbit)
Stephanie Fine Sasse (The Plenary)
Terra Teat (JLab Audio)
Nicolas Gonda
Gracie Arenas Strittmatter (BioWare)
Chris McCrimmons (CINEVVA)
Guillermo Ochoa-Cronfel (The Cronfel Firm)
Michael Palmer (US Digital Service at DHS)
Sherri Greenberg (The University of Texas at Austin)
Maya Baratz Jordan (Founders Factory New York)
Wilkine Brutus (The Palm Beach Post)
Amira Pollock (The University of Texas at Austin)
Safiya Ghori-Ahmad (McLarty Associates)
Tiffany Jana (TMI Consulting)
Bushra Burge (BB Studio)
Martin Nahuel Rabaglia (Genosha Huma)
Stephan Clambaneva (Industrial Designers Society of America)
Tim Dillon (Baobab Studios)
Cody Damon (Media Cause)
Rock Trembath (LANDR Audio Inc)
A. Margot Brisky (DiscoverHer Worldwide, INC)
Cathy Hackl (The Augmented Workforce)
Karen Segars (Arkane Studios)
Sadie Boyd (Arkane Studios)
Tarik Mohamed (Captivision-Overview Collective)
Samantha Brown (Arkane Studios)
Natasha Lannerd (1906)
Liz Kim (Arkane Studios)
Eric Monacelli (Marvel)
Dai Truong (Left Coast Ventures)
Heather Miller (GrasshoppHer)
Omeed Badkoobeh (Yotta Energy )
Clauderic Saint-Amand (BOB Agency)
Lulu Tsui (AMBR Technologies)
Jessica F. Gonzalez (Bressler Amery & Ross; General Counsel, Minorities for Medical Marijuana)
Cynthia Salarizadeh (AxisWire & House of Saka)
Shellise Rogers (Synergy Sesh)
Dasheeda Dawson (The WeedHead & Company)
Tanganyika “Tangy” (Jayn Green & Board for The Georgia Cannabis Coalition)
Rebecca Perrick (Women Grow Law Vegas)
Kymberly “KymB”Byrnes (TribeTokes)
Kebra Smith-Bolden (CannaHealthTM)
Roz McCarthy (Minorities for Medical Marijuana)
Susan Hwang (Jamestown Center Inc)
Jessica Vasquez (Indiva Advisors LLP)
Vaneza Pitynski (BMG)
Thomas Puha (Remedy Entertainment)
Petra Deeter, PhD. MBA (Hollywood Silver Screen Network, PressPassLA, That’s My Entertainment TV)
Interactive Mentors
Bia Granja (YOUPIX)
Caitlin Gutekunst (Creativity, Inc)
Caren Carrasco (Benjamin David Group)
Daron Moore (BMG)
Jamie Petty Galis
Kana LiVolsi (Dos Mundos Creative)
Karen Bengualid (Brought to you by the letter K)
Kate Ivory (OMD EMEA)
Lon Taylor (First Insights)
Marina Barayeva (Marketing for Creatives)
Megan Cunningham (Magnet Media)
Oliver Kemmann (KEMWEB)
Ryan Johnson (RPA)
Shilpa Bakre (The University of Texas at Austin)
Victor Lee (RXBAR)
Kerry Amato (HIMSS)
Addy Ruth (Redwood Logistics)
Alexa Hanna (JP Morgan)
Fani Sazaklidou (DAZN)
Jennifer Noinaj (United States Digital Service)
Rossitza Kotelova (Piaggio Fast Forward)
Cinta Burgos (The Biotech Box)
Jack Henneman (Sparkned Advisors LLC)
Prakash Jayakumar (University of Texas at Austin / Duke University / University of Oxford)
Claire Hansen (Central Texas Angel Network)
David Aktary (ERC dEX)
Elizabeth Barry (Elizabeth Barry Consulting Agency)
Heather McClellan (HKM Coaching and Consulting)
Jody Vandergriff (Seeker Health)
Justin Hazzard (Meridian Technology Center)
Kat Dey (Ettitude Holdings, Inc.)
Nina Means (Austin Community College)
Phoebe Yu (Ettitude Holdings, Inc.)
Prasad Jaladi (Suraksha)
Sarah Nathan (Chobani)
Ed Doran (Microsoft)
Ganes Kesari (Gramener Inc)
George White (Cantina)
Kia Zokaei (CorrelativeAI)
Matt Law (Outlier Ventures)
Sara-Michele Lazarus (Salesforce)
Rodrigo Maroni (Suno United Creators)
Alison Entsminger (IBM)
Genevieve Gilbreath (Springdale Ventures)
Kaneisha Grayson (The Art of Applying)
Rubina Malik (Malik Global Solutions)
Laura Bryce (Guidehouse)
Sebastian Herscher (Parallux Inc.)
Kara Martin Snyder (Vital Corps)
Lindsey Ducroz (Favor)
Mona Al-Mukhaizeem (Savour Ventures)
Kate Baucherel (Galia Digital, LTD.)
Carlos Gil (Gil Media Co.)
Simone Kliass
Nikki Henry (Ladies Leading Ladies)
Audrey Lo (Influence.co)
Jad Esber (Koodos)
Steve Hasley (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists)
Cathy Hackl (The Augmented Workforce)
Scott Karambis (Arnold Worldwide / Massachusetts College Of Art & Design)
John Lilly (Lateral Capital Management LLC)
Ashley Christenson (Stream Coach)
Maytal Dahan (Texas Advanced Computing Center)
Jane Westfall (Product Inclusion)
Joshua Sessler (Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP)
Benjamin Jaffe (Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP)
Nicholas Selz (YouTube / Google)
Joyce Gioia (The Herman Group)
Matthew Weinberg (Max Ventures)
Aileen Horgan (Atlassian)
Iris Mok (Bay Angel)
Yves-Gabriel Leboeuf (Flinks)
Radhika Bhatt (U.S. Census Bureau)
Lona Vincent (Johnson & Johnson)
John Omberg (Alignment Enterprises)
Film Mentors & Round Tables
Bob Byington (Infinity Baby)
Brian Frager (Shatterproof Films)
Britta Erich
Bryan Glick (Oration films)
Cheryl Eagan-Donovan (Controversy Films)
Daniel Cantagallo (Cargo Film & Releasing)
David Hartstein (Blue Suitcase)
David Magdael (David Magdael & Associates, Inc.)
David Modigliani
Doug Jones (Images Cinema)
Gabby Green (Animal Kingdom)
Hayden Goldblatt (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz)
Hilary Leavitt (Blazer)
Hilda Somarriba (Prism Media Group)
Ina Pira (Vimeo)
Jamie Coughlin (SideXSide Studios)
Jeanelle Augustin (True / False Film Fest)
Jenn Shah (Hot Docs Festival)
Jessica Wolfson (Lost Footage Films)
Jim Dobson (Indie PR)
Joe Anderson (W.J.) (Manatt Phelps & Phillips, LLP)
Jonathan Skurnik (Skurnik Productions, LLC & New Day Films)
Joseph Carr (Indie Memphis)
Joseph Litzinger (BBC Studios)
Josh Diamond (The Diamond Bros)
Kara MacLean (K2 Publicity)
Kat Candler (Candler Productions)
Kathleen Grace (New Form)
Katy Bettner (BetRed Studios)
Keith Maitland (Go Valley)
Kelly Williams (Ten Acre Films)
Kristin Mann (Prowess Pictures)
Landon Zakheim (Sundance)
Laura Smith (Prowess Pictures)
Lee Meltzer (PMK BNC)
Lois Vossen (ITVS/Independent Lens)
Lu Lippold (Flyway Film Fest)
Luis Ortiz (Latino Public Broadcasting)
Marian Koltai-Levine (PMK BNC)
Mark Myers (Citizen Skull Productions)
Mark Shapiro
Mat Levy (Passion River Films)
Matt Grady (Factory 25)
Megan Leonard (SIFF/IndieMemphis)
Meredith Alloway
Nicholas Elliot (Locarno Film Festival)
Pamela Aguilar (PBS)
Paul Lovelace (Lost Footage Films)
Rowan Woods (British Council)
Ryan Kampe (Visit Films)
Sally Helppie (Advocate Pictures)
Sarah Knowles (Substance Global)
Severine Tibi (Sevana Films)
Simon Pulman (Cowan DeBaets Abrahams & Sheppard LLP)
Stephanie Davidson (Frank PR)
Taylor Allen
Trevor Kress (Stage 13)
Music Mentors & Demo Listenings
Aimee Beren (Brud, Inc.)
Alastair Burns (Heartstop Music)
Alison Lamb (Prolifica Management)
Amy Lombardi (TuneCore)
Amy Presley (KACV-FM)
Andee Connors (Pandora)
Andrew Master (Sony Music/Same Plate)
Anna Bond (Songtrust)
Brad Kennard (Concord Music Publishing)
Bradley Shenfeld (Shenfeld Law, APC)
Brandon Neuburger (SonyATV)
Brandon Schott (Anthem Entertainment / Golden State Music)
Brittany Douziech (Endemol Shine North America)
Brittany Hoydich (Universal Music Group)
Bryan Mooney (CD Baby)
Carlos Alvarez (Azteca Music Group)
Celeigh Chapman (BMG)
Celina Rollon (Rollon Ent)
Charlie Davis (BMG)
Chris Bell (Chris Bell Productions)
Chris Lambert (Forbes)
Christopher Moon (46 by 46)
Dan Nordheim (Pandora)
Dan Silver (Silver Sessions)
Dana Wilentz (Concord Music Publishing)
David Hoffman (Shapiro Bernstein Music Publishing)
David Peris (Transmission Media)
Dayton Kane (Cumulus Media)
Dead Air Dave Sozinho (U.N.C.L.E. Promo)
Dennis Dreith (Magic Closet Music)
Dilini Weerasooriya (Merrill Lynch Wealth Management)
Emilee Booher (Light In The Attic Records)
Erin McGrane (V&P Productions, LLC)
Gabe Kubanda (Epic Proportions Tour)
Holly Capodilupo (ZYNC Music, A Round Hill Music Company)
Hunter Scott (TREND)
Imogen Pring (Goldstein)
James Evans (Interscope, Geffen & A&M)
Jasmine Lywen-Dill (GRAMMY Museum)
Jason Burger (Bob Frank Entertainment/BFD)
Jason Rezvan (Spirit Music Group)
Jay Skinner (Sound Arsenal Music Library)
Jayne Costello (Concord Music Publishing)
Jeffrey Brabec (BMG)
Jeff Freling (Victor & Penny)
Jeffrey Becker (Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP)
Jeffrey McClusky (Jeff McClusky & Associates)
Jennifer Bowder (Ninja Tune)
Jesper YEBO Reginal (Crunchy Frog/Crunchy Tunes)
Joel C High (Creative Control)
John Jigitz (Universal Music Group)
Jonathan Palmer (BMG)
Josh Briggs (Terrorbird Media)
Josh Rabinowitz (Brooklyn Music Experience)
Kali Bradford (Lovers Music)
Katherine Hom (MAS-Music and Strategy)
Katie Marschner (The Bright Light Social Hour)
Kayla Monetta (The Greater Goods Co)
Kristen Stubbs (Interscope Records)
Lara Baker (Songtrust)
Leigh Henrich (Sweets & Pop)
Lynne Sheridan (GRAMMY Museum)
Madeline Dowling (Good Ear Music Supervision (GEMS))
Mahmood Shaikh (Concerted Efforts)
Mara Kuge (Superior Music Publishing)
Marc Kordelos (UNCLE)
Martin Atkins (Invisible Records)
Matthew Lawrenson (DOLCE)
Mayra Cortez (Universal Music Publishing)
Megan Adams (The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
Michael Blair (Scorpio Music Production)
Michael Drexler (Shelita Burke Enterprises, LLC)
Michelle Solomon (Pandora)
Mike Jansen (The Greater Goods Co.)
Miles Feinberg (Music Rights Group)
Milica Cuckic (BMAT Music Innovators)
Nick Gordon (Symphonic Distribution)
Nick Maker (Energy BBDO)
Nicole Churchill (Assemble Sound)
Nicole Sanzio (InDigi Music)
Noel Morrison (Pandora/SiriusXM)
Paul Rocha (Secret City Records)
Peter Bradbury (SKy UK LTD)
Peter Davis (Bunim/Murray Productions)
Peter Sotos (Epic Proportions Tour)
Rachael Gordon (WWCD)
Randall Foster (Symphonic Distribution)
Robert Gross (BMG)
Rodolfo Bianchi Guimaraes (HeadSail Music)
Russell Nygaard (Defend Music, Inc.)
Ryan Kofman (BMG)
Sean Rhorer (Distance Management)
Shanna Jade (DICE)
Sharon Tapper (Pivot Music Group)
Shawn Stevens (Phoenician Order Music)
Shelby Kennedy (TuneCore)
Shelita Burke (Shelita Burke Enterprises LLC)
Sheridan Tongue (Fairmount Scoring)
Sonia Sekhon (Various Artists Management)
Steve Stromp (Nettwerk Music Group)
Steven Ambers (SOCAN)
Timothy Pattison (BMI)
Todd Brabec (musicandmoney.com)
Todd Horn (Circum-Navigate)
Todd Porter (Hated Industries)
Tommy Ringhofer (Ketchum, Inc.)
Travis McFetridge (Great South Bay Music Group Inc.)
Ulrik “Nalna” Petersen (Crunchy Frog)
Wes Davenport (Universal Music Group)
Will Quiney (GrandSon)
William Church (ATC Live)
Featured Image by Camille Mayor