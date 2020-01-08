Convince Your Boss to Send You to SXSW 2020

Deemed Austin’s own “world’s fair of the future” by Mayor Steve Adler, SXSW is the premier destination for global thought leaders working on new ideas to cultivate creativity and build a better future. From March 13-22, 2020, experience 10 days of collaboration, learning, networking, inspiration and beyond at the SXSW Conference & Festivals.

From buzz-worthy film screenings and tech startup competitions to future-focused Trade Show exhibitors and global emerging artists, SXSW fosters creative and professional growth.

This might be an easy sell to you but how about to your boss? We know that registration and travel can add up and be a daunting request to your supervisor and company. Thus, we’ve created a handy letter of key takeaways to help bolster your case to attend SXSW 2020 and advance your own professional development and come back an even stronger asset to your company.

Need more? Nine out of ten registrants say they achieved their goals and would make an effort to attend SXSW again in 2020. Groups of creatives across interactive, film, and music industries converge each March and make SXSW a focal point for discovery and creatives. Take a look back at some standout stats from last season.

At SXSW 2019:

4,799 speakers shared their knowledge in 2,128 conference sessions, with an audience of creative professionals representing 106 different countries

1,964 Showcasing Artists performed at the Music Festival, and 306 films and projects screened at the Film Festival

275 exhibitors from 25 countries showcased new ideas and technologies at the Trade Show

What to Expect from SXSW

Unique opportunities to interact directly with attendees from other areas of expertise

Create lasting business connections

Evolve your understanding of current practices

Network with people outside of your industries

Invest in new companies

Find new business opportunities and business partners

Launch a new product or service

Set the creative tone for the year

Get inspired by diverse programming from visionaries and thought leaders

Double fist tacos and BBQ

Experience new films, music, art, and more

Expect the unexpected!

