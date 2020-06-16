Cotopaxi and Califia Farms: Brands in Action Series

In this special summer series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

Undoubtedly our world is experiencing a profound moment, one that is sure to alter the course of how people and businesses relate to the communities around them. It has provided an opportunity for brands to take action, innovate, and adapt their traditional operations to serve people in need. Motivated by their dedication to addressing social needs, the following two businesses have increased their already established outreach to target those affected by the global crises.

Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a Utah-based activewear and outdoor gear company whose philanthropic efforts have been at the forefront since the beginning. Their philosophy, “Do Good,” can be seen in every aspect of their business including the Cotopaxi Foundation. As a certified B corporation they are involved with multiple projects such as International Rescue Committee, Fundación Escuela Nueva, UN Foundation – Nothing But Nets, Mercy Corps, and Utah Refugee Services.

While combining a passion for style and service is already a part of their business model, they have proven in the recent months that more can always be done. The program #OneUtah was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and along with other community businesses aims to raise 5 million dollars to support Utah nonprofits. As a part of Black Lives Matter movement, they will be providing an immediate grant to the NAACP through the Cotopaxi Foundation and are committing to future grant programs combating ongoing racial injustice.

Califia Farms

Califia Farms has been on store shelves as one of the most popular everyday plant-based brands focusing on alleviating climate change, protecting ecosystems and helping solve world hunger. Recently, they have committed to distributing one million servings of beverages to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis. By partnering with other organizations, Califia Farms has delivered nearly 350,000 servings since early March. In addition to the existing donation program, Califia Farms is doubling down on their commitment to supporting those in need with their one million servings pledge.

For more information on the inspiring efforts and how you can get involved, visit the Cotopaxi and Califia Farms websites.

