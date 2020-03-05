Evening Podcast Stage Announces Future of Sex, Doug Loves Movies, & More

Making its debut in 2020, the SXSW Evening Podcast Stage powered by Shure will host a diverse range of live podcast recordings in a comfortable, laid-back atmosphere. The Evening Podcast Stage is nestled in a large ballroom at the stunning LINE Hotel, overlooking the renowned Congress Bridge and Lady Bird Lake.

Running from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21 from 6pm-9pm, the Evening Podcast Stage will provide registrants a perfect close to their day at SXSW, with networking and learning opportunities alongside the chance to relax and enjoy themselves after a hard day’s discovery. Or, depending on how you see it, the perfect happy hour start before checking out the best of SXSW’s Music Festival. Get to know what’s coming to the stage:

March 17, 2020

Stoop Talks | 6:00pm-7:15pm | Add to Schedule



The Stoop Talks podcast carves out a place for broad-minded conversations that embody the black diaspora. Exploring subjects like, why some black immigrants don’t say the “n” word, what it’s like to be black when you can’t see or hear blackness, or how the black barbershop can be a place of black love and fear. The Stoop Talks dives into questions that may not have answers, but inspire deeper conversations about the complexities of defining blackness.

True Sex & Wild Love | 7:45pm-9:00pm | Add to Schedule



Join Dr Wednesday Martin and Whitney Miller, co-hosts of the I-tunes top-rated podcast “True Sex and Wild Love” as they bring their unique energy, insight, and synergy to the most personal of all topics–how and why we do it, and how to find the sex and relationship container that works for you.

March 18, 2020

Future of Sex | 6:00pm-7:15pm | Add to Schedule



On Future of Sex, the world’s leading authority on sextech Bryony Cole, will create a safe place to help you understand your own unique sexuality, desires and how we make sense of the intersection between two dominant forces in our life – sexuality and technology.

March 20, 2020

Backstage Chats with Women in Music | 6:00pm-7:15pm | Add to Schedule



Host Thea Wood chats with Lauren LoGrasso, an all-around creative whose pursuits are writing and performing music; producing and hosting podcasts, radio, and TV shows; coaching talent; public speaking; voice over, acting, and screenwriting.

ItsTheReal | 7:45pm-9:00pm | Add to Schedule



Mainstays in the New York City music and comedy scenes, ItsTheReal sold their self-titled show to MTV, released their debut album Teddy Bear Fresh, published their popular lined notebook RHYME BOOK with Abrams, performed to sold-out crowds in NYC, London, Los Angeles, Austin & Philadelphia, host the chart-topping interview podcast A Waste of Time, and co-host the hilarious 2 Jews and 2 Black Dudes Review the Movies podcast with The LOX , where they break down films like Parasite, Coco and Home Alone.”

March 21, 2020

Doug Loves Movies | 6:00pm-7:15pm | Add to Schedule



Comedian Doug Benson (Super High Me) invites his comedian friends to sit down and chat about his one true love: movies! Often pulling some of the biggest film stars and Hollywood directors from the fest, this live podcast is for movie lovers, by movie lovers. Full of insightful pop culture conversation and frantic giggling, this show has quickly become a fan favorite.

