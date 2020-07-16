Good Science Beauty and Delta Dental Institute: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

Companies in the health and medical technology communities have put forth available resources in a collaborative effort to find solutions and provide services to those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. These brands have taken on the challenge and are working towards advancing scientific projects and changing health legislative.

Good Science Beauty

Founded by Dr. Suzanne Saffie-Siebert, PH.D., Good Science Beauty has developed skincare technology for over 10 years. Achieving beauty by science led them to the creation of Good Silicon+®, combining minerals already found in the body with their design to achieve healthier skin. The Bio-Courier technology has proven to be advantageous outside the beauty industry and along with partners as SISaf, Good Science Beauty is sharing this insight with the medical community in hopes of finding solutions. In her efforts to make this information widely available Dr. Suzanne expressed, “I’m keen for SiSaf to fulfill its public health obligation in addressing the Coronavirus pandemic in as many ways as possible. SiSaf’s R&D team is uniquely positioned to support groups and help accelerate their programs, not only nucleic acid based vaccine developers, but also groups exploring the use of antivirals and CD8 peptides for treatment. We welcome collaboration with all groups in this race.”

Delta Dental Institute

Delta Dental Institute is committed to more than providing exceptional oral care throughout the country, their dental health leadership objectives extend to national legislation and advocacy. Oral healthcare accessibility to all has been a priority as they have actively been pursuing policy change in Washington D.C. since 1954. A global health crisis like the one we are currently experiencing brings to light the already existing large-scale healthcare imbalance Delta Dental hopes to reduce. In the fight for access to public health their efforts aim to support dental professionals and connect patients with affordable services in association with 39 independent companies. As the COVID-19 pandemic has developed these companies dedicated themselves to providing a myriad of services and donations to their communities. The programs put in place responding to those in need differ from state to state but the combined have supplied more than $385M in relief efforts.



For more information on their ongoing efforts and how to get involved, visit the websites above.