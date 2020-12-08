New Year, New Career with SXSW Professional Development Hub

SXSW is continually working to support our registrant community, including those who have been impacted by job loss due to COVID-19. Year after year tech savvy leaders and professional attendees are drawn to our event. Today’s growing demand for those skills, as well as the current job market, makes our registrants a special breed: an applicant group of self-confident creatives who don’t shy away from the challenges modern work presents them.

This year SXSW Online is determined to send attendees riding into the sunset with a new and exciting career. Working as more than just the hum-drum internet job hunt, the Professional Develop Hub on SXSW Online is connecting new and established brands with our infamously creative, ambitious, and hyper engaged attendees. And if Ned Nederlander knows anything it’s that, “Infamous is when [they’re] MORE than famous… [they’re] IN-famous.”

Whether you’re a SXSW attendee or participating company, the Professional Development Hub is here to start your new year off with a bang. With the quickly evolving and competitive job market, businesses are looking for new and innovative ways to network and find a plethora of diverse talent rather than sifting through a pile of hit or miss resumes. Multiple tier opportunities provide everything from featured job listings on sxsw.com and social media highlights to curated blogs and dedicated clickthrough links during SXSW Online.

Businesses big and small are taking advantage of the widening online reach and bringing their jobs center stage with the Professional Development Hub. Keep up with sxsw.com/news for more information on the Professional Development Hub and leave traditional job listings in the dust.

