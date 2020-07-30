Panasonic, SAG Indie and Telefilm Canada: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working individually to do their part, these brands are using their resources to support others.

Film and television companies have provided new perspectives on the world around us as technologies and ideas have evolved. As an industry teeming with creatives and forward thinkers, entertainment communities are turning their attention towards the common goal to provide relief and support in uncertain times.

Panasonic

At the forefront of innovative technology and electronics, Panasonic has been a leader in finding ways to improve the lives of their communities through more than entertainment products and services they provide. It can be an arduous task for companies always looking to the future to find solutions and provide hope in uncertain times. Proving to be more than just the name printed on your smart TV and speakers, Panasonic has expanded in every direction from sustainable energy, smart mobility, manufacturing and into the classrooms. Focusing on making STEM educational programs accessible and keeping children engaged was always a priority, becoming even more important when met with the COVID-19 pandemic. As a way of meeting these needs, Panasonic has teamed up with the Skyhook Foundation, founded by NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In dedicating $100,000 to Camp Skyhook and collaborating with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) they hope to equip their students with opportunity, curiosity and the enthusiasm needed to become leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.

Additionally, the Panasonic Foundation has teamed up with Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky in the Dive Into STEM Education program. Providing tools and resources to explore opportunities in the STEM industry and level the gender imbalance. This commitment includes a $25,000 donation to the L.A. based organization Girls Build.

SAG Indie and Telefilm Canada

Creatives everywhere are looking for support as they continue to reach their audiences from a distance, but sifting through a mountain of relief programs can be confusing and time-consuming. Businesses specializing in providing filmmakers and artists with resources to navigate the industry have shifted to meet the new challenges that come with a global pandemic. SAG Indie has developed a COVID-19 Resources for Filmmakers & Actors landing page with links broken down by occupation and state. Here you can narrow your search navigate to the proper sites made available.

Telefilm Canada’s COVID-19 Updates page features the latest in relief programs, production project funding and event cancellations. They’ve also dedicated 15% of their emergency relief fund directly to those clients of underrepresented communities. By working together and staying informed, creative industries can continue to safely produce content.

For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.