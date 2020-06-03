Donate, Watch, Read: Resources in the Fight Against Racial Injustice

At SXSW we stand with the Black community and will continue to elevate the voices and ideas that lead us to a more equitable world.
Please consider donating to these organizations that are diligently working to effect profound societal reform. It’s time to acknowledge that we need real change, not the veneer of change.
And please take some time to watch some of the leaders in tech, media, healthcare, politics, and culture that we’ve been honored to have speak at SXSW in recent years. Their powerful points of view around their own stories, as well as their bigger picture perspectives, are well worth a listen.
Lastly, we’ve included a list of books and articles we recommend as we all work to become better informed allies and find the next steps toward progress.
Donate
Watch
Stacey Abrams | Lead from the Outside: How to Make Real Change
Kimberly Bryant | Behind the Click: Securing the Future for Black Women and Girls in Tech
Henry Louis Gates, Ken Burns, and Todd Boyd | Race in America
Arlan Hamilton | Building Backstage Capital from the Ground Up
Kwame Onwuachi | COVID Activism and Notes from a Young Black Chef
Read
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo
Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-First Century by Dorothy Roberts
Race Talk and the Conspiracy of Silence: Understanding and Facilitating Difficult Dialogues on Race by Derald Wing Sue