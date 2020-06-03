Donate, Watch, Read: Resources in the Fight Against Racial Injustice

At SXSW we stand with the Black community and will continue to elevate the voices and ideas that lead us to a more equitable world.

Please consider donating to these organizations that are diligently working to effect profound societal reform. It’s time to acknowledge that we need real change, not the veneer of change.

And please take some time to watch some of the leaders in tech, media, healthcare, politics, and culture that we’ve been honored to have speak at SXSW in recent years. Their powerful points of view around their own stories, as well as their bigger picture perspectives, are well worth a listen.

Lastly, we’ve included a list of books and articles we recommend as we all work to become better informed allies and find the next steps toward progress.

