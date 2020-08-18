Springer Nature, PMA and Braskem: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working individually to do their part, these brands are using their resources to support others.

Tech leaders, inventors, and scientists can inspire not only creativity, but endless opportunity. Their ingenuity and collaborations often lead to significant discoveries, paving the way for what comes next. These brands have seen this year as an opportunity to use their platform and resources to address the ongoing challenges seen across the globe.

Springer Nature

As an educational and scientific ally, the core of Springer Nature is advocacy for ideas. Prioritizing shared progress is essential for innovative communities to learn from and with each other, particularly in an ongoing global health crisis. This puts Springer Nature in a unique position, as the world looks to experts for what is to come. Partnering with the World Health Organization and the White House Office of Science and Technology has allowed them to provide several resources to the public with continually-updated information. Additionally, Springer Nature is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement by publishing a series of books, articles, blogs and more. Sharing these stories and perspectives is one of the ways they hope to provide their readers with more diverse contributions and recruit a team that better reflects these ideals moving forward.

PMA

The Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is committed to growing the world global produce and floral industry, making connections, providing information and distributing fresh food across the country. Food insecurity is an ongoing issue made even more prevalent during a global health crisis — one that PMA is fighting to reduce with frequently-updated resources and community-focused programs. In a joint effort with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), the COVID-19 Fresh Food fund was launched to support those in need. President and CEO of PHA Nancy E. Roman states that, “The unfathomable gap exposed by COVID-19 — between a glut of gorgeous produce and millions of furloughed workers and people in need — has to, and will be addressed”.

Braskem

Behind the shipments of vital PPE are the unseen heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic: the dedicated factory workers who have set aside their usual work routines to produce an extraordinary amount of polypropylene. The Pennsylvania-based Braskem petrochemical plant was transformed from the typical office-lined factory into a live-in work space. March marked the beginning of a month-long stay for 43 workers, as they elected to manufacture millions of pounds of raw material and live in the same building. The polypropylene produced here goes to creating masks and surgical gowns for use all over the country, aiding the frontline workers that initially inspired the employees who volunteered to move into the factory. “It just makes you immensely proud to be associated with a team like that” says Braskem America CEO Mark Nikolich.



