Stand with Austin – Join Us in Support of Local Businesses

Yesterday it was announced that the City of Austin had cancelled SXSW for the first time in its 34-year history.

Since then the incredible Austin community has come together to support the many creatives, venues, production companies, service industry staff, and other small businesses that rely so heavily on the increased business that SXSW attracts.

We would like to share these resources with you and ask that you please support them if you can:

Stand with Austin

Austin Community Fund has created a unified place for people to donate to support the individuals and small businesses impacted by the cancellation of this year’s SXSW.

Banding Together ATX

Artists and workers have incurred expenses to get to and stay in the “Live Music Capitol of the World” during the next few weeks. Some may have been reimbursed or refunded but many folks are out thousands of dollars. Our goal is to keep as many artists as possible coming to Austin. We also want to assist re-homing events that are losing their venues.

Southern Smoke

Southern Smoke has created an Austin-specific fund to help specifically those in the hospitality industry.

We will continue to work hard to bring you the unique events you love. Though it’s true that our March 2020 event will no longer take place in the way that we intended, we continue to strive toward our purpose – helping creative people achieve their goals.