07/22/2020

Live Showcase in Seoul with SUMIN, Balming Tiger, and Se So Neon

beatbites

Join BeatBites, an immersive streaming provider, for a a virtual version of their Official SXSW 2020 showcase in the form of an exclusive ‘Live-in-Seoul’ event on Friday, July 30 at 1pm ET.

The event will feature multifaceted “Neo K-Pop” artist extraordinaire SUMIN; self-proclaimed “multi-national Alternative K-Pop” collective Balming Tiger; lo-fi, vintage rockers Se So Neon; and special guest K-pop juggernaut Eric Nam.

Tune in to watch live on July 30 via BeatBites’ YouTube channel and Instagram.

Stay tuned for more information and keep up with all things SXSW on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. We’ll see you there!

Photos courtesy of BeatBites, clockwise from top left:
SUMIN, Balming Tiger, Se So Neon, Eric Nam

