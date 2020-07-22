Join BeatBites, an immersive streaming provider, for a a virtual version of their Official SXSW 2020 showcase in the form of an exclusive ‘Live-in-Seoul’ event on Friday, July 30 at 1pm ET.

The event will feature multifaceted “Neo K-Pop” artist extraordinaire SUMIN; self-proclaimed “multi-national Alternative K-Pop” collective Balming Tiger; lo-fi, vintage rockers Se So Neon; and special guest K-pop juggernaut Eric Nam.

Tune in to watch live on July 30 via BeatBites’ YouTube channel and Instagram.

