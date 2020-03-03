In the lead up to SXSW 2020, we’re bringing you more Keynotes and Featured Speakers to add to an already impressive lineup for the 34th annual SXSW Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, and music industries.

The Keynotes announced include Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson; and the “Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration?” Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles.

Newly-announced Featured Speakers include Katie Couric, Mr. Eazi, Chris Evans, Emily V. Gordon, Tamron Hall, Gillian Jacobs, Karlie Kloss, Kumail Nanjiani, Frank Oz, RZA, Alicia Tillman, and more.

Get a preview of the diverse group of speakers taking the stage at SXSW 2020 across the 22 Tracks of Conference programming. Add these sessions to your Favorites to begin building your SXSW Schedule for March 13-22.

Keynotes

5 Ways You’re Killing Your Creative Potential Keynote with Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson (Convergence)

Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration? Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles (Convergence)

Previously-announced Keynotes include Gabo Arora (Convergence), Erin Lee Carr (Film), St. Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark with Carrie Brownstein (Convergence), Diplo (Music), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence), Kim Gordon (Music), Laurene Powell Jobs (Convergence), Soo-Man Lee with Michelle Jubelirer (Music), Janelle Monáe (Convergence), Cat Packer with Kelly Perez (Convergence), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross with Damon Lindelof (Convergence), Lulu Wang (Film), Roger Waters with Michael Moore (Music), and Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King (Interactive).

2020 Keynotes

Featured Speakers

Featured Sessions

2020 Featured Speakers & Sessions

