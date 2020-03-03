In the lead up to SXSW 2020, we’re bringing you more Keynotes and Featured Speakers to add to an already impressive lineup for the 34th annual SXSW Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, and music industries.
The Keynotes announced include Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson; and the “Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration?” Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles.
Newly-announced Featured Speakers include Katie Couric, Mr. Eazi, Chris Evans, Emily V. Gordon, Tamron Hall, Gillian Jacobs, Karlie Kloss, Kumail Nanjiani, Frank Oz, RZA, Alicia Tillman, and more.
Get a preview of the diverse group of speakers taking the stage at SXSW 2020 across the 22 Tracks of Conference programming. Add these sessions to your Favorites to begin building your SXSW Schedule for March 13-22.
Keynotes
5 Ways You’re Killing Your Creative Potential Keynote with Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson (Convergence)
Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration? Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles (Convergence)
Previously-announced Keynotes include Gabo Arora (Convergence), Erin Lee Carr (Film), St. Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark with Carrie Brownstein (Convergence), Diplo (Music), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence), Kim Gordon (Music), Laurene Powell Jobs (Convergence), Soo-Man Lee with Michelle Jubelirer (Music), Janelle Monáe (Convergence), Cat Packer with Kelly Perez (Convergence), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross with Damon Lindelof (Convergence), Lulu Wang (Film), Roger Waters with Michael Moore (Music), and Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King (Interactive).
Featured Speakers
Comedian, actor, creator, and host of Adult Swim’s hit series The Eric Andre Show, and star of Bad Trip Eric Andre has joined a conversation with Academy Award-winning filmmaker and director of Apple’s upcoming documentary feature Beastie Boys Story, Spike Jonze (Making Film & Episodics)
A Conversation with the executive producers of Apple’s “Little America” with actor, writer, and producer Kumail Nanjiani; writer and producer Emily V. Gordon; Co-founder of Epic Magazine and film and television producer Joshuah Bearman in conversation with CNN anchor and host of At This Hour, Kate Bolduan (Making Film & Episodics)
Performer and independent afrobeats artist Mr. Eazi joined Featured Session The Path To Creative & Economic Freedom with CEO and Founder of Platoon Denzyl Feigelson (Future of Music)
Entrepreneur, fashion model, and Kode with Klossy founder Karlie Kloss, and SAP Global Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman with CNN Newsroom co-anchor and host of the CNN podcast BossFiles, Poppy Harlow (Tech Industry & Enterprise)
Entrepreneur, founder of Venture 4 America, and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has been added to the The Privacy Project at SXSW session with New York Times Opinion writer Charlie Warzel and contributing writer Kara Swisher.
Journalist, writer, attorney, and the host of MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Ari Melber has been added to a conversation with CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment and author Kevin Liles (Future of Music)
NBC News’ Today, co-host of The 3rd Hour of Today and anchor of MSNBC Live Craig Melvin will be joining Oxygen’s Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project with Kim Kardashian West, #cut50 Co-Founder and Senior Counsel Jessica Jackson along with Momolu Stewart
Wu-Tang Clan founding member, filmmaker, and Cut Throat City director RZA has been added to The Black List Podcast co-hosted by The Black List founder Franklin Leonard and Kate Hagen. (Film & TV Industry)
Featured Sessions
The Big Picture Live: Movie Magic with Frank Oz and Derek DelGaudio (Making Film & Episodics): Ringer Editor-in-Chief Sean Fennessey sits down with filmmaker Frank Oz and writer / creator Derek DelGaudio
Climate Justice and Unlearned Lessons of the Day the Levees Broke (Climate & Social Action): In this session, The Atlantic’s staff writer Vann Newkirk and CNN’s chief climate correspondent Bill Weir will share their reporting on issues of climate change, where vulnerable communities are increasingly on the frontlines. Joining the session is Aracely Jimenez of the Sunrise Movement, which mobilizes young people to take action to combat climate change.
The Next Big Bets: Optimists’ Take on the Media Landscape (Media & Journalism): Hear from three leaders who are navigating a fast-changing industry with partnerships, creativity, community building — and making big bets. A conversation with Vox Media co-founder and CEO Jim Bankoff; renowned journalist turned podcast host and founder of Katie Couric Media, Katie Couric; NYU Marketing professor, founder of section4, bestselling author, and co-host of the Pivot podcast, Scott Galloway; and moderated by Hollywood Reporter Editor Natalie Jarvey
A Starting Point (Government & Politics): A conversation about a new civics engagement project aimed at helping to demystify politics while bringing our elected leaders closer to the communities they represent. Hosted by the organization’s co-founders actor/director Chris Evans; Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated filmmaker/actor Mark Kassen; media and technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani; and executive producer and host of the Tamron Hall Show, Tamron Hall.
Wondery Presents: The Success of Blood Ties and the Future of Scripted Drama (Making Film & Episodics): Wondery’s CEO and Founder Hernan Lopez and Chief Content Officer Marshall Lewy, and star of Blood Ties Gillian Jacobs in conversation with Hollywood Reporter Editor Natalie Jarvey
2020 Featured Speakers & Sessions
Attend SXSW 2020
Register to join us March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, Texas for 10 days of learning, networking, and collaborations with creatives across interactive, film, and music industries at the SXSW Conference & Festivals.
SXSW 2020 Featured Speakers (l-r) Tamron Hall, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris Evans & Emily V. Gordon – Photos courtesy of speakers