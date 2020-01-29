The Future of Drinks is Booze-Free

SXSW is widely known as a laboratory of ideas and the hub for unexpected discoveries, so it only makes sense to find the drink of the future at this year’s SXSW Wellness Expo.

Transcending the myopic scope of Dry January and leading the sober-curious lifestyle movement is Seedlip – the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit. Born in the humble English countryside where its farmer-founder experimented with distilling homegrown herbs in a copper still, Seedlip is now ubiquitous with the NA category. Its three botanical variants — Seedlip Spice 94, Seedlip Garden 108 and Seedlip Grove 42 — are available in 28 markets and 7,500 bars, restaurants, hotels, and retailers worldwide, including an impressive 300 Michelin Star restaurants, and at SXSW 2020.

Recent Nielsen research concluded that many Americans are looking for a bar experience without the buzz; initially perceived as merely a trend, the no-and-low alcohol movement is becoming far more. The brand proves that Seedlip is a drink for every drinker in its first major digital campaign: the Seedlip Social.

Curious? Swing by the Wellness Expo from March 14-15th, to try a Seedlip cocktail at their bar — and visit on March 14th to sit in on a conversation with founder Ben Branson around our desire for human connection – in a or play setting – causing major cultural shifts.