The Rockefeller Foundation, Walton Family Foundation and Human Rights Foundation: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working individually to do their part, these brands are using their resources to support others.

Working towards the betterment of their communities is not a new idea — but in times like these the needs of our neighbors are magnified. Some companies have established programs over several years and are working together to bolster their resources along with partnering with other organizations. These three foundations have turned their attention to those continuously affected by and fighting the coronavirus.

The Rockefeller Foundation

Through mindful partnerships and calculated financial commitments, The Rockefeller Foundation has become a leading force in addressing energy poverty, accessibility to healthcare, and more. In an annual open letter, the foundation’s president Dr. Rajiv J. Shah writes, “Meeting this moment will take all of us working together to overcome the crisis and resolve the deeper inequalities it has exposed.” He continues to detail the insufficiencies our communities face and how they were intensified when met with a global pandemic. Assembling all of their resources and partnerships, The Rockefeller Foundation has dedicated $50M to COVID-19 relief, going to worldwide programs and domestic testing expansion.

Walton Family Foundation

This foundation was established in 1987 after the success of Sam and Helen Walton’s retail store, Walmart. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the Walton Family Foundation has been working towards improving social and environmental conditions beginning in the midwest and extending throughout the country. Built on the dreams of entrepreneurs, the Walton Family Foundation turned their attention to helping small businesses survive the global pandemic. Through their support for programs like Kiva Hub, entrepreneurs can access micro-loans from their nonprofit crowdfunding community and find support beyond available federal programs. Higher Purpose Co.,a Kiva partner, has adapted these efforts to work specifically for black entrepreneurs in the Mississippi Delta area — “We see the data every day—black Americans and impoverished communities are being hit hardest by COVID-19, no question,” says Higher Purpose Co. founder Tim Lampkin. “What the pandemic has shown us is that black businesses … are more essential than ever.”

Human Rights Foundation

Out to change the world, the Human Rights Foundation was created to help fight against injustice and protect the rights of others. Their work continues to highlight ongoing advocacy programs across the globe and aims to provide relief and publicity of their efforts. This includes hosting the COVIDCon virtual conference, providing informational programming to communities cut off from health updates through government censorship. Using their videos and outreach, HRF hopes to continue moving conversations forward and shedding light on the ripple effects of a global pandemic. This includes tracking how activism has adapted in a world with limited social interaction. HRF Freedom Fellowship Manager, Jhanisse Vaca-Daza writes, “The global pandemic has forced activists to find new and creative ways to express dissent and build civic unity.”



For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.