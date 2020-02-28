This is Why the Workforce Isn’t Doomed

When you look into the stats predicting the future of work, it can read like a doomsday prophecy. Reading the McKinsey Global Institute report, outlining nearly 30 percent of the American workforce displaced by automation, and 400 to 800 million people globally who will need to find new jobs by 2030, you may feel at-a-loss about how to prepare for the future ahead.

Need a hug yet?

Well, don’t start fearing the machines and mourning your career just yet. The truth is the future of work is happening right now, and there is a growing effort from alternative educational institutions, like Flatiron School, to meet the evolving needs of education.

The heart of our mission is to empower passionate people to learn skills like coding, data science, UX/UI design, and cybersecurity and successfully launch careers at the forefront of technology.

And it’s not just individuals who are benefiting from new education models like Flatiron School. What corporation wouldn’t want to re-train and retain loyal employees whose jobs are threatened by workforce shifts, especially if they can do it quickly and effectively?

See what Adam Enbar, CEO & Founder at Flatiron School, has to say about reshaping education for the future of work on Thursday, March 12.

